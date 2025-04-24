The week of the NFL Draft is usually peak lying season, and it's hard to trust a word anyone says. But when someone repeats a claim several times over … maybe you have to eventually believe them.
Under new general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars have promised to be aggressive in all aspects of their operation, and you should take them at their word.
The Jaguars hold the No. 5 pick in the draft -- at least for a few more hours. Early mocks had the Jaguars taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Recently, the noise has grown loud around the Jags selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 5. But sources indicate Jacksonville could be even more aggressive than that.
While we know the Titans aren't moving off No. 1, the Browns and Giants have each fielded increased calls in recent days. Sources indicate the Jaguars have strong interest in moving up the draft board Thursday. And with a good helping of pass rushers, the Jaguars' logical target would be Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.
Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are considered the top two targets in the draft, and a team hoping to select either comfortably would need to slot in just behind the Titans, who will be selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward on Thursday.
Gladstone is a first-time, first-year GM at the ripe age of 34. A prodigy of Rams GM Les Snead, Gladstone has been waiting for this moment his entire career. He could be lining up for a big move.
Here are a few more notes from sources around the league as we prepare for an unpredictable draft.
- I said it was my one and only mock, so I have to stick to that. In case you missed it, here it is again. The top three -- Ward, Hunter and Carter -- should still go in that order, and we'll see who winds up drafting them. There has been little doubt that Will Campbell will be the next left tackle of the New England Patriots by the end of the night.
- Just about every general manager south of Titans GM Mike Borgonzi has said he would entertain calls about a potential trade down, and that definitely includes Carolina GM Dan Morgan. I would take him very seriously. Sources say the Panthers made preliminary calls earlier in the week. I don't think Carolina wants to go too far down if the Panthers make a trade, but such a move would indicate to me they are comfortable with a number of pass rushers and not just Georgia's Jalon Walker.
- Though I did say there's some comfort in knowing the top four guys will go in the top four, the one caveat I would offer is someone may really fall in love with Jeanty. I will stick with him being taken No. 6 to the Raiders, but we could really get some wackiness.
- What does all this mean for Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham? I went with the crowd in my mock (at the time) to send him to Jacksonville. Is it possible he falls out of the top 10? One GM doesn't think so. One personnel exec did say that "he's honestly not as sure-fire a pick as what scouts thought. [He's an] easy guy to scout in a big school with production and the school loves him." But he didn't do any on-field drills and he doesn't have the ideal body for a top-five or seven pick at that position. The Raiders have a GM in John Spytek and part-owner in Tom Brady who are both calling the shots and Michigan men. The Giants don't have a need for defensive tackle, but if Cleveland takes a step back in the draft, that could also be a landing spot for Graham.
- There's no question the Denver Broncos are interested in trading up. Where they trade up will be interesting. I would expect GM George Paton to try to find a soft spot in the teens, since teams above that won't want to go to No. 20. I sent Omarion Hampton to them in my mock, but don't rule out a tight end for Denver.
- The Broncos are one of four teams that I could definitely see trading up. Along with Denver and the aforementioned Jaguars, I could see the Bears and Colts making moves up if the player and the price is right. None of these teams will be trading up just for the hell of it, and I don't see the Bears making some massive deal up the board.
- I'm not saying he's the pick at No. 13, but word around the league has been the Dolphins have interest in Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
- The Vikings have been a popular trade-down option at No. 24 since they only have four picks. If GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stays and picks, a guard could well be the selection there.
- There has been some smoke lately that wide receiver Tet McMillian could go within the top nine, including as high as the Jaguars at No. 5. I must abide by my mock, which has McMillian going as WR2 after Matthew Golden.