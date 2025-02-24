The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott under contract for at least four more seasons, but his quarterback room is going to look different in 2025. Both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are free agents looking for new deals, and Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones recently revealed that adding a young signal-caller via the draft is something Dallas is focusing on.

"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft," Jones told The Dallas Morning News at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I don't know where that's going to be.

"That's why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think."

Jones said they "think the world" of Lance, but that he will probably be looking for something different now that he's a free agent. Jones is also worried Rush could be too expensive to re-sign relative to what the Cowboys want to spend for a backup quarterback. That means one is likely coming in the draft.

Last year, a whopping six quarterbacks were selected with the first 12 picks for the first time ever. However, this quarterback class is a bit different than the one that introduced us to Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are viewed as the top two quarterbacks, but there are other intriguing signal-callers that will go in Days 2 and 3.

Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards last season and led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt, Ohio State's Will Howard is fresh off a College Football Playoff National Championship in which he was named Offensive MVP and there's a Texas native in Quinn Ewers, who was a second-team All-SEC player last year.

The Cowboys clearly want a young arm they can mold behind Prescott, but in what round they will find that arm remains to be seen. Dallas has three picks in the top 100, but did trade away its fourth-rounder for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo at the trade deadline.