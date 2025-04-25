The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2025 NFL Draft needing pass-rushing help, as per usual. They addressed that need right away at No. 15 overall, stopping the slide of Georgia's Jalon Walker. That wasn't enough for general manager Terry Fontenot, however, as the Falcons then traded back into Round 1, sending a package of picks to the Los Angeles Rams, including a 2026 first-rounder, to move up and select Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.

The Rams were originally slated to pick 26th overall in the first round, but they agreed to send that selection to Atlanta, along with a third-rounder (No. 101), in exchange for the Falcons' second-round pick (No. 46), seventh-round pick (No. 242) and 2026 first-rounder. Atlanta then made Pearce its second Day 1 selection of the night.

Pearce was a strong candidate to be the Falcons' first pick, at No. 15, according to NFL Media. When he slid, Fontenot apparently couldn't resist the opportunity to double-dip at a position that's haunted the franchise for years. It's not out of the question that both Pearce and Walker could be instant starters off the edge under coach Raheem Morris, who relied heavily upon aging rental Matt Judon, a preseason trade acquisition, during the 2024 season.

Both Pearce and Walker were linked to the Falcons in the pre-draft process, with the former wowing scouts with his speed at February's scouting combine and the latter starring at nearby Georgia for the Bulldogs.