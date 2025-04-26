Jason Taylor is one of the best players to ever don a Miami Dolphins jersey, as the Hall of Famer spent 12 seasons in Miami, but he'll be exchanging the teal and orange for the green and white of the New York Jets this fall.

That's because the Dolphins' AFC East rivals, the Jets, used their second-round pick on his son, LSU tight end Mason Taylor. New York needed to add some juice to their passing attack this year as they move on from Aaron Rodgers, and added Taylor as a big target over the middle with a ton of upside at the pro level with the No. 42 overall pick on Friday night.

Family and friends at their draft party at the Taylor home were quick to embrace Mason's new team, and Jason even joined in on a family-wide "J-E-T-S JETS! JETS! JETS!" chant that has to hurt a little for any Dolphins fans to see.

It's true that the elder Taylor did spend his second-to-last year in the NFL with the Jets in 2010 before returning to Miami for his final season to retire as a Dolphin, but it certainly seems like this new affiliation with New York's AFC squad will last a good bit longer than that.