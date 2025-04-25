The NFL Draft had one of the more intriguing first rounds in recent years, with only two quarterbacks getting taken in Round 1 -- the fewest since Kenny Pickett was the lone first-round selection in 2022. While this was a poor draft for quarterbacks on Day 1, there were other good players who were drafted in the first round.

This was the first draft that had multiple tight ends (Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren) drafted in the first 14 picks since 1973. The SEC (15) and Big Ten (11) combined for 26 of the 32 selections in the first round -- showcasing all the top-end talent was in the power conferences.

This left quite a few good players that weren't taken on the first night. Whether they were Round 1 talent is up for debate, but these players should certainly be bargains in Round 2, or wherever they're eventually drafted.

So who were the biggest snubs in Round 1? Here are five players who all have a case to make.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders was hyped by his father Deion -- Colorado head coach and Hall of Fame cornerback -- as one of the best players in this draft. While that remains to be seen, Sanders was not selected as one of the first 32 picks. The fall was expected, but Jaxson Dart was the second quarterback taken -- and not Sanders.

Where Sanders goes remains to be seen, but the Heisman Trophy finalist is a good bet to be selected in the second round. Perhaps a team will trade up to get him then.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Green is one of the best pass rushers in this draft, finishing last season first in the FBS in sacks (17), tackles by a defensive lineman (84) and sack yardage (144). Going off on-field talent, Green was a top-15 player in this draft and had the potential to be a top-10 pick.

Off-field concerns are why Green fell out of Round 1. He had a sexual assault allegation while playing at Virginia and another sexual assault allegation in high school, which left teams questioning his character. Virginia even requested he sign a zero-tolerance policy.

But if a team has enough faith Green has turned things around, he could be a major steal in this draft.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson is one of the best cover corners in this draft, having the IQ to find the football and make plays when in range. So how did Johnson fall out of Round 1?

Johnson has a knee issue that's been flagged by teams, and the longevity of the injury is the question going forward. He also suffered shoulder and toe injuries last season, and a hamstring injury kept Johnson out of Michigan's Pro Day.

Injuries are why Johnson fell into Day 2. How long will it be before one of the best players remaining hears his name called?

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori possesses the traits of Derwin James with his physical play as a box safety along with his ability to match up with tight ends in coverage. He's a Week 1 starter at safety, so why is Emmanwori still on the board?

Safeties just don't get taken high in the draft, as Malaki Starks was the only one taken in the first round at No. 27. Emmanwori is a good player, and should be an excellent bargain for the team that drafts him in the second round.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Whether Ezeiruaku was a first-round pick was up for debate, but the production in college was worthy of a Day 1 grade. Ezeiruaku finished top three in the FBS in both sacks (16.5) and tackles for loss (20.5). So why wasn't he picked Thursday?

The height and frame are a concern for teams, but the sack production is there. Ezeiruaku is a project who needs to get bigger, but would be a fine rotation piece on the edge. He should be picked early in the second round.