The Jacksonville Jaguars made the most shocking move of the NFL Draft on Thursday when they managed to acquire the second overall pick in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
The Jags then turned around and immediately used the pick on Travis Hunter. One reason the trade was so shocking is because it was a deal that you almost never see in the NFL: The Jaguars became the first team in 28 years to make a trade into the top two and NOT take a quarterback with the pick. The last time it happened came in 1997 when the Rams traded up from the sixth overall pick to the second overall pick to get Orlando Pace.
Pace ended up being a Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jaguars would obviously be thrilled if they get the same thing out of Hunter.
That's one of the wildest facts from the first-round of the draft and now, we're going to check out nine more.
- Running backs are back. There were two quarterbacks (Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart) and two running backs (Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton) selected on Thursday, marking the first time in 10 years that there were as many (or more) running backs selected in the first round as quarterbacks.
- Patriots make rare pick. The Patriots used the fourth overall pick on offensive lineman Will Campbell, marking the first time in 52 years that they've used a pick that high on a lineman. The last time it happened came in 1973 when they selected John Hannah with the fourth overall pick. Hannah ended up being a Hall of Famer, so Cambell is already in good company.
- Packers end receiver drought. For the first time in 23 years, the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver. With the 23rd overall pick, they selected Matthew Golden out of Texas. It was a monumental pick for a team that had not taken a receiver in the first round since 2002 when they selected Javon Walker. To put into perspective how long it's been, Golden wasn't even born the last time the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver.
- Jaxson Dart joins interesting company. Dart was taken with the 25th overall pick marking the first time a QB has been taken at 25th overall since the Broncos took Tim Tebow in 2010. Dart is the fourth QB to be selected in the first round by the Giants. Of the previous three, two of them (Eli Manning and Phil Simms) went on to win the Super Bowl.
- Big night for tight ends. Both Colston Loveland (Bears) and Tyler Warren (Colts) were selected in the first round, marking the first time in 52 years that two tight ends were both selected with a pick in the top 14. Loveland went 10th overall to the Bears while Warren went 14th overall to the Colts.
- SEC rules the day. The SEC had 15 players selected in the first round, which is tied for the all-time record for the most first-round selections by a single conference. The record was held by the SEC, which also produced 15 first-round picks in 2020.
- Ohio State sets receiving record. With Emeka Egbuka going 19th overall to the Buccaneers, that means Ohio State has now prodced a first-round receiver in four straight drafts, which is a record. The streak started in 2022 with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. In 2023, Jaxson Smith-Njigba was taken in the first-round and that was followed by Marvin Harrison Jr. being a first round pick in 2024.
- Alabama streak stays alive. The Cowboys decision to take Tyler Booker marked the 17th straight year that Alabama has had a player taken in the first-round, which is a record for one school. The Crimson Tide ended up having two players selected with Jihaad Campbell going 31st overall to the Eagles.
- Cam Ward facing a lot of pressure. The Titans had the first overall pick for just the third time in franchise history. The first time it happened came in 1973 and they literally drafted the guy who played Sloth from The Goonies (John Matuszak). The second time it happened came in 1978 when they drafted future Hall of Famer Earl Campbell.