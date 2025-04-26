The Taylor family is back in the AFC East. With the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected LSU tight end Mason Taylor.

The 20-year-old Florida native is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor, who played 15 years in the league before retiring after the 2011 season. While Taylor played the majority of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins (13 seasons), he did spend the 2010 season with the Jets, so this is something of a full-circle moment for the Taylor family and the organization.

Taylor was CBS Sports' No. 4-ranked tight end prospect in this year's class and the 60th-ranked prospect overall. He enters the league after three seasons down in Baton Rouge, where he proved to be a capable pass-catching tight end.

In his final collegiate season, Taylor logged career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (546) while hauling in two touchdowns. Overall, Taylor finished his LSU career with 129 catches for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns over 38 games played.

2025 NFL Draft grades, tracker: Live Round 2 analysis for every selection made in order Chris Trapasso

Earlier this offseason, the Jets lost starting tight end Tyler Conklin to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, so Taylor could be looked at as someone who could help fill the shoes of his departure. Over Conklin's previous three seasons with the Jets, he averaged 82 targets per year, which is a decent workload that Taylor will try to carve into.

Taylor joins a New York tight end room that includes Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt, Zack Kuntz and Neal Johnson.