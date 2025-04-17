Super Bowl LIX Previews
Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and while the opening round will certainly provide some fireworks on Thursday night, Day 2 of the three-day spectacle will bring in some familiar faces. A week before the start of the draft, the NFL announced the players and legends who will announce their respective teams' selections on-site in Green Bay during the second and third rounds. 

That includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers: Jerry Kramer (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2018), Dave Robinson (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2013), Lynn Swann (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2001), and Joe Thomas (Cleveland Browns, Class of 2023). 

Meanwhile, given that the draft is being held at Lambeau Field, the league is also giving a nod to the state of Wisconsin. In all, 13 presenters on Day 2 attended the University of Wisconsin, including Lee Evans (Buffalo Bills), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Montee Ball (Denver Broncos), Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers), and James White (New England Patriots). There will also be seven players who were born in Wisconsin, headlined by Travis Frederick (Dallas Cowboys)

Here is a full list of those taking the podium, their respective team they are announcing for, and where the clubs pick on Day 2: 

Note: Players in bold have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

TeamPlayer/LegendDay 2 selections

Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Peterson

No. 47 and 78 overall

Atlanta Falcons

Keith Brooking

No. 46

Baltimore Ravens

Jason Brown

No. 59 and 91 overall

Buffalo Bills

Lee Evans

No. 56 and 62 overall

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard

No. 57 and 74 overall

Chicago Bears

Dez White

No. 39, 41 and 72 overall

Cincinnati Bengals

Tim Krumrie

No. 49 and 81 overall

Cleveland Browns

Joe Thomas

No. 33, 67 and 94 overall

Dallas Cowboys

Travis Fredrick

No. 44 and 76 overall

Denver Broncos

Montee Ball

No. 51 and 85 overall

Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold

No. 60 and 102 overall

Green Bay Packers

Jerry Kramer

No. 54 and 87 overall

Green Bay Packers

Jordy Nelson

No. 54 and 87 overall

Green Bay Packers

Dave Robinson

No. 54 and 87 overall

Houston Texans

Owen Daniels

No. 58, 79 and 89 overall

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor

No. 45 and 80 overall

Jacksonville Jaguars

T.J. Slaughter

No. 36, 70 and 88 overall

Kansas City Chiefs

Dante Hall

No. 63, 66 and 95 overall

Las Vegas Raiders

Steve Wisniewski

No. 37 and 68 overall

Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon

No. 55 and 86 overall

Los Angeles Rams

Michael Brockers

No. 90 and 101 overall

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold

No. 48 and 98 overall

Minnesota Vikings

Stu Voigt

No. 97 overall

New England Patriots

James White

No. 38, 69 and 77 overall

New Orleans Saints

Ryan Ramczyk

No. 40, 71 and 93 overall

New York Giants

Jason Sehorn

No. 34, 65 and 99 overall

New York Jets

John Abraham

No. 42 and 73 overall

Philadelphia Eagles

Beau Allen

No. 64 and 96 overall

Pittsburgh Steelers

Lynn Swann

No. 83 overall

San Francisco 49ers

Julian Peterson

No. 43, 75 and 100 overall

Seattle Seahawks

Shaun Alexander

No. 50, 52, 82 and 92 overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Simeon Rice

No. 53 and 84 overall

Tennessee Titans

Keith Bulluck

No. 35 overall

Washington Commanders

Gary Clark

No. 61 overall