The week of the NFL Draft is usually peak lying season, and it's hard to trust a word anyone says. But when someone repeats a claim several times over … maybe you have to eventually believe them.

Under new general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars have promised to be aggressive in all aspects of their operation, and you should take them at their word.

The Jaguars hold the No. 5 pick in the draft -- at least for a few more hours. Early mocks had the Jaguars taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Recently, the noise has grown loud around the Jags selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 5. But sources indicate Jacksonville could be even more aggressive than that.

While we know the Titans aren't moving off No. 1, the Browns and Giants have each fielded increased calls in recent days. Sources indicate the Jaguars have strong interest in moving up the draft board Thursday. And with a good helping of pass rushers, the Jaguars' logical target would be Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are considered the top two targets in the draft, and a team hoping to select either comfortably would need to slot in just behind the Titans, who will be selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward on Thursday.

Gladstone is a first-time, first-year GM at the ripe age of 34. A prodigy of Rams GM Les Snead, Gladstone has been waiting for this moment his entire career. He could be lining up for a big move.

Here are a few more notes from sources around the league as we prepare for an unpredictable draft.