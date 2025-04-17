The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and while the opening round will certainly provide some fireworks on Thursday night, Day 2 of the three-day spectacle will bring in some familiar faces. A week before the start of the draft, the NFL announced the players and legends who will announce their respective teams' selections on-site in Green Bay during the second and third rounds.

That includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers: Jerry Kramer (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2018), Dave Robinson (Green Bay Packers, Class of 2013), Lynn Swann (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2001), and Joe Thomas (Cleveland Browns, Class of 2023).

Meanwhile, given that the draft is being held at Lambeau Field, the league is also giving a nod to the state of Wisconsin. In all, 13 presenters on Day 2 attended the University of Wisconsin, including Lee Evans (Buffalo Bills), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts), Montee Ball (Denver Broncos), Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers), and James White (New England Patriots). There will also be seven players who were born in Wisconsin, headlined by Travis Frederick (Dallas Cowboys)

Here is a full list of those taking the podium, their respective team they are announcing for, and where the clubs pick on Day 2:

Note: Players in bold have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.