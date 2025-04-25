2025 NFL Draft live updates: Pick order, selections, trade rumors, first-round projections, final mock drafts

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially underway.

The Tennessee Titans kicked things off by taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick. After that, the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off what will likely go down as the biggest shock of the draft when they acquired the second overall pick (Travis Hunter) in a trade with the Cleveland Browns (Full details here).

It's a been a night of surprises so far: Not only did the Browns make a stunning trade, but the Saints decided to NOT to take a quarterback with the ninth overall pick. Also, the Cowboys ended up reaching for a player at 12th overall (Tyler Booker), who wasn't even ranked among our top 20 prospects here at CBS Sports.

There will be more trades and more surprises coming throughout the first night of the draft and we'll be covering them all. If you're at home, you can watch the draft on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network.

If you have a computer or a phone in front of you, be sure to stick around and follow along as we break down every pick over the course of the first round in our live blog below.