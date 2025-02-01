The New York Giants are in the market for a quarterback following the failed Daniel Jones experiment, and the franchise has a couple of different options with how they can acquire that new quarterback. New York will consider the free-agent market first, but also holds the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Joe Schoen and Co. will certainly do their due diligence on this incoming class.

During a recent interview on "Up & Adams," Giants legend Eli Manning was asked which quarterback prospect he was excited to scout first. While Manning did not list one quarterback, he did mention four characteristics he's looking for on film:

Is he going through progressions? Is he getting the ball out on time? Is he throwing before receivers are coming out of their breaks? Is he taking sacks he shouldn't?

Manning also said he's looking to see if these college quarterbacks are improving from year to year, and if they have learned from their mistakes and made an effort to correct those issues. Another important factor Manning brought up is if these young signal-callers have room to grow -- a higher ceiling than the level they are playing at right now.

The unfortunate truth is that the Giants have two quarterback-needy teams above them in the draft order with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. However, it remains to be seen if either franchise is completely sold on a player like Miami's Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. They are considered to be the top two quarterbacks in this class, but are not included in the top three of CBS Sports' prospect rankings.

In CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso's most recent mock draft, he has the Titans taking Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter at No. 1 overall and the Las Vegas Raiders trading up to No. 2 overall to select Sanders, which allows the Giants the opportunity to take Ward at No. 3.