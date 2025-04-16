Make no mistake about it: the 2025 NFL Draft is a colossal moment for the New York Giants, who currently hold the No. 3 overall pick.

Much has been made about what the Giants will do with the pick. Will they use it to draft a quarterback, or will they instead use it to select receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner? That is the big question the Giants' brass faces with the start of the draft just over a week away.

Quarterback has been a lingering issue for the Giants since Eli Manning hung up his cleats after the 2019 season. The Giants cut ties with former first-round pick Daniel Jones last season and signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. And while the Giants will hold private workouts with quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe in the days leading up to the NFL Draft, general manager Joe Schoen has publicly stated that the Wilson and Winston signings have given them flexibility regarding the No. 3 overall pick.

"With the signing of those two players, we put ourselves in a position where I don't think that's mandatory," Schoen recently said when he was asked about the Giants potentially drafting a quarterback. "We're happy with the makeup of the room right now."

If that is the case, then why are the Giants holding private workouts with two of the top-quarterback prospects this close to the draft? Schoen attributed those workouts to this being a "unique calendar year" with the draft taking place early and Colorado having a late pro day. While the condensed schedule is likely one main reason for the private workouts, the fact remains that the Giants are clearly considering using one of their draft picks on a quarterback.

What's interesting is that the Giants could draft another position with the No. 3 overall pick and still land one of the top quarterback prospects since they also have the 34th overall pick. New York also has the 65th overall pick and could use it on a quarterback if one falls to them early in the third round. Milroe, for example, could very well still be on the board when the Giants are on the clock early in Round 2. There's a remote chance he could still be available early in the third round.

If the Giants don't take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, a good guess would be that they would use the pick to select Hunter, whose 2024 season was one of the most incredible individual efforts in college football history. Hunter, in addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, won the Biletnikoff and Bednarik awards, which are given annually to college football's best receiver and defensive player, respectively.

Given his exploits on both sides of the ball in college, much has been made about which position Hunter will play in the NFL. Hunter recently told CBS Sports that he is highly confident he could thrive at both receiver and cornerback at the next level. The Giants apparently agree with him and would give him that opportunity.

"I think he'll be able to do both," Schoen said of Hunter."We would not be afraid to play him on both sides of the ball."

Regardless of which route they follow, what the Giants decide to do with the No. 3 overall pick is a good problem to have. It's a problem that they probably won't pass onto someone else, although Schoen said the team is "open" to the possibility of trading out of the pick while adding that they have "received some calls" about the selection.

"We like our options (at 3)," he said. "We like who'll be there."

And with that, the intrigue regarding what the Giants will do with the No. 3 overall pick has only increased. The Giants could use the pick on a quarterback, or could instead use it on a player who could make a big impact on both sides of the ball. It'll be interesting to see what the Giants decide to do when the draft kicks off next Thursday night.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.