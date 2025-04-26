The 2025 NFL Draft is down to the final day, after an exciting and unpredictable two days, which began with the first round on Thursday night and continued through Saturday in Green Bay. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders slide is finally over! The Browns selected him with the 144th pick.

There's still some good prospects available on Day 3. Day 2 (Round 4) began with a run on playmakers from the offensive side of the ball, as the Titans selected Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike, the Jaguars picked Virginia Tech speedster Bhayshul Tuten and the Giants pounced on do-it-all running back Cameron Skattebo.

Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 5 picks from Saturday.

The fortunes of teams can change thanks to the draft and so can the betting market and Super Bowl odds. What happens the next few days could contribute to that.

139. Vikings: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia

Grade: C+

Legit tweener who is either an enormous EDGE or sleek DT. Was essentially caught between those two roles in college. Athletic prowess is evident on the field and was validated at the combine. Length + burst. Leans on his bull rush and doesn't have much else in the arsenal. Quality depth for the EDGE position in Minnesota although maybe not a huge need.

140. Panthers: Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Grade: C+

Mountain of a man at NT. Tall with mass. Surprising movement skills for his size. Not a pure power player though, mostly due to high pad level. Large tackling radius to excel as run stopper. He and Derrick Brown can devour RBs inside. Minimal pass-rush productivity or potential there. This is time when to add two-down DTs.

141. Ravens: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

Grade: C

Small-school OT with the measureables and movement skills to play in the NFL who needs drastic fundamentals development. Balance and hand work are spotty, and he can open the gate too early in pass protection. With added power and coaching, he can be a good swing tackle with starter upside in time.

142. Seahawks: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

Grade: A-

Mills has Zach Allen-like capabilities on the interior when healthy. Thick with high-energy style and active hands. Length is average for the position. Higher pad level hurts his power, yet the experience and refinement make him a ready-to-go interior player (once he's nursed back to full health). I like this nasty type on Seattle's defensive front.

143. Dolphins: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Grade: B-

Electric mover at DT with a very linear game. Will scare interior offensive linemen with his first-step twitch and can sustain speed into the pocket. Speed-to-power conversion is there. Quality athlete all around. Non-existent pass rush move arsenal. Have to credit Dolphins for going with a more classic, build-through-the-trenches approach in this draft. Early for him but I don't hate it because he's young and comes with upside.

144. Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Grade: A+

The excruciatingly long wait is over. At this point, the value was simply far too good for the Browns to pass on this thrower. Sanders is a pocket quarterback who wins with anticipation and great, not elite, accuracy. Pocket navigation skill is mostly a plus. Cautious decision-maker. His arm strength is solid and he has problems eluding pressure in the pocket because of heavy feet. Love this opportunity for Sanders.

145. Eagles: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

Grade: B

Older prospect who shined in 2024. Suddenness jumps off the film, and he's tenacious crowding throws underneath or at the intermediate level. Probably was available this late because he doesn't have premier size or length, and isn't a big recovery speed type. I like this depth addition to Philadelphia's secondary. It was needed.

146. Patriots: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

Grade: A+

Older prospect who was essentially one-year wonder at LSU. That one-year was spectacular, and it came in 2024. Burst, bend, power at the point of attack and a diverse set of ways to beat blockers with his hands. Stellar add for the Patriots in Round 5.

147. 49ers: Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Grade: C-

Kyle Shanahan will probably get the most out of this RB, yet he's a low-level athlete without much natural elusiveness to get more than what's blocked. Vision is a plus and had a fine 2024.

148. Rams: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Grade: B-

One of the unsung heroes up front for Ohio State during national title run. NT type who can get across the line of scrimmage thanks to quality athleticism for his size. Wants to bully interior blockers with power and can eat doubles for breakfast. Length deficiency is an issue when trying to disengage and doesn't have pass-rush moves ready to go. Not dissimilar from Tyler Davis pick a few years ago.

149. Cowboys: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Grade: C+

Not exactly a bell cow type at RB, yet Blue can fly. That's the theme of his entire game. If there's a crease, he'll hit explosive plays. Some semblance of cutting skill. Not overly elusive nor someone who'll bounce off many tacklers.

150. Dolphins: Jason Marshall, CB, Florida

Grade: B-

Long, decently fluid man to man cornerback on the outside with explosiveness to run downfield. Athleticism isn't an issue. Ball skills are solid. Tackling leaves a lot to be desired, and he's not as cerebral in zone as he is tracking receivers in man.

151. Colts: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Grade: A

Maybe the RB with the best side-to-side juice in the entire class. Can string together multiple cuts in a run to knife through the defense. Tall running style hurts some of his contact balance. Vision is average. Good, not great speed and had a few too many drops as a receiver. Dynamic backup behind Jonathan Taylor.

152. Cowboys: Shemar James, LB, Florida

Grade: B

LB who looks like a built safety. Super-smooth movements on the field. He plays much more athletically than his workout. Smooth hip flips in coverage and has plus route-recognition skills. Just not a natural ball skills type. Has severe tackling reliability issues too. Those nuances are likely why he was still available yet the upside is undoubtedly there.

153. Bengals: Jalen Rivers, G, Miami

Grade: B+

Stocky blocker who bounced from LT to LG in college. Uses his long levers to his advantage. Burst off the line is impressive but it fades quickly as he tries to climb to open rushing lanes. Doesn't routinely cling to defenders. Raw in traditional pass sets. Will be best as developmental guard with the length and natural power to eventually start.

154. Giants: Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue

Grade: A

Collegiate OT who's probably a guard in the NFL. Such a natural athlete, with stellar balance when contacting defenders near the line of scrimmage. Latches on and will drive them out of the play routinely. Mean streak is clear plus to his game and he has outstanding hand work. With more strength he can outplay this draft position. Offensive line help for the G-Men. Smart.

155. Dolphins: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland

Grade: C

Dolphins clearly had to revamp the defense in this draft, and they've made a concerted effort to do so. Trader is active on film, yet his poor workout is worrisome. Suddenness is better than his speed. His ball skills are far superior to his tackling consistency.

156. Chiefs: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

Grade: B-

Cerebral quarterback of the defense at MLB type. Modern-day frame with the keen sense of working through traffic to get to the ball. Not super fast yet springy movements. Easily walled off against the run, and he lacks overall play strength for the position. Fluidity helps him with coverage positioning. Not a ball skills specialist by any stretch.

157. Buccaneers: Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU

Grade: B

More defensive line help in Tampa Bay. Roberts is a huge and athletic three-down type with a diverse collection of maneuvers to beat blockers at the point of attack. Thick frame with outstanding length. His burst leaves a little to be desired and he's an older prospect. Strong edge-setting play. Will enter Tampa organization with high floor but not much upside.

158. Chargers: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

Grade: B

Good-sized, long-striding burner on the outside. Length gives him sizable catch radius on the vertical route tree. Good change of direction skill for being a niche speed type. Not a high-flying rebounder nor YAC threat on a routine basis. I like this addition for the Chargers given the need and Justin Herbert's monstrous arm.

159. Packers: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

Grade: B-

Another Oklahoma State second-level defender with supreme juice. Oliver got hurt early in 2024 and was a major producer as an undersized speed/outside rusher the season before. Some positional flexibility to his profile. Best on the edge where his burst, bend, and pure speed can be accentuated. Small, underweight, and lacks length. Somewhat minimal pass-rushing moves.

160. 49ers: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

Grade: A

Huge tester at the safety spot with a game reminiscent of former Packers first-round pick Darnell Savage. Electric to the football. Plays to every bit of his workout on the field. Has man-coverage chops in the slot and there won't be many coverage busts when he's in a split-safety look. Tackling reliability must improve for him to see the field. I like this add in a young safety room.

161. Eagles: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

Grade: B

Georgia North continues with this selection. Mondon was a monster recruit who played well at Georgia but didn't quite meet expectations through his career. Serious speed to the football. His greatest asset. Has long arms and a huge tackling radius. Won't miss many tackles. Spatial awareness is lacking, which leads to him getting blocked too frequently. There are solid coverage reps on his film yet not much ball production in college.

162. Jets: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami

Grade: B-

Tall-ish somewhat sleek off-ball LB who was the best blitzer at his position in this class. Flies into the backfield with immense force and isn't out of control. Best near line of scrimmage attacking. Long strides make up for lack of immense burst. Still coming along in coverage and has to improve his block-shedding work. A depth piece that fits the tenacity of Jets current LB room.

163. Panthers: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Grade: A

Not going to wow with acceleration off the line or snap in his routes. Does everything else well at the TE spot. Reliable hands, even in traffic or near the sideline. Bounces off defenders on a routine basis. Overachiever type. Smart pick to round out TE room.

164. Steelers: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa

Grade: B-

Enormous NT who can block out the sun. Length galore. Thick but has some movement skill and plays with high energy for a 330-plus pounder. Good luck moving him on run plays. Won't happen. High pad level limits what should be immense power. Pass-rush plans are non-existent. Didn't view this as major need. But this is when NTs should be picked.

165. Chargers: Oronde Gadsden, TE, Syracuse

Grade: B-

Collegiate WR turned TE in his final season. Plays with clear stiffness. Has the full route-tree experience and uses his body to shield defenders. Also he seemingly knows he's not overly fast nor sudden, so there's change of speed to his game. Receiving specialist at TE with big-time rebounder nor YAC skills.

166. Seahawks: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Grade: A

Clear No. 1 across multiple seasons in college and excelled despite overload of attention. Tall and somewhat lanky with good, not great separation skill. Route-running salesmanship and quality hands. Big-time tester that showcases on vertical routes in college. Deceptively effective post-catch, where his vision and cutting skills shine. Tracks the ball awesomely even in traffic. Stellar snag here.

167. Titans: Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State

Grade: B-

Freaky athlete from small-school level who excels climbing to second level for the run game. Overall hand work must improve and he has to get much stronger. Smart add for a rebuilding club that picked QB at No. 1 overall.

168. Eagles: Drew Kendall, C, Boston College

Grade: C+

Uber-experienced interior blocker who wins the angles and leverage battles more than overpowering blockers or due to tremendous movement capabilities. Doesn't have position flexibility, has to be a center in NFL and must add more power to his game.

169. Bears: Zah Frazier, CB, Texas-San Antonio

Grade: A

Minimal experienced outside CB with 4.36 speed and tremendous ball production in a small sample at the smaller-school level. Tall with plus length. Some unsurprising stiffness when flipping hips, yet his suddenness when flying downhill is impressive. As is his tackling steadiness.

170. Bills: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

Grade: A

Underrated element to Ohio State's secondary in 2024. Did everything. Smooth movements and loose hips. Explosive to the football in coverage. Smart play recognition keeps him near the football frequently. Block avoidance is refined but can look for big hit too frequently. Flashed in challenging slot CB coverage duties and ran well with vertical as deep safety. Needed safety depth with high floor and decently high upside.

171. Lions: Miles Frazier, G, LSU

Grade: A

Frazier is a masher with plus athleticism from the SEC. Length is a plus and he moves outstandingly for his size. Anchor is close to NFL-ready. Grip strength is very good too. At times, there are lunges on film because he gets impatient. Massive upside here. Very Lions-y pick.

172. Rams: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

Grade: B+

If Paul were an inch taller with long arms, he'd have been off the board much earlier than this. The length-deficiency does create major problems for him when trying to defeat blocks en route to the football. Tackling reliability and zone-coverage awareness are spectacular. Even flashed in man coverage. Smart, cerebral player without big-time workout on his resume. Can eat behind this Rams defensive front.

173. Bills: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Grade: C+

Best blocking TE in the class. Technique and power on full display often. Very minimal receiving productivity in college. Flashes of suddenness and power post-catch. Developmental in that regard. Reliable hands but not a big rebounder. Niche type to compete for TE3 role in Buffalo.

174. Cardinals: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Grade: B-

On the draft radar for years yet never quite improved from his early success at Ohio State. Coverage lapses were apparent on film in 2024. Coverage versatility and adequate ball skills. Tackling flashes are there. But so are easy misses. For a secondary that needs more reinforcement, this is a solid pick.

175. Seahawks: Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama

Grade: C

Sculpted, squatty-ish TE who moves like he's much more sleek. Blocking speciality. Lacks burst and the speed required to become a quality pass-catcher at next level beyond schemed-up targets. Overly aggressive at times when attacking blocks, leading to whiffs. Strange pick here.

176. Jets: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami

Grade: B+

Tyler Baron has good size for the position and moves well. As the Jets build out depth in the Aaron Glenn era, Baron is a prospect that has the potential to blossom into a bigger contributor down the road.



