NFL fans love mock drafts -- and here at CBSSports.com, we sure have plenty of them! -- but pro comparisons have also become an integral part of the pre-draft scouting process. Sure, so-and-so prospect ran a blazing-fast 40-yard dash and has great instincts but which NFL player does he most compare to? It's a way to quickly and effectively put a specific player's skill set into context for the broader NFL audience.

With the 2025 NFL Draft set to kick off April 24, we tasked our draft experts to come up with pro comparisons for the top-100 prospects in CBSSports.com's consensus rankings. Those participating in this exercise include Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, Dan Schneier, Dave Richard and Blake Brockermeyer. (Have thoughts about their pairings? Let them know via their social media profiles linked to their names.)

Now let's get to the comparisons!

As a WR: Justin Jefferson

It's a lofty NFL comparison -- one I was almost too cowardice to make -- but let me be clear in saying Hunter's ceiling is unlikely to reach Jefferson's level. However, it's not impossible. Stylistically, this is Hunter's closest comp. Like Jefferson, Hunter is fluid, concise and sudden in his movements without the ball, which allows him to create separation. He has the explosiveness both after the catch on quick hitting passes and down the field on the vertical plane. He attacks the football like Jefferson and has the elite body control to not only high point the football but contort his body to make difficult contested catches. -- Dan Schneier

As a CB: Champ Bailey

Both of these elite-level prospects were legitimate two-way players in college, and that certainly was factored into the comparison. But as a cornerback, like Bailey, Hunter possesses athleticism galore, plus fluidity in coverage and natural playmaking instincts. He mirrors receivers outstandingly at all three levels without getting grabby. His ability to play both man and zone at a high level, combined with his knack for baiting quarterbacks and erupting to the football, is reminiscent of Bailey's methodical yet explosive style. Both players also share the rare versatility to play on either side of the field or in the slot, making them invaluable in any coverage scheme. -- Chris Trapasso

Prior to this season, I arrived at Vic Beasley as a comparison for Abdul Carter, because they are of similar size and athletic ability. Beasley was raw coming out of Clemson and the same is true of Carter. The latter has proven to be a more-polished version in his new full-time role, similar to Cliff Avril, who was a comparison CBSSports.com's Mike Renner made earlier this year. Avril played ten seasons in the NFL between the Lions and Seahawks. He accumulated 74 career sacks and 30 forced fumbles. -- Josh Edwards

Cam Ward has a shorter, more compact frame than Jordan Love, but each was predominantly pocket passing quarterbacks. Neither looked to run unless it was born out of necessity. It is important to note that this comparison is based on their respective final seasons of college football. Both players struggled with poor decision-making that was often created by over-extending the play and trying to do too much. Ward is presently closer to modern day Love than the latter had been himself coming out of Utah State. Ward has proven capable of sitting back and attacking soft spots in the defense's zone coverage. -- Josh Edwards

While Charles Cross was slightly less susceptible to counters than Will Campbell and a touch more light-footed, the LSU product plays with very comparable smoothness as Cross did at Mississippi State. Both tick the physical boxes to play LT in the NFL and had years of experience producing at a high level in the SEC. -- Chris Trapasso

There were multiple prospects in the initial conversation regarding a comparison for Graham. He is less athletic than Marcell Dareus had been coming out of Alabama, but he is more of a threat as a pass rusher than Dalvin Tomlinson had been coming out of the same program, so Wilkins was the compromise. The two are also of similar size. Wilkins just finished his first season with the Raiders after wrapping up a five-year stint with the Dolphins, who drafted him No. 13 overall. -- Josh Edwards

Like Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan isn't a freak athlete who'll jump out of the gym or burn past NFL CBs with regularity. But he has awesome body control for his size, and is a moose to corral in the open field. Plus, like Higgins, McMillan stars in traffic at the intermediate level and down the field. -- Chris Trapasso

7. OT Armand Membou --> Olu Fashanu

Fashanu is a freaky specimen, and I don't know if Membou is quite a Fashanu-level of athlete, but the two are both comparably smooth, cool customers on the field. Nothing was overly complicated or too daunting for Membou at Missouri, and he appears to have high-caliber measurables that, like Fashanu, make him a tantalizing upside prospect. -- Chris Trapasso

At some point, there may be a need to re-visit the Austin Jackson comparison for Banks. At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Banks has a unique build for an NFL offensive tackle. Jackson was very raw coming into the league, even more so than Banks. Jackson's development has continued in the NFL, however, and he is now a functional right tackle in Miami. -- Josh Edwards

Walker is the jack-of-all trades up front. Right after making some plays between the tackles as an off-ball linebacker, Walker will pop out to the edge and give an offensive tackle a real challenge on a passing down. He's not quite as big as Van Noy but plays much larger than his size, particularly when rushing from the outside when attempting to pressure the quarterback. -- Chris Trapasso

While he was never a true home-run threat in the NFL, at Cal, Marshawn Lynch busted long runs with good regularity, just like we've seen Ashton Jeanty do at Boise State. And of course, Lynch was always destructive upon contact with incredible balance after being hit and supremely strong legs to accumulate extra yardage with defenders hanging on him. Those are the same vibes I get with Jeanty, and like Lynch, Jeanty routinely finds holes in traffic between the tackles and can excel in a zone or power scheme. -- Chris Trapasso

Olsen was a top-tier tester coming out of Miami. He parlayed that into 14 NFL seasons and multiple Pro Bowl selections. -- Josh Edwards

Harold was a nuanced pass rusher taken in the third round. He played seven NFL seasons, but a lack of ideal strength was always an issue. Green has developed more pass-rush moves at this stage of his career path. -- Josh Edwards

Barron will probably be picked before Emerson was (third round), but the two were quality, all-around, coverage-flexible outside cornerbacks without a clear flaw nor a true specialty to their games. Emerson has become a quality contributor on the outside in Cleveland. -- Chris Trapasso

Not every premier prospect has to be compared to another first-round pick. Williams went in Round 4 last April and has been a pleasant surprise for the Packers in a key, full-time starting role. Around the same size as Starks with a very similar, super-versatile game and tackling prowess, his game resembles that of Starks' the most. The only difference I noticed on film is more pure, straight-line speed from Starks, who was a state championship sprinter in high school. -- Chris Trapasso

There are elements of his game that remind me of Randall Cobb, Curtis Samuel or Earl Bennett, but none are a perfect comparison for Burden. Samuel may be the closest. Samuel may have been a first-round pick had it not been for his injury history. Samuel has a thick lower body build that makes him difficult to bring down post-catch. His route-running needed some work coming into the league. Samuel has played out his sixth NFL season. He has nearly 5,000 receiving yards and more than 40 touchdowns. -- Josh Edwards

Burks has taken years to come into his own in the NFL, but at Vanderbilt he was a super-rangy, high-caliber athlete who excelled on all three downs in a large frame. That's how I feel about Campbell, who looks a tick longer than Burks was. He has the twitch, speed and athletic fluidity to be ubiquitous on defense. -- Chris Trapasso

Walter Nolen is a bigger player, but there had been somewhat of an unknown about each coming into the draft. Both play high at times, but Speaks ended up being taken in the second round. -- Josh Edwards

Like Randy Gregory, James Pearce Jr. is relatively lanky for the EDGE position as a prospect. But also like Gregory, he plays with significantly more power upon contact and through blocks than his slender-ish frame would suggest. His burst and bend are elite-level for his size, and his hand work is an ascending element to his game. Coming out of Nebraska, Gregory was a high-motor pass-rushing specialist who surprisingly held his own setting the edge and defeating blocks against the run. That's the exact same vibe I get with Pearce. -- Chris Trapasso

Both of these blockers are thickly built, physical offensive tackles with aggressive play styles and natural power at the point of attack. Like Collins, Simmons shows flashes of dominant grip strength and finishing ability but can struggle with balance and consistency in pass protection. -- Chris Trapasso

Like Chinn, Emmanwori is a freaky specimen from a size and athleticism perspective at the safety position. Best positioned near the box or flying into it on run plays, these two are forces at the second or third level of any defense. While not the niftiest movers, they erupt to the football and flashed high-end ball skills at the collegiate level. -- Chris Trapasso

Olave probably entered the NFL with a tick more route-running prowess, but he's a similarly sized receiver with downfield ability thanks to his speed and ball-tracking specialty. Same is true for Golden, who's best when getting vertical. -- Chris Trapasso

Stewart is like White in that he's a physical specimen and athletic freak playing the EDGE spot. White was probably a tick more NFL-ready, but there are only a handful of defenders with Stewart's supreme size and athleticism combination. White is one of them. -- Chris Trapasso

Surtain may seem like a lofty comparison for Johnson, but there are several similarities. First and foremost, the two players are of similar size and stature. Johnson battled through injury in 2024, so the prior campaign may be a better reflection of his potential. There is a confidence with which Surtain and Johnson both play the cornerback position. They trust their eyes and technique as though they are running routes for the receiver. Surtain was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and has twice been named to the Pro Bowl. He has picked off 10 passes through three-plus seasons. -- Josh Edwards

Talent evaluators had to trust the film on Trey Smith coming into the NFL Draft because he had been dealing with an injury. Tyler Booker is a trust the tape prospect as well. Despite possessing prototypical size, his athletic profile is not that of a player often taken in the first round. -- Josh Edwards

Like Travon Walker, Mykel Williams has incredible measurements for the EDGE position and has enough thickness and power to win inside when need be. Also like Walker, Williams doesn't possess a vast pass-rush move arsenal, and his wins are not consistently quick. He did showcase plus ability as a bull-rusher and stacking-and-shedding against the run, but his productivity never advanced through his career. This is a freaky specimen with immense upside. -- Chris Trapasso

Tyler Warren is a more experienced, polished version of Luke Musgrave. They have similar size and stature. Each is a great athlete known more for pass catching than blocking coming out of college -- although Warren has improved in this area. Musgrave, a top-50 overall pick out of Oregon State, has 39 receptions for 374 yards and one touchdown in his NFL career. -- Josh Edwards

Geno Smith always had good pocket mobility, but was known to hold onto the ball too long, which is an issue that plagues Shedeur Sanders. When each is on their game, they are more than capable of dicing up opposing secondaries and have enough arm strength to push the ball downfield. Smith was a victim of circumstance early in his career, landing with a Jets team incapable of supporting him. He has flourished in his short time with Seattle. -- Josh Edwards

28. EDGE Nic Scourton --> Keion White

White has become a low-key force in New England because of his size, power and athleticism combination. That's the type of prospect a team will be getting with Scourton. He's not going to win on any one of those traits alone; it's the blend of them together that make him a unique player who's simply difficult to block in 1-on-1 situations on a pass or run play. -- Chris Trapasso

Graham Barton played left tackle at Duke and made the seamless transition to the interior for the Buccaneers. And like Barton, Zabel has a chance to be a first-round pick. -- Ryan Wilson

Harmon is an up-field rusher without the girth normally seen in interior defensive linemen. He uses that relative sleekness to slip between blockers to disrupt in the backfield and plays with powerful, active hands. He's almost an Odighizuwa clone. -- Chris Trapasso

At Ohio State, Terry McLaurin was a low-volume, vertical route tree specialist who entered the NFL at an older age. That's precisely the one-sentence scouting report on Emeka Egbuka. While he was utilized underneath a tick more frequently than McLaurin and might be a bit bigger and not quite as scintillatingly fast, the two Buckeyes products are best utilized down the field tracking the football deep. -- Chris Trapasso

Douglas has played seven NFL seasons but really came into his own with the Bills. He entered the league as a third-round pick. -- Josh Edwards

Kenneth Grant is taller and probably brings a little more pass rush to the table, but his floor was that of a great run defender. After being drafted in the first round, Dan Williams went on to play seven seasons in the NFL. -- Josh Edwards

Morrison, like Lattimore is a freaky athletic specimen. He has the physical profile to go toe-to-toe with elite-level athletes at the receiver position and stick with them at all three levels of the field. It's rare to find that type of talent at cornerback. -- Chris Trapasso

Dawkins has become one of the more underrated OTs in football because of his wide frame, plus athleticism and nasty demeanor at the point of attack. Conerly must grow into his body a bit -- like Dawkins did once he entered the NFL -- but plays with a comparable tenacity and has the light feet and balance to boot. -- Chris Trapasso

Dean was a big, physical, ball-production monster at Auburn. That's precisely what Revel was during his tenure at East Carolina. He won with plus measurables to disrupt at the catch point and sprinter-like speed. -- Chris Trapasso

Both Amos and Campbell were SEC-tested cornerbacks with plus athletic chops and very comparable frames with long arms. While they had respectable careers at their respective schools, they were never truly dominant lockdown corners. Campbell has already earned a big second contract in Jacksonville. -- Chris Trapasso

These are two well-proportioned interior blockers with powerful lower halves and the ability to displace defenders in the run game. Similar to a trademark of Teller's game, Jackson thrives in one-on-one pass-pro situations and when asked to pull or climb to the second level. In the run game, he uses his athleticism and strength to create movement, even if his technique isn't always clean. -- Chris Trapasso

Robinson was a chiseled bruiser out of Alabama a few year ago with surprisingly light feet and vision between the tackles. Nothing spectacular about his game yet nothing to significantly ding him as a prospect. That's exactly how Hampton feels as a runner. -- Chris Trapasso

These are massive, long-limbed tackles who move surprisingly well for their size and win with a combination of raw power and controlled aggression. Like Latham at Alabama, Ersery thrives in vertical sets and has the anchor strength to neutralize bull rushers, even if his technique can still be refined. -- Chris Trapasso

41. DL Omarr Norman-Lott --> Dalvin Tomlinson

Omarr Norman-Lott is quicker twitch at the point of attack but lacks consistency. The two have powerful hands to consistency deconstruct blocks and are of similar size. Tomlinson was ultimately drafted in the second round and has had a long, productive NFL career. -- Josh Edwards

Like Solomon, Ezeiruaku is a smaller but long-limbed outside rusher with plenty of collegiate production to his game. He plays bigger than his size because of his low center of gravity and active hands, just like Solomon did at Troy. -- Chris Trapasso

Flowers played seven seasons in the NFL with four different teams. He was a fifth-round pick who produced several turnovers throughout his career. -- Josh Edwards

Barmore won with quickness, size, power and athleticism -- the same qualities that make Alexander such a dangerous and intriguing prospect. -- Ryan Wilson

Autry has the size and power to fulfill a few roles along the defensive line. His versatility has allowed him to stick on NFL rosters for more than a decade. -- Josh Edwards

46. WR Jayden Higgins --> Marcus Robinson

In the late 1990s, Robinson emerged as a primary receiver for the Bears before turning into a role player with them, the Ravens and the Vikings. Like Higgins, he won with size and hands, not with speed nor agility. Higgins can go on to have a better career than Robinson if he can stay healthy and find a reliable spot on a WR-needy team. -- Dave Richard

These are two similarly sized nose tackle prospects with three-technique athleticism and a relentless style of play that combined with their hands make them menaces to deal with on the inside. These are both awesomely nimble big bodies who'll instantly boost the talent up front for their respective teams. -- Chris Trapasso

It is difficult to make an apples-to-apples comparison for Landon Jackson because his frame is so unique. Carlos Dunlap was a better athlete than Jackson coming out of college, but both have good length and are tough at the point of attack. -- Josh Edwards

Coming out of Ohio State, Hubbard was a high IQ player with a limited athletic ceiling. Both players do a good job setting the edge in run defense but are not explosive pass rushers. -- Josh Edwards

Like Stidham, Dart was a highly touted recruit and enjoyed a successful collegiate career. Both are serivceable athletes by NFL standards and can really rip the football downfield. Learning the intricacies of a modern NFL offense and making smart decisions more regularly will be key for Dart. That never really occurred for Stidham, although he's demonstrated flashes. -- Chris Trapasso

Reader was labeled as a run-stuffer coming out of Clemson. His pass production was very limited. Reader has been a consistent player over the course of his nine NFL seasons and presents a high floor as a run defender. -- Josh Edwards

Smith is more developed than Mbow at the same stage, but both are similar athletically and technically in pass protection. They have excellent feet and an explosive lower half, and both are always looking for work on every snap. -- Blake Brockermeyer

Like Newton, Sanders makes his largest impact when attacking up field, and he has the polished toolbox of pass-rushing moves to do so. Newton may be a tick more athletic, but Sanders has a similar style en route to the backfield and was productive in college just like Newton. -- Chris Trapasso

Walker's size is unique, and that makes it difficult to pinpoint a comparison. Dexter Lawrence has proven to be more of a consistent pass rusher, so that comparison went out the window. Walker has a higher athletic ceiling than Branch, but there needs to be more consistency for him to reach that potential. Branch played 11 seasons in the NFL with four different teams. The two-time Super Bowl champion amassed 10.5 sacks over the course of his career. -- Josh Edwards



Hubbard has had a solid, workmanlike career in Cincinnati. When fully healthy, he was a quality second fiddle to Carl Lawson then Trey Hendrickson on the edge, playing sound football against the run and as a pass rusher. Complete three-down type. While he never ascended to elite levels, Hubbard was reliable and rarely out of position. That's what a team will be getting with Sawyer. -- Chris Trapasso

Williams, like Brown is a massive player who if locked in can be a dominant tackle. Like Brown, there are moments where Williams' performance does not match his potential. Williams has the potential to be a great player with more experience and attention to detail. -- Blake Brockermeyer

Anthony Harris entered the league as an undrafted free agent, but used his athleticism to play eight NFL seasons and accumulate 10 career interceptions -- Josh Edwards

Cotchery proved to be a good receiver with plus size, underrated quickness, great hands and a knack for making big plays. It's not a stretch to suggest the same can happen with Bech, who will need some coaching to expand on his footwork and physicality but will come into the league fluent in route running and excellent hands with good size. -- Dave Richard

Jones will get drafted much higher than Tom, but Jones has a similar skill-set as an all-around player and especially in the run game. Jones has excellent bend and hip explosion and the skills to mirror up defenders in the pass game. Can get in trouble on an island at times. -- Blake Brockermeyer

Goedeke moved from guard to tackle, and I believe Milum does the opposite. Both play with excellent technique with a great OL demeanor. Both are somewhat limited athletically but get the job done every week with high football IQ and toughness on the LOS. -- Blake Brockermeyer

These are two H-backs with smooth receiving games, long arms, quality hands and the ability to make plays from any pre-snap formation. Fannin was even utilized often on the perimeter in college and ran WR routes to get open before ricochetting off defenders in the open field, just like Likely did often at Coastal Carolina. -- Chris Trapasso

62. DL Alfred Collins --> D.J. Reader

Collins, like Reader, shows the ability to blow up gaps in the run game with initial power from hands and hips to move back the line of scrimmage. Reader has developed his pass rush and Collins has the ability to improve in that area with continued development and attention to detail. -- Blake Brockermeyer

These cornerbacks have a rare combination of height, elite track speed and the overall athletic profile for the cornerback position. Both are raw but toolsy outside corners who win with make-up speed and length while still learning the finer points of coverage and tackling on the outside. -- Chris Trapasso

Tate lined up everywhere and made plays both off short and long throws. His quicks and jukes bought him space to extend plays. Royals might not play with as much flair and spunk as Tate but could certainly evolve into a versatile weapon who can have a long career with some 1,000-yard seasons – much like Tate. -- Blake Brockermeyer

Mason Taylor has a lot of similarities to the tight ends the Eagles have deployed over the past decade. They have prototypical size, fluid movement and a well-rounded skill set. Zach Ertz was drafted atop the second round and has had a long, productive career. -- Josh Edwards

Similar styles of play, and with continued development, I think Trapilo can make the jump like Rosengarten did this season. Both have excellent demeanors on the field and will give you a 60-minute brawl. -- Blake Brockermeyer

Mooney was undervalued coming into his draft, but his forte had always been stretching defenses vertically. Neither had been a particularly strong route-runner coming out of college and each has a thin frame. -- Josh Edwards

Alonso, like Schwesinger was a highly active three-down linebacker who enjoyed some outstanding seasons early in his NFL career about a decade ago. Schwesinger plays with almost reckless abandon when tracking the football, and he has supreme athletic gifts. He's explosive and super flexible, just like Alonso was. -- Chris Trapasso

Frazier has similar physical traits to Witherspoon -- both possesses long arms and a fluid, smooth stride that allows them to cover ground quickly. Despite their length and athleticism, they can struggle with consistency in press coverage, often getting out of position or losing balance when trying to mirror quick, sudden receivers but win at the catch point with speed and plus length. Strong tacklers, too. -- Chris Trapasso

Like Smith, Umanmielen doesn't win in a conventional way at the EDGE position. He's not ridiculously explosive and super bendy. But he routinely delivers a pop at the point of attack, works hard on every play and gets after it against the run. Plus, he has Smith-like size and length to keep blockers off his frame on a routine basis. -- Chris Trapasso

Savaiinaea's powerful frame, heavy hands and nasty streak in the run game mirror what made Collins such an effective presence at right tackle and inside at guard in his prime. They use their thick builds and natural strength to overwhelm defenders at the point of attack, while showing just enough foot quickness to hold up against speed in pass protection. -- Chris Trapasso

From the same school, Gillotte is like Diaby in that he's a stocky, powerful rusher with a refined game at the point of attack. Diaby tested through the roof at the 2023 combine, and Gillotte has supreme athletic gifts in his own right. -- Chris Trapasso

McKivitz has given San Francisco replacement level play. Logan Brown is essentially a one-year wonder after the former highly-touted recruit finally broke out in his lone season with the Jayhawks. -- Josh Edwards

Tillman is a big-bodied perimeter receiver who can play with physicality, win in tight spaces and compete downfield. Like Tillman, Harris' speed isn't a primary feature but still part of what makes him competitive. Harris might even have the edge on Tillman in terms of agility and football intelligence. But like Tillman, Harris will need a good fit and great opportunity without bad injury luck to have a presence at the next level. -- Dave Richard

Broughton, like Wyatt, has some suddenness and twitch as a pass rusher, and both can develop into better run stoppers. Both show the ability to be slippery and are good at block recognition. Broughton could be a valued interior pass rusher in time. -- Blake Brockermeyer

Franklin was a spindly vertical threat receiver who flashed in a limited role for the Broncos as a rookie. At a similar size with comparable downfield skills, Felton could find himself in a Franklin-like role early in his NFL career. -- Chris Trapasso

Similar to Blackmon, Watts plays with outstanding range, fluidity and ball skills -- showing a knack for being around the football in coverage or when triggering downhill. They both exude versatility, athleticism and a natural feel for coverage that give them the ability to play multiple roles in a secondary, whether it's as a single-high safety, split zone defender or occasionally in the slot. -- Chris Trapasso

It's not just the Alabama helmet; Jalen Milroe and Eagles starter Jalen Hurts are eerily similar as prospects. Milroe is faster than Hurts, actually, but coming out of college, Hurts was an ascending pocket passer with a good, not great arm who repeatedly made hay as a runner. That's exactly the type of quarterback a team will be drafting with Milroe. He oozes upside. -- Chris Trapasso

Grant figures to move inside, and like Green, you can expect some growing pains learning the position at either center or guard. I think Grant could be a decent center with some patience, but Green has done better at guard with the Texans after getting a crack at center with the Steelers. I think Grant has a shot down the road to be a versatile piece who can play multiple positions. -- Blake Brockermeyer

Sheard played 11 seasons in the NFL with six teams and amassed 53 sacks. -- Josh Edwards

Carradine's size and freakish athleticism made him a Day 2 pick back in 2013 (and he would've likely been a first-rounder if not for a torn ACL). At 276 pounds coming out of Florida State, he's some 15 pounds lighter than Roberts, who plays with that same level of intensity, snap in and snap out. -- Ryan Wilson

Peebles is comparably sized to Ford and a go-getter just like Ford despite the shortcomings stature-wise. Both have serious juice off the line of scrimmage and effectively get up and under blockers to play with more power than his size would suggest. -- Chris Trapasso

These are two physical outside receivers with vertical-oriented skill sets. Like Wicks, Ayomanor has the body control and catch radius to win downfield on occasion, and he flashes just enough route nuance to create separation without relying solely on speed. They share a similar build and play style and project best as boundary threats who can stretch the field and win on the perimeter in an NFL offense. -- Chris Trapasso

Redding played 13 seasons in the NFL with five different teams and recorded 35.5 sacks during that time. -- Josh Edwards

Greenard was an NFL-ready rusher from the SEC a few years ago and has blossomed into one of the most underrated outside rushers in football. He entered the league with a more chiseled, imposing frame, but Swinson is similar in that he rocked in the SEC for multiple seasons on the outside and has comparable bend/dip skills around the corner. -- Chris Trapasso

Both of these former Bulldogs show a ton of grit and are excellent in both phases. They can both anchor and excel in outside zone and gap scheme runs. Both play with the right mentality and are a tough matchup for any defense to exploit. -- Blake Brockermeyer

Witten played 18 seasons in the NFL after being picked in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He was twice named an All-Pro and went to 11 Pro Bowls. -- Josh Edwards

Emerson only had one career interception coming out of Mississippi State. He has great length and has developed into a solid player, albeit an inconsistent tackler, for the Browns in his three years. -- Josh Edwards

Tuten doesn't run with as much tenacity as Pacheco but blends deceptive long speed with just enough wiggle in the hole to free himself from a linebacker filling a lane. -- Chris Trapasso

Cooks was best known for bouncing around the league after being taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he was a consistent producer throughout his careeer when healthy. -- Josh Edwards

Jones has played seven NFL seasons since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Chargers. -- Josh Edwards

Akins came into the NFL as an older prospect but has carved out a nice, long career as a professional. He's a quality blocker who flashes at the catch point and with the ball in his hands. While not an older prospect, Ferguson gives off Akins vibes as a well-rounded tight end. -- Chris Trapasso

An undersized CB who plays almost exclusively outside -- and plays much bigger than his measurables. He has straight line speed, can be physical throughout the route, even vs. bigger WRs, and can make acrobatic/contested-catch INTs. -- Ryan Wilson

Penny was a premier athlete -- and uber-productive -- at San Diego State, and while Judkins didn't get the sizable workload at Ohio State that Penny did in college, the two are rocked-up feature back types with a complete arsenal to shoulder a big workload while flashing some HR-hitting speed. -- Chris Trapasso

David Walker is a short, compact rusher who wins with power and leverage. His lack of ideal length will prove challenging in some matchups, but Walker has the potential to be a designated pass rusher who can hang around the league for some time. -- Josh Edwards

Christian Braswell, like Kennard, played every down like it was his last. That mentality, coupled with juice off the edge, made him a Day 2 pick. -- Ryan Wilson

97. WR Kyle Williams --> Darnell Mooney

Unabashed quicks is the calling card here. They may not have the size to win 50-50 balls, but they have the movement skills to rarely be contested at the catch point. -- Josh Edwards

Hunt has found his way back to Kansas City after a stint with the Browns. The former third-round pick has been incredibly productive and could have been even more so had it not been for off-field choices. -- Josh Edwards

Mailata was, of course, a raw former Rugby player when entering the NFL in 2018, but the gargantuan size and plus movement ability are what drew me to the comparison. Travis was one of the largest human beings at the combine and moves like a stock guard on the interior. His length is a plus, and there's power to his game, too. -- Chris Trapasso

Kobe King possesses good athleticism in a shorter frame with good mass. He sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks and that could limit his ceiling, but if he puts it all together, he could surface as one of the best linebackers in this class. King will likely begin his career as a backup with the hope of one day occupying a starting role long-term. -- Josh Edwards

