The 2025 NFL Draft is underway if the first round is any indication, it will be one of the most interesting drafts in recent memory. Just two quarterbacks were taken and one of them was not named Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders will have to wait until Friday to be selected as he fell out of the first round.

The Tennessee Titans had the No. 1 draft pick for the first time since 1978 and took Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter was taken next by Jacksonville at No. 2 after a mega-trade between the Jaguars and Browns. Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter went No. 3 to the Giants. Those three guys going 1-2-3 was chalk.

The Giants also made a move up in the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Want to know what I think of every pick made Thursday in the first round? You can find it all below. You can also follow along throughout the rest of the draft on Days 2 and 3 for more grades and more analysis.

The fortunes of teams can change thanks to the draft and so can the betting market and Super Bowl odds. What happens the next few days could contribute to that.

1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Grade: B-

Taking Ward at the top and passing on a generational talent like Travis Hunter is risky in my book. Ward is good, not great. They could have waited until next year to take their quarterback.

2. Jaguars (from Browns): Travis Hunter, WR/CB Colorado

Grade: A+

This is the move the franchise had to make. Hunter is a star, the best player in this draft. Jacksonville had to be bold now and this is bold. It's a great move.

3. Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Grade: A

They had to pass on quarterback to take the best pass rusher in the draft. When the Giants won Super Bowls, they rushed the passer. Carter adds to talent up front. They can wait on the quarterback.

4. Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Grade: B-

I like Campbell, but I don't know how good he will be at left tackle. I see him as a star guard. But I get the pick. When you have a young quarterback, you have to take somebody to protect his blindside.

5. Browns (from Jaguars): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Grade: C+

Cleveland has been looking to upgrade inside for a long time. Graham will help that. But I am not sure how dominant he can be because of his size. I like him. I don't love him.

6. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Grade: B+

The Raiders and Pete Carroll want to run the football, so they end up with the best back in the draft. Normally I hate back this high. But this kid is special, Nice pick.

7. Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Grade: B-

The Jets had to get a tackle to play on the right side, and this kid fits the bill. I just think he's a little raw and might take some time. The talent is there, but I preferred Kelvin Banks over Membou.

8. Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Grade: C

I don't love this pick. I know they need to get help for Bryce Young, but I thought Matthew Golden was a better option. They also have defensive needs. McMillan doesn't run that well, which is always a concern.

9. Saints: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Grade: B+

This is a good, sound pick for the Saints. Banks can play either side and I thought he was better than Membou who went in front of him to the Jets. The Saints offensive line needed help. Now they just have to figure out the quarterback position.

10. Bears: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Grade: A

I love this pick for the Bears. He was my top tight end. He was the best pass catcher of the tight ends. He will fit perfectly into the Ben Johnson offense.

11. 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Grade: B

They had to get pass rush help to go with Nick Bosa. Williams didn't play as well in 2024 as he did in 2023, but the talent is there. He gives them a bookend to go with Bosa.

12. Cowboys: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Grade: B-

He is one of my favorite offensive linemen in this draft. He's a mauler. He is a little limited in terms of athletic ability, but he works for the Cowboys as they try and get better up front. But why not receiver here?

13. Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Grade: B+

The Dolphins had to get an interior defensive lineman and Grant fits in perfectly. He is a big, power player who can line up next to Zach Sieler. I like this pick for a team desperate for defensive line help.

14. Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Grade: B

This makes sense. Warren is an all-around tight end. He can do a lot of things. The Colts needed an upgrade to make it easier on their quarterbacks. He is a good football player, but is he great at anything?

15. Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Grade: B+

This is great value in this spot for Walker. There were some injury concerns by teams about him, which might have made him slide. But I think he will upgrade a pass rush that needs it. Nice pick.

16. Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Grade: B

He is a good inside player who will team with Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson to give them upgrades inside on a line that needed it. Nolen has big-time ability, but he needs to be more consistent and dedicated to the craft.

17. Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Grade: C

The Bengals needed edge help, but Stewart is raw and lacks football instincts. There wasn't a lot of production to his game. The tape shows a player who needs to learn how to play football. But the talent is there.

18. Seahawks: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota St.

Grade: B

He can play guard or tackle or center. The Seahawks were a disaster on the offensive line, so it works. Zabel showed well at the Senior Bowl, which helped elevate his draft stock, This works.

19. Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio St.

Grade: B-

With Mike Evans getting up in the years and Chris Godwin coming off injury, Egbuka is a solid pick. I love him as a player, and Jason Licht does a great job, but why not defense? Maybe the value was too much to pass up.

20. Broncos: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Grade: B-

He is a good defensive back who can do a lot of things. I think he will play inside on the next level, but he can play outside and he play safety if need be. He's just a good football player, but is he a pure corner?

21. Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Grade: B-

This pick makes a ton of sense since they need young players on their defensive line. Passing on a quarterback was the right move. The Steelers love big people early in the draft. It works.

22. Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Grade: B

He is a big-time runner who will upgrade their running game. He has explosive ability, which they lacked last season. We know Jim Harbaugh wants to run the football. Hampton is a nice pick, even for a back in the first.

23. Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Grade: A

I love this pick. The Packers have injury issues at receiver and Golden will help offset those concerns. He can fly. The Packers usually don't pick receivers in the first, but Golden was too good to pass up. He was my second best receiver after Travis Hunter.

24. Vikings: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio St.

Grade: B

Jackson is a good player who can play guard and tackle, but will be a guard for the Vikings. Minnesota needed to upgrade the interior of the offensive line and they will do it with Jackson. Teams loved his demeanor. I like the pick.

25. Giants (from Texans): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Grade: C-

I know the Giants needed a quarterback, but I don't love this move. Coach Brian Daboll was said to be the one pushing for Dart. Well, he got his guy. I just think I would have waited until later to get a quarterback, but desperation makes teams do crazy things when it comes to the quarterback position.

26. Falcons (from Rams): James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Grade: B+

He is a top-10 talent in this draft in my book, but off-field hurt his stock. I had the Falcons taking him earlier in my mock, but now they trade back in to get one of the best rushers in this draft. He can be a big-time steal.

27. Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Grade: B

He's a good player with a lot of range who will be a nice add on the back end of their defense. But why not an edge player? Then again, this is a tough team to argue about when it comes to drafting safeties.

28. Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio St.

Grade: C+

They needed depth and more help on their defensive line and Williams is a player who scouts kept raving about throughout the process. He can push the pocket from inside, which they need. I might have gone edge here, but I get it.

29. Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Grade: B-

He's a player I thought would go in the first round and the Commanders need more help up front on their offensive line. They won't be forced to rush him if he's not ready, but he has the talent to develop into a quality player. Not flashy, but solid pick.

30. Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Grade: A

I love this pick as much as any. He is my top corner not named Travis Hunter. The Bills need corner help and he is an aggressive corner who will help upgrade that position. He will be an immediate starter.

31. Eagles (from Chiefs): Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Grade: B

The Eagles have Nakobe Dean coming off an injury, so why not take a linebacker who can step in and help right away. If Dean isn't ready, Campbell can start next to Zach Baun. Solid pick.

32. Chiefs (from Eagles): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio St.

Grade: A+

He's the best tackle in this class when healthy. The Chiefs won't be forced to rush him back from a torn patella, but he will be their left tackle of the future. I love this pick.