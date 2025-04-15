The New York Giants aren't going to let the final week before the 2025 NFL Draft conclude without circling back on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

With Miami quarterback Cam Ward projected by many to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, Sanders is widely viewed as the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft. And he will almost certainly be available when the Giants are on the clock with the third pick. That's why they are scheduling a last-minute workout with him in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday, according to NFL Media.

The Giants have signed 36-year-old Russell Wilson (one year, $10.5 million) and 31-year-old Jameis Winston (two years, $8 million) this offseason, but the franchise needs a young quarterback they can develop to halt the revolving door at the game's most valuable position in the post-Eli Manning era.

New York has expressed overt interest in Sanders all offseason. Head coach Brian Daboll went over to chat with Sanders during the East-West Shrine Bowl's first practice back in Janurary. Daboll, Giants general manager Joe Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey also made sure to catch up with Sanders in the lobby of the player hotel after practice on the first day of Shrine Bowl practices.

"It was very exciting, and we have a great relationship," Sanders said of meeting with the Giants at the East-West Shrine Bowl. "They definitely showed up plenty of times even to practice. Just seeing the logos and seeing the scouts, it's very exciting."

Sanders expressed his own interest in the Giants by having cleats at his locker with the team's logo on them at Colorado's Alamo Bowl game against BYU, the final game of his collegiate career.

The Giants also sent a large contingent to see Sanders throw at Colorado's Pro Day. The team's group included Schoen, Daboll, Brown, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, QBs coach Shea Tierney, assistant QBs coach Chad Hall, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, secondary coach Marquand Manuel and wide receivers coach Mike Groh (Sports Illustrated and Yahoo Sports).

It will be interesting to see if one final workout convinces the Giants to select Sanders or if they will let him slip down the board.