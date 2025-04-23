It's the eve of the 2025 NFL Draft, which means the football world's weeks and months of yearning for the draft are almost over.

That also means the league's 32 teams are putting the finishing touches on their 2025 draft boards, their respective road maps for how they will handle the draft when they are on the clock when certain players are available to be selected. Since that process is wrapping up at the time of this writing, it's worth taking a closer look at who the ideal pick could be for every NFL team.

Please note this piece is NOT a mock draft, which is an educated projection of what will happen in the 2025 opening round of the draft that kicks off April 24. This is an analysis of the top player for all 32 teams IF the draft board fell the way they are desperate for it to fall. To maintain some semblance of reality, a player can only be named twice as an ideal pick. There is additionally an effort to illustrate somewhat plausible draft locations for each prospect given the hopes by teams that they fall to them.

NFL Draft 2025 where to watch: Dates, times, NFL Draft order, TV channel, live stream, schedule, location Cody Benjamin

The Tennessee Titans might as well install a flashing neon sign on their team facility that says "We're drafting Cam Ward!" They canceled a private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and they made significant offensive moves, adding Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (four years, $82 million, $50 million guaranteed) and Lions Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler (one year, $9 million). Ward will be the next face of the Titans franchise.

The Cleveland Browns averaged the fewest points per game (15.2) in the entire NFL last season, and Deshaun Watson's tenure with the team has been a complete bust. He tore his Achilles in Week 7 of the 2024 season and again in his rehab process on top of suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023. Cleveland spent three first-round picks and more to acquire him from the Houston Texans before signing him a five-year, $230 million deal that is fully guaranteed. The Browns would love nothing more than to start over with the top quarterback in this draft, but they very likely won't be able to select him.

The New York Giants are fresh off of their worst season in franchise history, going 3-14 in 2024. They need playmakers to juice an offense that has averaged 15.4 points per game since 2023, the second-fewest points per game in the NFL in that span. Adding 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to play wide receiver (and some cornerback) opposite Malik Nabers would be a massive boost to New York's offense. It's not likely he gets past Cleveland at No. 2.

New England Patriots wide receivers combined for 1,723 yards receiving in 2024, the fewest of any NFL team's wide receiver room last year. Adding Hunter opposite free agent signee Stefon Diggs would dramatically lift quarterback Drake Maye's and the Patriots offense's ceiling in 2025 and beyond.

The Jaguars defense was one of the worst in football in 2025, ranking at or near the bottom of the NFL in numerous metrics. Jacksonville has two solid edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but it needs a playmaker in the middle of the defensive line. New general manager James Gladstone knows how crucial that is after coming over from the Los Angeles Rams and watching Aaron Donald go to work. That's why unanimous All-America defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan is the pick here.

Jaguars defense, 2024 season

NFL Rank PPG allowed 25.6 T-27th Total YPG allowed 289.9 31st Pass YPG allowed 257.4 Last Takeaways 9 Last

The Las Vegas Raiders ranked dead last in the entire NFL in rushing yards (1,357), yards per carry (3.6) and tackles avoided on rushing plays (49). Boise State All-America running back Ashton Jeanty led college football in rushing yards (2,601) and tackles avoided on rushes (170) while ranking ninth in the nation in yards per carry (7.0).

That's why Raiders GM John Spytek's oldest son Jack, who is 10 years old, is banging the table for Jeanty to be selected sixth overall next week.

"My oldest son has made it no secret, if we do not pick Ashton Jeanty at six, that he is walking out of the family, and he is gonna find somebody else," Spytek said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on April 2. "Probably whoever takes Ashton. I think he, Jack, is motivated by fantasy football and touchdowns in fantasy football. Not necessarily all of team building. ... He walked right into our building and basically told [owner] Mark Davis 'if my dad doesn't take Ashton Jeanty, he's doing a bad job.'"

Jeanty is the pick here.

The New York Jets need to give new starting quarterback Justin Fields all the help he can get. They have a right tackle vacancy with Morgan Moses signing with the Patriots in free agency, and they decide to fill it with perhaps the draft's most athletic offensive line prospect in Missouri's Armand Membou.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said they were going to prioritize defense in the first round, so ideally they would select Penn State All-America edge rusher Abdul Carter, who is the draft's top edge rusher, eighth overall. However, he won't be here.

Panthers defense, 2024 season

NFL Rank PPG allowed 31.4 Last Total YPG allowed 404.5 Last Rush YPG allowed 179.8 Last Yards/play allowed 6.0 Last

Cam Jordan is turning 36 years old in July, and he only has six sacks combined the last two seasons. In an unlikely fall, New Orleans gets its new top pass rusher.

The 2025 draft's best left tackle is Will Campbell, who only allowed five sacks on 1,508 career pass-blocking snaps, and the Chicago Bears help new head coach Ben Johnson build out a new dominant offensive line in the NFC North

Top cornerback Charvarius Ward signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, so the 49ers need a new CB1 with all the wide receiver talent out in the NFC West. Will Johnson, whose 31.0 passer rating when targeted was the second best in college football since 2022 (minimum 100 targets), fills a crucial need.

Dallas needs another wide receiver to play opposite CeeDee Lamb to open up their offense. Arizona All-America Tetairoa McMillan led the nation in receiving yards (3,423) and catches of 20 or more air yards (35) over the span of his Arizona career. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones selects an explosive weapon for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The retirement of Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead leaves a void along the Miami Dolphins' offensive line. Campbell could fill that opening nice, but he likely won't fall this far.

14. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts haven't had a tight end with 500 or more receiving yards, a low bar to clear, in a season since Eric Ebron back in 2018. That's a long time ago. That's why their ideal pick is Penn State All-America tight end Tyler Warren, the 2024 John Mackey Award winner as college football's top tight end. He can do it all as the only college football player since 2017 with at least 30 snaps at tight end, out wide, in the slot, in the backfield and at quarterback in a season, per CBS Sports Research.

Atlanta racked up the second-fewest sacks (31.0) and generated the third-lowest quarterback pressure rate (28.6%) in the entire NFL last season. The acquisition of Matt Judon (5.5 sacks in 17 games) was a bust. Jalon Walker shockingly falling this far would be a major win for the Falcons.

The Cardinals need another difference-maker on the front line of their defense, and Walker, who won the 2024 Butkus Award as college football's best linebacker, would certainly help.

The Bengals need to address their defensive line with Trey Hendrickson given permission to seek a trade. College football's 2024 sacks leader in Mike Green (17) should help regardless of Hendrickson's future with Cincy.

The Seattle Seahawks interior offensive line has some major issues. It's why they allowed the third-most quarterback pressure (39.4%) in the league last season. Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks allowed the lowest quarterback pressure rate (1.9%) of any FBS tackle in the span of his career, minimum 1,000 snaps. Seattle could also move him inside as well.

19. Jihaad Campbell

Buccaneers defensive pillar Lavonte David is 35 years old. Yes, he did re-sign on a one-year deal, but Tampa Bay drafts his replacement. The 2024 All-SEC linebacker's 117 tackles last season were the most in a season at Alabama since current Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans' 126 in 2003.

Denver Broncos head Sean Payton talked all offseason about getting a "joker" for his offense, which is why they signed Evan Engram to a two-year deal. The Broncos double down on that here and get an even more long-term option at the position.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned over their entire quarterback in each of the last two seasons. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who led the nation with a 74% completion percentage last season, stops the revolving door at the game's most important position in Pittsburgh.

The Chargers could use a big-bodied safety valve for Justin Herbert over the middle of the field, and Colston Loveland checks that box. He accounted for 34.7% of Michigan's team receiving yards last season, the highest among Power 4 tight ends. Loveland could be a game changer for Herbert's development.

The Green Bay Packers need a go-to wide receiver. It's doubtful McMillan falls this far in the draft, but some people grade him to fall down this low. McMillan led the nation in receiving yards (3,423) and catches of 20 or more air yards (35) over the span of his Arizona career, and he could be exactly what helps Jordan Love raise his game another level or two.

The Vikings need more athleticism on the back end of their defense with Cam Bynum's free agency departure and Harrison Smith being 36 years old, so that's why they select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who maxed out the Relative Athletic Score metric with a perfect 10 out of 10.

25. Houston Texans

The Texans have completely overhauled their offensive line this offseason, but the new additions aren't incredibly more effective. Banks could be a steady left tackle for quarterback C.J. Stroud. He's desperately in need of one of those after a rocky second season and with the team trading away Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.

26. Los Angeles Rams

No team generated fewer receiving yards from its tight end position in 2024 than the Los Angeles Rams' 459 last season. Loveland, who represented 34.7% of Michigan's team receiving yards last season, would be a perfect fit in Sean McVay's offense.

The interior of Baltimore offensive line could use an upgrade, so how about the draft's top true guard prospect in Tyler Booker? He only allowed two sacks on 979 career pass-blocking snaps in college, and he just turned 21 years old on April 12. He'd be a solid pickup for Lamar Jackson's offense.

28. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions defensive line was decimated by injuries in 2024. Picking up Green -- college football's sacks leader -- this low would be a miracle, but Green and Aidan Hutchinson would be a magical pairing.

29. Washington Commanders

Shemar Stewart athletically tested like Texas A&M great Myles Garrett at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Washington needs to beef up its defensive line after the massive turnover up front there, particularly at edge rusher. Stewart gives head coach Dan Quinn a new freak (complementary) to develop.

The Buffalo Bills have to have more athleticism on the back end of their defense, so that's why they select Georgia All-America safety Malaki Starks. The Bulldogs lined up Starks in every alignment possible in head coach Kirby Smart's scheme. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will appreciate this chess piece when moving him around the formation.

The Eagles terrorized the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive tackles in Super Bowl LIX. Simmons allowed just one QB pressure and no sacks on 152 pass-blocking snaps last season, which was good for the lowest pressure rate allowed (0.7%) by any tackle with at least 100 pass-block snaps. Kansas City takes care of Patrick Mahomes here.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman loves freaky defensive linemen from the SEC, and he gets another one here as Philadelphia once again snags a late-round steal on night one of the draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday to Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.