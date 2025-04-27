The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and while the early part of the first round went about as expected, we saw plenty of surprises, including the slide of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who went from an anticipated top-10 pick to being taken 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, who also took Oregon's QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round. With that slide, Sanders saw his FanDuel odds for 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year dip dramatically, as well. Here's a closer look at how things look for some of the top draft picks on both sides of the ball, as well as some notable players selected outside of the first round.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward: +330

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty: +340

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Travis Hunter: +600

Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan: +650

Los Angeles Chargers RB Omarion Hampton: +1400

Green Bay Packers WR Matthew Golden: +1900

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders: +1900

Unsurprisingly, Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Also unsurprisingly, Ward has the shortest odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at +330. Ashton Jeanty, who went to the Raiders at No. 6 overall, is close behind at +340. Since 2010, eight quarterbacks have won the award and four running backs have taken home that hardware. Those two being the favorites should be no surprise with Ward certainly in line to be the Titans' Week 1 starter at quarterback, while Jeanty can be a bell-cow back for new head coach Pete Carroll in what figures to be a run-heavy scheme in Vegas.

The last receiver to win rookie of the year was Garrett Wilson in 2022 with the New York Jets. Travis Hunter, the two-way sensation who will split time at receiver and cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has the third-shortest odds at +600, while Arizona product Tetairoa McMillan is +650 after going No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers. Matthew Golden is priced at +1900 and went to the Green Bay Packers with the 23rd pick, while Emeka Egbuka landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19 and is now +2300 at FanDuel. Hunter should start his career as Jacksonville's WR2 behind Brian Thomas Jr., while McMillan can be a go-to guy for Bryce Young right away. Golden and Egbuka join more crowded receiver rooms to start their careers, but the Packers don't have a true WR1-type of target, while the Bucs are planning for life after Mike Evans while waiting to see how Chris Godwin bounces back from a devastating ankle injury.

Omarion Hampton, who many expected to go No. 20 to the Denver Broncos, did land in the AFC West, but at 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers who love to run the ball under head coach Jim Harbaugh. He'll compete with former Steeler Najee Harris for touches in 2025 and could very well be shooting up the odds board once the season gets going.

Jaxson Dart was the other quarterback taken in the first round after the New York Giants traded back into the first round at 25 overall to take the Ole Miss product. He's currently +1900 to win the award, though his path to a starting role is far more cluttered than Ward's as the Giants signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency this offseason.

And rounding out the first-round offensive skill players are a pair of tight ends in Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren, both of whom are +2400 at FanDuel. Loveland went 10th overall to the Chicago Bears as the first tight end off the board in a bit of a surprise, while it shocked no one when the Indianapolis Colts took Warren with the 14th pick. Loveland joins a Bears offense with no shortage of big names in the pass game, with quarterback Caleb Williams having Loveland, fellow tight end Cole Kmet and receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze to throw to. Warren could be a No. 2-type target in Indianapolis for either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. Michael Pittman Jr. is a No. 1-type of receiver, but the Colts need more stability in the pass game.

Day 2-3 players of note

Defensive Rookie of the Year

New York Giants EDGE Abdul Carter: +240

Atlanta Falcons LB Jalon Walker: +550

Cleveland Browns DT Mason Graham: +750

San Francisco 49ers EDGE Mykel Williams: +900

Baltimore Ravens EDGE Mike Green: +1000

Jacksonville Jaguars CB Travis Hunter: +1000

Abdul Carter has the shortest odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year at +240 after he went No. 3 to the Giants, with new Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker second in the odds at +550. Mason Graham landed in Cleveland with the fifth overall pick and is +750, while Mykel Williams, who went 11th overall to San Francisco, checks in at +900. Edge rushers like Carter and Williams are easy players to see winning the award as their path to playing time is clear and they can make splashy plays getting after the quarterback and piling up sack numbers. Graham is a capable pass rusher from the interior as well, while Walker played both off the ball and on the edge at Georgia, so his role will be interesting to follow.

Hunter is +1000 on the defensive side. It sounds as though the two-way star will be used as a receiver first for Jacksonville while receiving limited defensive reps at cornerback to start. His odds will be very one to watch as we get closer and closer to the regular season.

Edge rushers Shemar Stewart (Cincinnati) and James Pearce Jr. (Atlanta) are +1200 and +2200, respectively, while inside backer Jihaad Campbell (Philadelphia) is +2000. Cornerback Jahdae Barron went to the Broncos to form a duo with Patrick Surtain, and he's +2700, while Georgia safety Malaki Starks fell into Baltimore's lap at pick 27 and is +2300. The Buffalo Bills added some much-need firepower to their secondary in the first round with Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, who is +9500. The Bengals needed defensive help in a bad way and Stewart had an incredible combine performance, and the Falcons added another edge defender in Pearce to help what's been a porous pass rush. Campbell is another high-ceiling chess piece for Vic Fangio's defense alongside Zach Baun, and Starks feels like an easy plug-and-play high football IQ player for a Baltimore team that loves those types of guys.

The four non-Graham defensive tackles that went in the first round were Walter Nolen to Arizona, Derrick Harmon to Pittsburgh, Kenneth Grant to Miami and Tyleik Williams to Detroit. They're +2300, +4000, +6500 and +13000, respectively. Of this group, Nolen has the most upside as a pass rusher and will likely be the one making the most splash plays early on. Grant does have very noteworthy athleticism for a man his size, and he should see plenty of snaps early on for a Miami defense that lost Christian Wilkins in free agency last year.

Day 2-3 players of note