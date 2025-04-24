The New Orleans Saints have a big decision to make in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Their quarterback, Derek Carr, is dealing with a mysterious shoulder injury that reportedly has put his availability this season in question, and New Orleans could opt to use its No. 9 overall pick to replace him. NFL Media reported that the Saints aren't expected to gain more clarity on Carr's situation before the draft begins, so what will happen at No. 9 overall?

According to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is not expected to fall past the No. 9 overall pick where the Saints reside. Maybe there's an interested team that could jump the Saints, but apparently new head coach Kellen Moore is excited about Dart.

Dart is viewed by many as QB3 in this class, but it appears he could jump Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the first round. He leaves Ole Miss as the program's all-time career passing yards leader (10,617 yards), and led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards this past season -- which also set a program record. One of Dart's strengths is throwing the deep ball, as he led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt in 2024. While Dart isn't Jalen Milroe, he can run the ball in certain situations. Dart rushed for 495 yards this past season, becoming just the third SEC quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 400 yards.

2025 NFL mock draft: What sportsbooks are projecting one day out, with Jaxson Dart among six trade targets R.J. White

Dart is a quarterback that several teams are reportedly interested in, including the New York Giants. SNY's Connor Hughes reported earlier this week that Dart is a potential target for the Giants to trade back into the first round for after they select at No. 3 overall, but now, it would appear Dart could be a top 10 pick.