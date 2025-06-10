The picks have been submitted, and now it's time for the 2025 NFL Draft class to get paid. With the draft behind us and OTAs and mandatory minicamps underway with 257 selected players now slotted into new homes across the country, the attention turns toward gearing up for their rookie seasons. Before they can do that, however, they need to put pen to paper on their rookie contracts..

If you go way back in the NFL time machine, this was a much juicier aspect of the offseason, but the CBA has largely eliminated any contract snafus. Each pick is allotted by the rookie wage scale, so there isn't much to negotiate. As it relates to these first-round picks, there's also a fully guaranteed fifth-year option attached to their deals, but a decision on that is years down the line.

As for what they are agreeing to now, let's dive into these first-rounders and track whether or not they've inked their deal and the parameters of the contract.

Rookie contract projections via Spotrac.