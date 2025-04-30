The NFL Draft is a dice roll for clubs in more ways than one. While various front offices craft their draft boards, it's no guarantee the prospect they are eying to fill a role on their team will be available. Sometimes, teams with an obvious need swing and miss at the position altogether. And then there are situations where the stars align and the player a club was hoping it would land falls directly into its lap.

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, it's time to see how some of the clubs that had glaring pre-draft needs coming into the weekend fared. Below, we'll comb through 10 teams, highlight a hole on their depth chart entering the draft and determine if they were able to bring someone of substance in to fill it.

Glaring pre-draft need: Quarterback

Did they address it? No

Yes, the Steelers selected Ohio State's Will Howard in the sixth round, but he's more of a lottery ticket and not someone who is expected to compete for a starting job in 2025. Had Pittsburgh selected a signal-caller at No. 21 overall, that player would've been earmarked to see the field sooner rather than later.

Instead of a long-term option under center, the Steelers have opted to remain in a holding pattern with Aaron Rodgers.

Glaring pre-draft need: Running back

Did they address it? Yes

The Raiders were downright terrible on the ground last season. They were dead last in total rushing yards, averaging a measly 3.6 yards per carry and 79.8 rushing yards per game. Yuck. So, getting a running back to help improve this weakness was vital, and they did just that with Boise State back Ashton Jeanty.

Las Vegas selected Jeanty No. 6 overall, and he should dramatically change the fortunes of the backfield. Jeanty won the Doak Walker Award last season -- handed out to the top running back in college football -- after he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Broncos.

Glaring pre-draft need: Wide receiver

Did they address it? No

While CeeDee Lamb sits atop the Dallas depth chart as one of the top wide receivers in the league, there really isn't much firepower behind him. With that in mind, the Cowboys were a popular landing spot for a wide receiver at No. 12 overall to give the passing attack an added layer.

Instead, they opted to bolster the offensive line at that spot with Alabama guard Tyler Booker. The Cowboys then addressed the defensive side of the ball on Day 2 and did not select a wide receiver on Day 3, leaving them in the same spot they were entering the weekend. Given that there are still some veteran pass catchers out there -- like old friend Amari Cooper -- it wouldn't be surprising if they dip their toes into those waters to provide some depth at receiver.

Glaring pre-draft need: Left tackle

Did they address it? Yes

New England's offensive line was horrid in 2024 and has been left barren for the last few years. The club made some strides to improve the unit in free agency by bringing in veteran right tackle Morgan Moses and center Garrett Bradbury, but they were still missing a left tackle.

In the draft, the Patriots filled that need with LSU's Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick. Despite facing scrutiny for less-than-ideal arm length, Campbell was the top offensive tackle prospect in the class and allowed just five sacks over 1,508 career pass-blocking snaps. His arrival should be music to Drake Maye's ears.

Glaring pre-draft need: Quarterback

Did they address it? Maybe

This one is a little bit more complex than the rest. Coming into the draft, it was abundantly clear the Browns needed a quarterback. With Deshaun Watson suffering another Achilles tear and Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster, there was no long-term answer at the position.

Cleveland ended up trading down from No. 2 overall to gain assets and opted for defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5. After that, the Browns continued to pass on a quarterback -- specifically Colorado's Shedeur Sanders -- for their next three selections until they took Oregon's Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick. Then they ended up taking Sanders after all, in the fifth round at No. 144.

So, Cleveland came away from the draft with two quarterbacks, including Sanders, who was CBS Sports' No. 2 ranked QB prospect. On its face, it looks like it has addressed its need for a long-term quarterback. But do they see it that way?

Glaring pre-draft need: EDGE

Did they address it? Yes

The Falcons have lacked talent off the edge for years, and that weakness reared its head drastically in 2024. Last season, Atlanta was one of the worst teams in the league in applying pressure on the quarterback, totaling the second-fewest sacks (31) and registering the eighth-lowest pressure rate.

To fix that, they doubled-dipped at pass rusher in the first round. Initially, they landed Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick. Then they traded back up into the first round with the Rams to add Tennessee disruptor James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 overall.

The Falcons did spend quite a bit to get back up into the first round -- particularly shipping out their 2026 first-rounder -- but this should help them have a fearsome pass rush going forward.

Glaring pre-draft need: Cornerback

Did they address it? No

The Dolphins emphasized the trenches in the early parts of the draft by taking Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in the first round and then trading up in the second to add interior offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

While addressing key needs, they could've used help at corner, especially as they've mutually agreed to allow Jalen Ramey to seek a trade. Despite that looming departure, Miami didn't take a single corner at the draft. The only move in the secondary came with the selection of Maryland safety Dante Trader Jr. in the fifth round.

Glaring pre-draft need: Tight end

Did they address it? Yes

Indy essentially got zero production from the tight end position last season. Kylen Granson was the team's leading receiver at tight end in 2024, finishing the year with 14 catches, 182 yards and no touchdowns. Veteran Mo Alie-Cox was right behind him with 12 catches for 147 yards and a single touchdown.

Given those numbers, the Colts adding a tight end early in the draft was expected, and they did just that by selecting Tyler Warren at No. 14 overall. The Penn State product was a beast for the Nittany Lions throughout his collegiate tenure and popped off in 2024 with 104 catches, 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He's been compared to Colts legend Dallas Clark, and if he's even half of the player Clark was, it'll vastly improve the position group.

Glaring pre-draft need: Secondary

Did they address it? No

Minnesota re-signed Byron Murphy and kept Harrison Smith aboard, but there was a mass exodus in the secondary this offseason. That includes the departures of Camryn Bynum, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin and Fabian Moreau.

Despite those losses, the Vikings did not bring in a single defensive back from the 2025 class. The only additions on defense were Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Penn State linebacker Kobe King on Day 3.

Glaring pre-draft need: Offensive tackle

Did they address it? Yes

Judging how Patrick Mahomes was running for his life in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs needed to give him some better protection. Specifically, the left tackle position needed to be addressed after they needed to kick out left guard Joe Thuney to blindside tackle during that playoff run last year.

While they signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, the long-term option at left tackle could end up being first-round selection Josh Simmons. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco called Simmons "the best offensive lineman in the draft," and if that comes to fruition, it's a major steal at No. 32 overall.