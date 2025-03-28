When it comes to his mindset on the NFL Draft and his son Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders is taking a page of out Shakira's book: Whenever, wherever. The Pro Football Hall of Famer, head coach at Colorado, and father to one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class told "The Skip Bayless Show" that he'll be happy wherever Shedeur ultimately lands in the league, and won't try to grease the draft board to get him to a preferred destination.

"Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go," Sanders told Bayless. "If it's New York, it's New York, if it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it, man. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization."

When asked specifically if he'd look to orchestrate where he goes, Sanders said, "No, because that's not God's will right now. I want Shedeur to do what he's consistently done -- excel against all odds. I like the hating, I like the naysaying, I like the ignorance because it makes us feel better about what we do and it gives him another chip on his shoulder."

This is a change in tune from what Deion Sanders was saying almost exactly a year ago regarding how he'd handle Shedeur's draft process. Last year, Sanders told the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast that there are "certain cities that ain't going to happen" and that "it's going to be an Eli" referring to when Eli Manning's father, Archie, helped him eventually land with the New York Giants in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Fast forward to present day and it seems like Sanders is more at peace -- at least publicly -- with wherever Shedeur ends up.

The Colorado quarterback is CBS Sports' No. 2-ranked player at his position in this class, only looking up to Miami's Cam Ward, who is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick. After that, Sanders could come off the board pretty quickly with the likes of the Cleveland Browns (No. 2 overall pick), New York Giants (No. 3 overall), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall), and New Orleans Saints (No. 9 overall) all in need of a long-term option at quarterback. In his latest three-round mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Josh Edwards has the Raiders selecting Sanders with the sixth overall pick.