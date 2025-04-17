The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and while the opening round will certainly provide some fireworks on Thursday night, Day 2 of the three-day spectacle will bring in some familiar faces. A week before the start of the draft, the NFL announced the players and legends who will announce their respective teams' selections on-site in Green Bay during the second and third rounds.
That includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers: Jerry Kramer (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2018), Dave Robinson (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2013), Lynn Swann (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2001), and Joe Thomas (Cleveland Browns, Class of 2023).
Meanwhile, given that the draft is being held at Lambeau Field, the league is also giving a nod to the state of Wisconsin. In all, 13 presenters on Day 2 attended the University of Wisconsin, including Lee Evans (Buffalo Bills), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Montee Ball (Denver Broncos), Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers), and James White (New England Patriots). There will also be seven players who were born in Wisconsin, headlined by Travis Frederick (Dallas Cowboys)
Here is a full list of those taking the podium, their respective team they are announcing for, and where the clubs pick on Day 2:
Note: Players in bold have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
|Team
|Player/Legend
|Day 2 selections
No. 47 and 78 overall
Keith Brooking
No. 46
Jason Brown
No. 59 and 91 overall
Buffalo Bills
Lee Evans
No. 56 and 62 overall
No. 57 and 74 overall
Dez White
No. 39, 41 and 72 overall
Tim Krumrie
No. 49 and 81 overall
Cleveland Browns
Joe Thomas
No. 33, 67 and 94 overall
Dallas Cowboys
Travis Fredrick
No. 44 and 76 overall
Denver Broncos
Montee Ball
No. 51 and 85 overall
No. 60 and 102 overall
Green Bay Packers
Jerry Kramer
No. 54 and 87 overall
Green Bay Packers
No. 54 and 87 overall
Green Bay Packers
Dave Robinson
No. 54 and 87 overall
No. 58, 79 and 89 overall
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor
No. 45 and 80 overall
T.J. Slaughter
No. 36, 70 and 88 overall
Dante Hall
No. 63, 66 and 95 overall
Steve Wisniewski
No. 37 and 68 overall
Los Angeles Chargers
Melvin Gordon
No. 55 and 86 overall
No. 90 and 101 overall
No. 48 and 98 overall
Stu Voigt
No. 97 overall
New England Patriots
James White
No. 38, 69 and 77 overall
No. 40, 71 and 93 overall
Jason Sehorn
No. 34, 65 and 99 overall
John Abraham
No. 42 and 73 overall
No. 64 and 96 overall
Pittsburgh Steelers
Lynn Swann
No. 83 overall
Julian Peterson
No. 43, 75 and 100 overall
Shaun Alexander
No. 50, 52, 82 and 92 overall
Simeon Rice
No. 53 and 84 overall
Keith Bulluck
No. 35 overall
Gary Clark
No. 61 overall