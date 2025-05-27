The picks have been submitted, and now it's time for the 2025 NFL Draft class to get paid. With the draft behind us and 257 selected players now slotted into new homes across the country, the attention turns toward gearing up for their rookie seasons. Before they can do that, however, they need to put pen to paper on their rookie contracts..
If you go way back in the NFL time machine, this was a much juicier aspect of the offseason, but the CBA has largely eliminated any contract snafus. Each pick is allotted by the rookie wage scale, so there isn't much to negotiate. As it relates to these first-round picks, there's also a fully guaranteed fifth-year option attached to their deals, but a decision on that is years down the line.
As for what they are agreeing to now, let's dive into these first-rounders and track whether or not they've inked their deal and the parameters of the contract.
Rookie contract projections via Spotrac.
|Pick
|Player
|Team
|Signed rookie deal
|Projected rookie contract
1
QB Cam Ward
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $48,757,500
2
WR/CB Travis Hunter
4 years, $46,571,074
3
EDGE Abdul Carter
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $45,179,746
4
4 years, $43,589,604
5
DT Mason Graham
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $40,806,872
6
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $35,837,732
7
|Yes (via ESPN)
4 years, $31,862,416
8
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $27,887,104
9
OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $27,688,114
10
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $26,595,118
11
EDGE Mykel Williams
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $24,905,620
12
IOL Tyler Booker
|Yes (via ESPN)
4 years, $22,520,414
13
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $21,924,122
14
TE Tyler Warren
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $20,930,294
15
LB Jalon Walker
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $20,532,790
16
DT Walter Nolen
4 years, $19,340,170
17
EDGE Shemar Stewart
4 years, $18,942,634
18
IOL Grey Zabel
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $18,445,724
19
WR Emeka Egbuka
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $18,147,572
20
4 years, $18,048,198
21
|Yes (via NFL Media)
4 years, $17,948,806
22
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $17,750,036
23
|Yes (via ESPN)
4 years, $17,551,274
24
IOL Donovan Jackson
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $17,153,744
25
QB Jaxson Dart
New York Giants
4 years, $16,954,982
26
EDGE James Pearce Jr.
Atlanta Falcons
|Yes (via NFL Media)
4 years, $16,756,186
27
4 years, $16,557,446
28
|Yes (via team)
4 years, $16,458,064
29
OT Josh Conerly Jr.
|Yes (via ESPN)
4 years, $15,660,564
30
4 years, $15,238,238
31
4 years, $14,884,470
32
OT Josh Simmons
|Yes (via ESPN)
4 years, $14,656,682