The Tennessee Titans have their quarterback of the future, selecting Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the franchise ultimately chose to stick and pick, it didn't come without a handful of teams trying to move up to that spot and take Ward themselves. And that includes the New York Giants.

While it came in vain, the Giants were among the teams that tried to move up to the first overall pick, and the key pillars of their trade package have since been revealed. As reported by ESPN, New York offered the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 draft and their first-round pick in 2026, along with other selections, to Tennessee.

In the early stages of the pre-draft process, the Titans did keep open the possibility of trading the selection, but as the draft drew closer, ultimately decided to stay put and bring Ward, CBS Sports' top-ranked quarterback and the third-ranked prospect overall, aboard. The Miami product is coming off a final collegiate season where he threw for 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, which paved the way for him to be the No. 1 pick. He now arrives in Nashville as the clear starter, while New York continues to search for its long-term option under center.

This offseason, the Giants added veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but neither is looked at as a building block for the future and more of a stopgap until they find that young signal-caller. Those additions left the door open for the franchise to explore taking a quarterback early in the first round of the draft, and Ward appeared to be their top option.

With Ward off the board, the Giants didn't pivot to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and instead selected Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter. That currently paves the way for Wilson to start in Week 1 for New York and leaves addressing the position to a later date (possibly Day 2 of the draft).