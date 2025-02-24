There is some concern centered around one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, as East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. suffered a torn ACL in practice last October. However, Revel is working to quell some of those concerns ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Revel's surgeon, Dr. Daniel Cooper, sent NFL teams a letter this week in which he revealed that the young defensive back is on schedule to be fully cleared this summer, per NFL Media. Revel will participate in interviews and medical checks this week.

"When he reports to an NFL team after the 2025 draft, he will be cleared for all strength and conditioning activities and individual running and cutting drills as a defensive back," Dr. Cooper wrote. "He will not be cleared for participation with the team until training camp. This is routine for the protocol after ACL reconstruction in football."

The Winston-Salem native began his career at Louisburg college, but transferred to ECU after two seasons. In just three games played last year before the knee injury, Revel recorded eight tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed. In 2023, he recorded 54 tackles, 13 passes defensed and one interception.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Revel being selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 24 overall in his most recent mock draft.

"Revel tore his ACL in October and missed the rest of the season. But his tape is a lot of fun; his track background shows up when you watch him, as does his length. He'll play with physicality at the line in man coverage and is a fluid mover in space. He's not the shutdown corner of, say, Sauce Gardner when he came out, or as physical as Joey Porter Jr. (and maybe that's a good thing), but he's a nice mix of both in terms of size and play style."

The 22-year-old Revel stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs approximately 193 pounds. CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 32 overall prospect in this class, and the No. 3 cornerback behind Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison and Michigan's Will Johnson.