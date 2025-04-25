The Jacksonville Jaguars made the most shocking move of the NFL Draft on Thursday when they managed to acquire the second overall pick in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The Jags then turned around and immediately used the pick on Travis Hunter. One reason the trade was so shocking is because it was a deal that you almost never see in the NFL: The Jaguars became the first team in 28 years to make a trade into the top two and NOT take a quarterback with the pick. The last time it happened came in 1997 when the Rams traded up from the sixth overall pick to the second overall pick to get Orlando Pace.

Pace ended up being a Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jaguars would obviously be thrilled if they get the same thing out of Hunter.

That's one of the wildest facts from the first-round of the draft and now, we're going to check out nine more.