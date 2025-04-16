Omar Khan is called the "Khan Artist" for a reason. Entering his third full offseason as Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Khan's relatively brief time on the job has included some bold and surprising moves for a franchise that wasn't much of a mover and shaker in offseasons prior to him taking the job.

Some of Khan's moves have worked out, while others looked good in the moment but didn't ultimately pan out. Look at last offseason, when Khan acquired quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson for pennies on the dollar, only to watch both players leave this offseason after a season that wasn't any better than the previous one for Pittsburgh.

Khan did start free agency with a bang when he sent Seattle a second-round pick in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf. While things have been quiet in Pittsburgh since then, the Steelers continue to be in position to sign four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, although Khan is still expected to use one of his six draft picks on a quarterback.

Rest assured that Khan will try to make a trade during the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicks off from Green Bay on April 24. The Steelers don't have a lot of picks in this draft and have several pressing needs to address, specifically on the defensive line, running back, quarterback, receiver and in the secondary. Pittsburgh could also use some depth on the offensive line.

Let's take a look at some of Khan's possible options if he decides to trade out of the 21st overall pick.

Steelers acquire: Round 1, 19th overall pick

Round 1, 19th overall pick Buccaneers acquire: Round 1, 21st overall pick, Round 5, 156th overall pick

The Steelers may be inclined to move up a few spots if they believe that the Broncos (picking 20th) are a threat to draft the player that they want. Both teams are in the market for a running back, and if North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (the second-ranked RB prospect in the draft) is still available at that point, the Steelers may try to leapfrog Denver to select him.

The Steelers just let Najee Harris depart via free agency, so the idea that they'd draft a running back in the first round isn't out of the question. Adding to the likelihood of Pittsburgh taking a running back in the first round is the fact that the Steelers do not currently have a second-round pick, which is when most of the top-ranked running back prospects are expected to come off the board.

Steelers acquire: Round 1, 10th overall pick

Round 1, 10th overall pick Bears acquire: Round 1, 21st overall pick, Round 4, 123rd overall pick, 2026 second-round pick

This would be a Hail Mary attempt by Khan if he and the Steelers' brass feel there's a can't-miss prospect that is worth trading up for. In this scenario, QB Shedeur Sanders, DL Mason Graham and/or RB Ashton Jeanty would need to still be on the board if the Steelers made a move like this.

Making this move even less realistic is the fact that the Steelers don't have enough draft picks as it is. Conversely, the Bears are armed with four of the first 72 picks, so expect them to be active when it comes to making a trade or two.

Pittsburgh trading into the top 10 shouldn't be entirely ruled out, though, as the Steelers have clear needs at several positions and may decide to trade up to address one of those needs.

Steelers acquire: Round 1, 16th overall pick

Round 1, 16th overall pick Cardinals acquire: Round 1, 21st overall pick, 2026 fourth-round pick

Pittsburgh doesn't have many picks this year but is currently slated to have a boatload of picks in 2026 that include four compensatory picks after losing several notable free agents this offseason. Don't be surprised if Pittsburgh uses some of those picks in order to get more picks this year.

In this scenario, the Steelers would move just ahead of Cincinnati, which is currently slated to own the 17th overall pick. Like the Steelers, the Bengals are also in need of a defensive lineman, so the thought here is that Pittsburgh jumps ahead of Cincinnati and takes a player that they were possibly going to take. This scenario could become a reality if Oregon's Derrick Harmon is still on the board after 15 picks.

Steelers acquire: Round 1, 29th overall pick, Round 2, 61st overall pick

Round 1, 29th overall pick, Round 2, 61st overall pick Commanders acquire: Round 1, 21st overall pick, Round 4, 123rd overall pick, 2026 third-round pick

Rest assured that Khan and the Steelers are trying to figure out a way to get back into the second round and in this scenario they're able to do just that by trading back in the first round. The Commanders are seeking a pass rusher, so trading up with the Steelers makes sense, especially if Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku is still on the board.

Pittsburgh rarely trades back in the first round, but may be content to do so this year if it nets a second-round pick and if several of its top-ranked prospects are still on the board late in the first round. The Steelers appear to be in best-player-available mode with their first-round pick, which should make them more flexible when it comes to moving around.

Steelers acquire: Round 1, 30th overall pick, Round 4, 109th overall pick, Round 5, 169th overall pick

Round 1, 30th overall pick, Round 4, 109th overall pick, Round 5, 169th overall pick Bills acquire: Round 1, 21st overall pick

The Vikings, Rams, Commanders, Ravens and Bills are each in the market for a defensive back late in the first round, so don't be surprised if one of these teams moves up to give them a better chance at grabbing one of the top-available safeties or cornerbacks. The Vikings, for example, are expected to select Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 24th pick, but a team could trade up if they want to beat Minnesota to the punch.

The Bills would be a good trade partner as they currently have two second-round, two fourth-round and three fifth-round picks. They have the capital to move around in the first round, and the Steelers could do business with them if it means getting a decent draft pick in return.