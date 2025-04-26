The 2025 NFL Draft is down to Day 3 after an exciting and unpredictable two days, which began with the first round on Thursday night in Green Bay. Shockingly, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was still on the board after not being selected in the first three rounds, and that's still the case with the fourth round now completed.

Round 4 began with a run on offensive playmakers, as the Titans snagged Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike, the Jaguars added Virginia Tech speedster Bhayshul Tuten and the Giants landed do-it-all running back Cameron Skattebo. It turned out to be a big round for running backs, as six heard their names called.

Other notable picks included defensive linemen Deone Walker (Bills, No. 108) and Ty Robinson (Eagles, No. 111), edge rusher Jack Sawyer (Steelers, No. 123) and wide receivers Jaylin Lane (Commanders, No. 128) and Jalen Royals (Chiefs, No. 133).

Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 4 picks from Saturday.

103. Titans: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

Grade: C+

Decently sized speedster on the outside. Minimal YAC ability relative to his speed. Older prospect. Body control and flexibility are pluses to his profile. Struggles against physicality at any point of the route but has solid ball-tracking skill. Easy drops appeared too frequently and he's not a sharp, rigid route runner. I do like more weaponry for Cam Ward, but there were better options.

104. Jaguars: Bhayshul Tuten, RB Virginia Tech

Grade: A

My RB2. Burst, long-speed, serious elusiveness in a compact frame. Ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the combine and it shows on film. Fumbles were a clear issue in college, but it was a challenge to find another flaw to his game. Vision and contact balance are good, not great. Big-play waiting to happen between the tackles and on outside runs. Love this.

105. Giants: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Grade: A

Think David Montgomery 2.0. Squatty, tremendous lateral elusiveness. Contact balance galore. Runs with spectacular vision between the tackles. Clearly lacks speed. Emerged as a quality pass-catcher, too. Gritty yet athletic runner who will get more than what's blocked for him on a routine basis. Ideal pairing with the explosive Tyrone Tracy Jr.

106. Patriots: Craig Woodson, S, Cal

Grade: A-

Defensive back who was ubiquitous on the Cal defense because of his athleticism and instincts, both which jump off the film. Rare to see him miss tackles in space, which is vital for a versatile safety/cornerback type. Not going to match sudden slot WRs yet can carry out any other duty asked of him.

107. Jaguars: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

Grade: B+

One of the older prospects in the class, which caps his upside. Does everything fundamentally sound at the linebacker position. Stays square to line of scrimmage, stacks and sheds like a veteran, and is one of the most reliable tacklers at the position in the class. Not a premier athlete yet holds his own in coverage when sinking in zone. Ball skills could improve.

108. Raiders: Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

Grade: A-

Nearly 6-foot-5, 205-pound burner with 4.30 speed. And it shows on film. Averaged nearly 22 yards per catch in college. Did play in wide open, vertical-based offense, which helped his numbers, yet he can absolutely rip downfield. Niche type with overall rawness to his game yet adds a seriously dangerous weapon for Geno Smith. Nice complement to Jakobi Meyers and Jack Bech.

109. Bills: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Grade: A

In 2023, he looked like a first-rounder. Didn't play to that level in 2024. Poor workout. Mammoth human on the interior who moves like he's three inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter. Young with pass-rushing potential because of his first-step quicks and counter move tendencies. High pad level saps power, and though he has plus length, he doesn't use it consistently enough. Needs to improve run-stopping consistency, too. Bills address the 1T position in a big way, literally

110. Jets: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

Grade: C+

Maybe the receiver with the most pure juice off the ball and downfield in the class. Absolutely flies. And demonstrated above-average route snap when changing directions. Not a big YAC type. Has major issues catching the football -- in traffic or when wide open. If that can be ironed out and he can get stronger to deal with physicality, this can be a quality pick.

111. Eagles: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

Grade: B

Pass-rushing DT with a thick, chiseled frame. Elite tester at the combine. Strong upper body. Needs to add more pop from his lower half. Rushes are often high. Demonstrated solid hand work. Sets a strong edge in run support. Nothing spectacular about his game, but the pass-rush glimmers and frame are intriguing.

112. Saints: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Grade: C+

Tall, well-proportioned LB who was on the draft radar for years yet didn't showcase much improvement from his sophomore to senior year. Misses too many tackles and never developed into a quality coverage type. But has supreme range and a large tackling radius. The Saints need to plan for the future at linebacker after DeMario Davis.

113. 49ers: CJ West, DL, Indiana

Grade: A

No-nonsense nasty run defender with power and stack-shed ability of an NFL veteran. Can get lateral but is best in pure one-on-one situations getting into the backfield. Impressive twitch and combine workout to back it up. Awesome balance. Three-down type. Love this.

114. Panthers: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

Grade: B-

Young, effortlessly elusive RB with ideal stocky frame. He can shift gears in a flash once he's in space and doesn't have a lot of mileage on his legs. Some vision issues but likely due to inexperience. Good contact balance. Similar RB to Chuba Hubbard.

115. Cardinals: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

Grade: C+

Simon is a jack of all trades, master of none. Probably best as tackler. Athletic but nothing spectacular in that regard. Has plenty of room for improvement in ball-skills department but demonstrated quality coverage instincts and awareness. Block-shedding needs work yet is a weapon as a blitzer.

116. Texans: Woody Marks, RB, USC

Grade: D+

Head-scratcher. Marks isn't a brutal RB, but this was a sizable overpayment on the draft pick trade chart. Not overly elusive nor speedy downfield. Average-at-best athlete. Contact balance is good, not great. Older prospect. Clear need behind Joe Mixon, yet this was strange.

117. Rams: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Grade: A

Chiseled, high-energy, super-productive SEC RB with the cutting skill and contact balance to thrive in the NFL. Vision of an experienced runner. Sharp cuts. Love his North-South approach. Another smart Rams selection. My comparison was ironically Kyren Williams.

118. Falcons: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

Grade: C+

Small, twitched-up safety who wants to be part of the active often. There are glimmers of Budda Baker to his game, yet he's woefully more inconsistent. Misses tremendous amount of tackles and easily overwhelmed by blockers. High energy. Instincts and ball skills are good and at times great.

119. Bengals: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Grade: C

Veteran LB who was on the draft radar for years yet never built on a stellar start to his Clemson career. While he plays more athletically than his workout, he's not a freaky specimen, although his range will meet thresholds. Coverage fluidity and ball skills are there. Heady player typically in the right position. Tackling needs to improve. Another linebacker?

120. Titans: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Grade: B-

Plays more athletically than his combine workout -- when he was injured -- yet not a super-smooth nor extremely fast type at the position. Won't be a routine separator. Nifty, bouncy talent after the catch. Will create after making underneath grabs. He'll be a reliable target because of limited drops on film, too.

121. Buccaneers: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

Grade: A-

Ridiculous film and production at the FBS level. Squatty with short arms but plays with serious bend and has a fantastic repertoire of pass-rush moves. Will get overwhelmed at times, but his low center of gravity allows him to play with surprising power. Smart pick to add depth to the defensive end position, which was clear need on this team.

122. Panthers: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

Grade: B-

Deep safety with a methodical approach. Smart play diagnoses, which allow him to play faster than his measured speed. While there are fun strikes on film, his tackling is mostly inconsistent because he aims for those huge hits too often. Best in robber role and will play responsibility sound.

123. Steelers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Grade: A

Classic Steelers pick. Sawyer isn't a premier athlete by any stretch, and there are too many instances when he's driven off the ball, yet he gets the most out of every ounce of his athleticism because of quality hand work and non-stop hustle. Glimmers of bend around the corner, and he works hard to set a sturdy edge vs. the run. Logical EDGE depth in Pittsburgh.

124. Packers: Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

Grade: B-

Slippery EDGE with average measureables, but the finesse element of the game down pat. Won't win with burst or speed-to-power conversion, which is an issue. Squeezes through gaps with good regularity. Wouldn't hate to see him bulk up to become a nickel rusher on the interior at times. Very by-the-book Packers pick.

125. Chargers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

Grade: C

Tall, high-energy EDGE with quality burst but clear-cut stiffness that severely hinders his ability to threaten on the outside. Poor testing aligns with the film. The allure comes from his towering frame and incredibly long arms. Needs to play lower to generate power. This pick comes after a run at the position but still feels early.

126. Browns: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Grade: C

Explosive, one-cut and go RB. Played in wide-open scheme in college, which provided huge rushing lanes. Reasonably elusive yet not a clear strength; same is true with his contact balance. Another RB for a rebuilding team?

127. Colts: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

Grade: A

Spectacular pick for a team that wants to rebuild the offensive front. Travis is a mammoth OT prospect with premier length and an elite combine workout that matches the film. Hardly out of position because of his light feet. Equally as impressive in pass pro as he is climbing to second level.

128. Commanders: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia

Grade: A+

Smaller, sudden slot WR with 4.34 speed, and it shows on film. Great not tremendous routes, and there are times he's bothered by physicality in the route and at the catch point. But good luck getting your hands on him at the line. Twitched up and a blast after the catch. Can be high-volume type for Jayden Daniels.

129. Ravens: Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

Grade: A+

Stud, three-down LB with the athleticism to cover and range to outside runs with relative ease. Urgency is the name of his game. Gets to the ball in a flash on a regular basis. Ball skills and spatial awareness shine in coverage. Better block avoider than shedder. Older prospect. Outstanding selection with a modern-day profile.

130. Jets: Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama

Grade: B

Rare to see this safety out of position at Alabama. Stellar instincts in any role asked of him in college. Has man coverage ability vs. tight ends. Doesn't shy away from run-stopping duties and will make the occasional play at intermediate level in coverage. High floor type.

131. Saints: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Grade: B-

Has just enough size and feistiness to stay on the outside in the NFL, yet don't be surprised to see him in the slot eventually. Riley's ball skills are high-end. He will find it fast and contort his body to get his hands on the ball to knock it away. Slender frame and some tightness in his hip flip.

132. Bears: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland

Grade: C+

Surprising to see this late riser picked in Round 4, but the speed was likely the reason it happened. At a heavier weight, he has elite-level straight-line speed, and it shows when he's flying across the line of scrimmage to the football. Game is reasonably underdeveloped beyond that despite being a very experienced player. Early but fascinating specimen.

133. Chiefs: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Grade: A

Stocky YAC specialist. Tested with better speed than what he demonstrates on film. Was the clear No. 1 in college and routinely produced. Limited route tree, not a super-crisp route runner yet and at times fights the football as it arrives. Chiefs had sneaky WR need. Fit boosts this grade.

134. Broncos: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

Grade: A

Low-snap volume rusher with immense efficiency in that role at Alabama. Has a frame that can easily add mass, and his first-step quickness along with elite length make him positives to build off as he plays more football. Needs to develop more pass-rush moves. Not there yet as a run-stuffer because of his lacking awareness yet has the range to chase from backside. I really like this in Round 4 because of his upside.

135. Raiders: Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina

Grade: B+

Sleek, super-experienced defensive tackle who wants to get upfield to push the pocket. Legitimate pass-rush plans are routine. Not a huge tester, yet far from a limited athlete. Plays with urgency on every snap. Can get pushed around against the run, yet with the pass-rush in mind, this is a good pick.

136. Titans: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Grade: A-

This was a barren WR room, and the Titans are at least making a concerted effort to help Cam Ward. Ayomanor is a bit stiff yet comes with a tall, speedster frame. Flashes acrobatic catch ability and gives a little post-catch. This trade was equal on draft pick trade chart.

137. Patriots: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

Grade: A

DT who looks like an oversized EDGE on the inside. Burst off the snap will threaten interior blockers, and he can sustain his speed throughout the play, which leads to ample tackles near or behind the line. Hand work flashes are impressive just not consistent. Needs to improve his awareness when diagnosing where the play is headed. Upside is there as a three-down type. This trade up was equal on draft pick trade chart.

138. 49ers: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss

Grade: C

Older prospect with a compact frame and a 4.37 at the top of his draft resume. His athleticism nor route-running aren't anything to write home about, yet he'll find the football regularly at intermediate level and downfield. There are some rare flashes of YAC speciality to his game. Feels very early.