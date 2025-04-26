The 2025 NFL Draft is winding down as we've reached the sixth round on Saturday. This year's draft has been full of drama (Shedeur Sanders' drop to fifth round), excitement and surprises.

There's still some good prospects available, three quarterbacks have come off the board already in Round 6, that could make rosters and contribute on special teams and add depth to any squad.

Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 6 picks from Saturday.

177. Bills: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Grade: B

Strong is good value at this stage of the festivities. Think Buffalo had identified defense as an area worth its attention? Six of seven picks have been used to address that size of the ball, including three in the secondary.

178. Ravens: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

Grade: B+

Kone had been a personal favorite during the pre-draft process. Good length for the position and a prospect worthy of earlier consideration. Baltimore is a team that steers close to the consensus and that is why so many find themselves praising the franchise. Kone is yet another example of sound decision-making by the perennial contender.

179. Dolphins: Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Grade: C+

Gordon did not have the season that many had expected following a standout 2023 campaign. The offseason headlines did not help. Miami bid farewell to Raheem Mostert this offseason, but keep the depth chart filled with the selection of Gordon. He will be motivated in a scheme that aids its runners.

180. Raiders: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

Grade: B+

Defensive tackle had been a thin area for Las Vegas and now they have double-dipped; first with the selection of Tonka Hemingway and now Pegues. Do not be surprised if Pegeus is used in goal line packages as a former tight end with 31 career carries and 8 receptions at the collegiate value. Good value.

181. Eagles: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Grade: B

Cleveland traded up in front of Philadelphia and Browns general manager Andrew Berry's twin brother, Adam, to select Shedeur Sanders. Could that have been a potential landing spot for Sanders? The Eagles double back for quarterback help with a refreshed Kyle McCord, who played with a lot of confidence after transferring from Ohio State.

182. Patriots: Andres Borregales, K, Miami

Grade: B+

Borregales is an efficient kicker having converted nearly 95% of his collegiate attempts in 2024. Mike Vrabel should not have to speak with his kicker much, which is probably his preference if we are being honest.

183. Titans: Marcus Harris, CB, California

Grade: B-

Harris is the embodiment of that entire California secondary: instinctual and accountable. Although smaller, he plays bigger than his size and is willing to play downhill in run support.

184. Saints: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Grade: B+

Neal has good size to handle his share of carries in an NFL offense. He will slow his feet in space to break down defenders and then run through their face mask. He may not possess ideal breakaway speed, but Neal has a defined role in that offense.

185. Steelers: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Grade: B

Pittsburgh had to come away from this draft with a quarterback as they await the future of veteran Aaron Rodgers. Will Howard has some traits that can be developed if allowed to sit and learn behind Rodgers. The Pennsylvania native stays home.

186. Ravens: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona

Grade: C

The Ravens drafted a kicker, which is notable in its own right as Justin Tucker's situation plays out. Loop's unassuming size will not be confused for another positional player, but he has a strong leg as evidenced by his 62-yarder last season.

187. Texans: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

Grade: A-

Reed had the potential to be gone much earlier and Houston was probably thinking the same. They do not have an immediate need at the position, but the value was too good to bypass. Penn State does not recruit limited athletes, so Reed has the goods to serve on special teams immediately and potentially develop into a bigger piece of their defense.

188. Titans: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

Grade: B+

Mullings began his career at linebacker, which is how he plays the running back position; a bit upright, but forceful. At 6-foot-2, 226 pounds, Mullings is an imposing runner with great burst when he gets a glimpse of daylight.

189. Colts: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Grade: C

Leonard will continue his football career in the state of Indiana. Leonard is a gamer that will never shy away from big moments. Leonard has good mobility, but showed more as a passer at Duke the prior year. He is added to one of the league's most unique quarterback battles with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

190. Colts: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Grade: B

Smith is the classic Alabama middle round interior defender. He will not offer much in terms of pass rush, but he will his ground at the point of attack while throwing blockers out of his path. The Colts needed to identify a more clear vision for this position long-term. There is a clear role for this player in the NFL.

191. Eagles: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

Grade: B

Hinton was a part of a big transfer class that Jim Harbaugh brought in during one of his final years in Ann Arbor. Any offensive lineman that gets the seal of approval from Sherrone Moore and Harbaugh is going to have a strong baseline for fundamentals. Trust Jeff Stoutland's eyes.

192. Seahawks: Bryce Cabeldue, G, Kansas

Grade: C

Cabeldue has great size, but offers positional flexibility. He can serve a variety of roles in a pinch, which is a desirable quality for any Day 3 offensive lineman. The Seahawks take two at a position of need: offensive guard.

193. Bengals: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Grade: B+

Brooks is a personal favorite among the late round running backs. He is short, but thick through his lower body, which allows him to break arm tackles and explode through run lanes. Overall wear and tear is a concern given his production at the collegiate level, but this is a back teams should have been looking to add on Day 3.

194. Jaguars: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn

Grade: B

McLeod is Jalon Walker lite. He will be listed at off-ball linebacker, but this is a player that uses his quickness to shoot gaps and move the quarterback off his spot. Jacksonville can be creative with his usage.

195. Bears: Luke Newman, G, Michigan State

Grade: A

Newman is a fighter in the trenches. He will dig out bigger bodies in the run game, but also has the foot quickness to engage in pulling assignments and engage in space. As Ben Johnson utilizes more wide zone, Newman is a potential asset.

196. Lions: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State

Grade: C

Hassanein is going to ask questions and do whatever is asked of him. Dan Campbell is going to love this player's approach to the game. He is a shorter pass rusher that offers a floor in run defense, similar to Josh Paschal.

197. Texans: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida

Grade: B

Mertz played at a draftable level in 2024 before his injury, but people were unable to move past his struggles dating back to Wisconsin. His ceiling may not be high, but he is more than capable of stepping in and providing stable quarterback play.

198. Packers: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia

Grade: B+

Brinson has great size for an interior defender, moves well and is not stiff. Green Bay got good value at this stage of the draft. After losing TJ Slaton in free agency, the Packers fill his spot on Day 3.

199. Chargers: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh

Grade: C-

Los Angeles probably views Taylor as a potential cheap swing tackle, but there is some stiffness to his game. He will lean on defenders in the run game and create displacement.

200. Jaguars: Rayuan Lane, S, Navy

Grade: C

To no one's surprise, Lane is a disciplined defender that knows how to create turnovers. The goal is to find special teams contributors on Day 3 and the Navy defensive back will answer the call.

201. Vikings: Kobe King, LB, Penn State

Grade: A-

King is a bit undersized, but the athleticism and movement skills are impressive. There are concerns with his processing, but this is not a Brandon Smith situation in my opinion. King can play.

202. Vikings: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

Grade: C

Bartholomew has great size, but will probably never be more than a role player, which is all Minnesota needs backing up T.J. Hockenson.

203. Ravens: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

Grade: C+

Wester is a smaller, shifty wide receiver that will create plays in open space. Wester is one of Pete Prisco's guys, but may not have been even the second best wide receiver on Colorado's roster.

204. Cowboys: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Grade: B-

Cornelius is a big, physical interior offensive lineman that will roll downhill and create displacement in the run game. There is upside to be a potential starter in that system long-term.

205. Commanders: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

Grade: A-

Medrano is a smart linebacker with great range. He has the high end speed and athleticism to play sideline to sideline, but sometimes runs too hot and fails to come to balance in space. Dan Quinn is going to love this player.

206. Bills: Chase Lundt, OT, Connecticut

Grade: B-

Buffalo is not the ideal system that I had envisioned for Lundt, but this is a tall, athletic offensive tackle that is still improving. The Bills will not throw him to the wolves as a rookie, so this pick makes a lot of sense as a developmental lineman.

207. Eagles: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Grade: B+

Williams should have been taken much higher. He is young and still a bit rough around the edges, but no one is better suited to smooth those out than Jeff Stoutland. Valuable depth for Philadelphia.

208. Panthers: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

Grade: C

Shedeur Sanders had four draftable pass catchers last season and Horn was my least favorite. Although a good, productive performer, Horn is slight of frame.

209. Eagles: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Grade: C+

Good luck finding a more productive pass rusher than Powell-Ryland last season. Lacking ideal length, he is more of a role player, but many thought the same of Jalyx Hunt this time last year as well.

210. Ravens: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Grade: A-

Peebles is shorter and lacks ideal mass, but this is a prospect with a high motor that is capable of moving the quarterback off his spot. Combined with all of those massive bodies that Baltimore has assembled along its interior defensive line, Peebles brings a unique skillset.

211. Cardinals: Hayden Connor, G, Texas

Grade: C

Conner was not credited with any sacks allowed last season. He has positional flexibility, but there is opportunity to play early along that Arizona offensive line. Positional flexibility is important on Day 3.

212. Ravens: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Grade: A-

Longerbeam is a feisty nickelback. Yes, he fills a specific role, but that role has value in today's NFL and he has real talent to make an impact. Baltimore is still making sound decisions late into Day 3.

213. Raiders: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State

Grade: C

Mellott may be listed at quarterback, but teams have been exploring the idea of using him as an athlete. If the plan is to make him a wide receiver, then why not take Xavier Restrepo? It is a project.

214. Chargers: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

Grade: B-

His father, Ray, had a long, productive career in the NFL. He is sound in mind and body. Conversations with Jim Harbaugh are probably easy, because they both live for football.

215. Raiders: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

Grade: C+

Tommy Mellott is probably transitioning positions, but Cam Miller will stick at quarterback. He is an undersized distributor of the football. He will get the football out quickly and allow his playmakers to create in open space. Fortunately, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers will oblige.

216. Broncos: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida

Grade: C+

Crawshaw is a former rugby punter that will major in yards per punt, but net yards will not impress. Crawshaw gets the ball away quickly, but teams are able to return against him.