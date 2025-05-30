abdul-carter.jpg
The picks have been submitted, and now it's time for the 2025 NFL Draft class to get paid. With the draft behind us and 257 selected players now slotted into new homes across the country, the attention turns toward gearing up for their rookie seasons. Before they can do that, however, they need to put pen to paper on their rookie contracts..

If you go way back in the NFL time machine, this was a much juicier aspect of the offseason, but the CBA has largely eliminated any contract snafus. Each pick is allotted by the rookie wage scale, so there isn't much to negotiate. As it relates to these first-round picks, there's also a fully guaranteed fifth-year option attached to their deals, but a decision on that is years down the line. 

As for what they are agreeing to now, let's dive into these first-rounders and track whether or not they've inked their deal and the parameters of the contract.

Rookie contract projections via Spotrac.

PickPlayerTeamSigned rookie dealProjected rookie contract

1

QB Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans

Yes (via team)

4 years, $48,757,500

2

WR/CB Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars


4 years, $46,571,074

3

EDGE Abdul Carter

New York Giants

Yes (via team)

4 years, $45,179,746

4

OT Will Campbell

New England Patriots


4 years, $43,589,604

5

DT Mason Graham

Cleveland Browns

Yes (via team)

4 years, $40,806,872

6

RB Ashton Jeanty

Las Vegas Raiders

Yes (via team)

4 years, $35,837,732

7

OT Armand Membou

New York Jets

Yes (via ESPN)

4 years, $31,862,416

8

WR Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina Panthers

Yes (via team)

4 years, $27,887,104

9

OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

New Orleans Saints

Yes (via team)

4 years, $27,688,114

10

TE Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears

Yes (via team)

4 years, $26,595,118

11

EDGE Mykel Williams

San Francisco 49ers

Yes (via team)

4 years, $24,905,620

12

IOL Tyler Booker

Dallas Cowboys

Yes (via ESPN)

4 years, $22,520,414

13

DT Kenneth Grant

Miami Dolphins

Yes (via team)

4 years, $21,924,122

14

TE Tyler Warren

Indianapolis Colts

Yes (via team)

4 years, $20,930,294

15

LB Jalon Walker

Atlanta Falcons

Yes (via team)

4 years, $20,532,790

16

DT Walter Nolen

Arizona Cardinals


4 years, $19,340,170

17

EDGE Shemar Stewart

Cincinnati Bengals


4 years, $18,942,634

18

IOL Grey Zabel

Seattle Seahawks

Yes (via team)

4 years, $18,445,724

19

WR Emeka Egbuka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes (via team)

4 years, $18,147,572

20

CB Jahdae Barron

Denver Broncos


4 years, $18,048,198

21

DT Derrick Harmon

Pittsburgh Steelers

Yes (via NFL Media)

4 years, $17,948,806

22

RB Omarion Hampton

Los Angeles Chargers

Yes (via team)

4 years, $17,750,036

23

WR Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers

Yes (via ESPN)

4 years, $17,551,274

24

IOL Donovan Jackson

Minnesota Vikings

Yes (via team)

4 years, $17,153,744

25

QB Jaxson Dart

New York Giants

Yes (via team)

4 years, $16,954,982

26

EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Atlanta Falcons

Yes (via NFL Media)

4 years, $16,756,186

27

S Malaki Starks

Baltimore Ravens

Yes (via team)

4 years, $16,557,446

28

DT Tyleik Williams

Detroit Lions

Yes (via team)

4 years, $16,458,064

29

OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Washington Commanders

Yes (via ESPN)

4 years, $15,660,564

30

CB Maxwell Hairston

Buffalo Bills


4 years, $15,238,238

31

LB Jihaad Campbell

Philadelphia Eagles


4 years, $14,884,470

32

OT Josh Simmons

Kansas City Chiefs

Yes (via ESPN)

4 years, $14,656,682