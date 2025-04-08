Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's athletic, but he's still somewhat of a raw talent, so he'll likely need some time to develop wherever he ends up.

Former NFL general manager Mike Mayock thinks there's one perfect landing spot for Milroe, and that's in Los Angeles with the Rams. If Milroe ends up out west, he'd get to learn from Matthew Stafford while being coached by Sean McVay.

"To me the best place for him to land would be the Los Angeles Rams," Mayock said in a recent interview with Betway. "You get him in L.A. playing behind Matthew Stafford, learning every day."

Mayock then explained why it can be helpful for a rookie quarterback to play behind an experienced veteran like Stafford.

"What a veteran quarterback will do for a rookie is they'll use him to help them prepare every week," Mayock said. "Stafford would go to Milroe and say, 'I'm going to get all the blitz coverages for the last four weeks, but I want you to go back and pull everything off the tape, and if there's anything different, I want to see you edit it and present it to me in two days.' Veteran quarterbacks look at young guys as another opportunity to help them prepare every week, but in doing so it helps the young quarterback learn."

Not only would Milroe get to develop behind Stafford, but he'd also get to learn from one of the smartest offensive head coaches in the NFL in McVay.

"If Milroe goes to the Rams and plays behind Stafford with Sean McVay, who's one of the best couple of play-callers out there, with that offensive staff, I think he'd have a real chance to develop," Mayock said.

Mayock served as the Raiders general manager for three seasons and his take on Milroe definitely makes sense.

The Rams would be a solid landing spot for Milroe, but getting him won't be easy. The Rams don't have any picks in the second round, which means they'd either have to use their first-round pick (26th overall) or one of their two third-round picks (90th, 101st) on the quarterback. The Rams could also package those two third-round picks and trade up into the second round, but they almost certainly wouldn't use their first-round pick on him.

Milroe draft projections have been all over the place. We have seven mock drafts here at CBS Sports that have been released over the past five days and none of the writers has Milroe being selected in the first round. That being said, Milroe did recently accept an invitation to attend the NFL Draft, according to The Athletic, and most players don't accept that invite unless they think they have a chance of going in the first round.

The Alabama QB has had private workouts with both the Browns and Saints over the past few weeks, according to Fox Sports. He also spent some time meeting with members of both the Jets and Steelers coaching staffs. At this point, Milroe is a true wild card: It wouldn't be surprising at all if he's able to sneak into the back end of the first round, but it also wouldn't be shocking if he goes the first two rounds without hearing his name called.

