PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Travis Hunter appears to be firmly in play for the New York Giants with the third overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, head coach Brian Daboll gushed over the Colorado star, who is coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning season where he excelled as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.

"It takes a long time to evaluate because there's a lot of tape," Daboll said at the NFC coach's breakfast. "It's really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level -- not really getting a rest. He's been a fun player to evaluate, to meet, and talk with. He's a heck of a player."

Hunter, who is CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2025 class, was able to shine on both sides of the ball during his collegiate career, compiling 15 receiving touchdowns and four interceptions last season. In the NFL, it's widely viewed that the 21-year-old will attempt to continue playing both ways, although "majoring" at one position while having a smaller package at the other. Daboll didn't divulge if he views Hunter as primarily a wide receiver or cornerback, but he did say the team is evaluating him at both spots.

Meanwhile, it's no secret that the seats for the Giants brass -- Daboll included -- will be hot entering the regular season. With that in mind, it's curious to wonder if bringing in a talent like Hunter -- who would provide an immediate boost -- could be tempting for the organization even if a young quarterback prospect is on the board, particularly after the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

"I just think you just have to have a great plan for that player, and you think that that player is really going to help your organization," Daboll said when asked if whoever they take at No. 3 needs to play right away. "If that's being a backup for a little while, then it's being a backup for a little while. If you think that that's where you want to take that player, if it's to come in and start and play a bunch of plays, that's great too. I think you have to have good conversations about the topic ... as an organization of how you want to approach that deal. [With] the GM, everything's on the table."

New York could also be uniquely equipped to bring Hunter in as a dual threat thanks to the arrival of Troy Brown, who was hired this offseason as an offensive assistant. The former New England Patriot -- who played under Daboll when he was early in his career as a positional coach -- was primarily known for being a wide receiver but also played defensive back during his career as well. So, he could be a valuable resource if the Giants do end up selecting Hunter with the third pick.