2025 NFL Draft live updates: Pick order, selections, trade rumors, first-round projections, final mock drafts

All the latest news leading up to Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially underway. 

The Tennessee Titans kicked things off by taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick. After that, the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off what will likely go down as the biggest shock of the draft when they acquired the second overall pick (Travis Hunter) in a trade with the Cleveland Browns (Full details here). 

It's a been a night of surprises so far: Not only did the Browns make a stunning trade, but the Saints decided to NOT to take a quarterback with the ninth overall pick. Also, the Cowboys ended up reaching for a player at 12th overall (Tyler Booker), who wasn't even ranked among our top 20 prospects here at CBS Sports. 

There will be more trades and more surprises coming throughout the first night of the draft and we'll be covering them all. If you're at home, you can watch the draft on ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network. 

If you have a computer or a phone in front of you, be sure to stick around and follow along as we break down every pick over the course of the first round in our live blog below. 

Chiefs make final pick of the first round

After watching Patrick Mahomes get beat up in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are trying to fix that. With the 32nd pick, they selected Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons. If he had been fully healthy, Simmons might have been a top 15 pick, but he tore his patellar tendon in October. If Simmons is able to return to his old form, he could be an anchor on the Chiefs' offensive line for a long while. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:43 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:43 pm EDT
 
Eagles defense just got scarier

The Eagles always seem to find a defensive player in the draft who perfectly fits their system and they appeared to have done here. With the 31st overall pick, they selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who only fell this low because of a shoulder injury he suffered. 

The Eagles were supposed to have the 32nd overall pick, but they made a deal with the Chiefs to move up to 31st. (Kansas City got the 32nd overall pick and the 164th). 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:39 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:39 pm EDT
 
Bills fill their biggest need

Cornerback was Buffalo's biggest need going into Thursday night and they filled that need by taking Maxwell Hairston. The speedy corner ran the fastest 40 at the NFL combine in February with a 4.28. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:32 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:32 pm EDT
 
Commanders turn to the offensive line

Jayden Daniels is probably going to be a huge fan of Washington's first-round pick. At 29th overall, the Commanders selected Oregons' Josh Conerly Jr. The offensive lineman allowed just one sack on 521 pass block snaps in 2024 and if he can replicate those kind of numbers in the NFL, he'll become a pretty popular guy in Washington. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:25 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:25 pm EDT
 
Lions may have reached with the 28th overall pick

The Lions used their pick on Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. He was rated as the 41st best prospect here at CBS Sports, so taking him in the first round certainly feels like a reach, but the Lions definitely needed some help on the defensive line, so this is a pick that could end up panning out. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:18 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:18 pm EDT
 
Ravens take a safety at 27th overall

The Ravens already have one good safety in Kyle Hamilton, and now, they have two after selecting Malaki Starks with the 27th overall pick. Going back to the days of Ed Reed, the Ravens have always made sure to have a great safety to serve as the backbone of their defense and with both Hamilton and Starks now on the roster, that defense is going to have a really strong backbone. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:12 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:12 pm EDT
 
Falcons might have given up a little too much to move back into the first round

The Falcons made a shocking trade to get back into the first-round. They sent the 46th pick, the 242nd pick AND A 2026 FIRST-ROUND PICK so that they could move up to 26th overall. The Falcons ended up using that pick on James Pearce Jr. If the Rams had taken Pearce at 26th ovearll, it would have been a decent pick, but given up a future first-round pick to land him doesn't make a lot of sense. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:06 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:06 pm EDT
 
Giants trade up and take JAXSON DART

Last night, the son of Giants general manager Joe Schoen shared some Jaxson Dart highlights on social media, which led everyone to believe that the Giants would take Dart and it actually happened! The Giants sent pick 34, 99 and a 2026 third-rounder to the Texans in exchange for the 25th overall pick and they used that pick on Dart. The Giants now have Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Dart in their QB room. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 3:03 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Vikings unable to make trade at 24th overall

With only four picks in the draft, the Vikings were desperately looking to trade down so they could add more picks, but they couldn't find a partner, so they ended up making their pick. At 24th overall, the Vikings beef up their offensive line by selecting Ohio State's Donovan Jackson. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:54 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:54 pm EDT
 
PACKERS TAKE A RECEIVER

For the first time in 23 years, the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver. With the 23rd overall pick, they selected Matthew Golden out of Texas. It's a monumental pick for team that had not taken a receiver in the first round since 2002 when they select Javon Walker. 

Back in February, Josh Jacobs said the Packers needed to add some receiving help and it appears the front office listened. 

Fun fact: Matthew Golden wasn't even alive the last time the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:46 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:46 pm EDT
 
Chargers add a weapon in the backfield

This felt like a draft where the Chargers needed to add an offensive weapon and they did that by taking North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. The Charger also signed Najee Harris this offseason, so Jim Harbaugh suddenly has a pretty impressive rushing attack in Los Angeles. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:37 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:37 pm EDT
 
Steelers decide NOT to take Shedeur Sanders

The Steelers seemed like a possible landing spot for Sanders, but Pittsburgh decided to do what Pittsburgh does best. This team is know for its defense and they added a defensive player by taking defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick. By passing on Sanders, that could mean they feel pretty confident about their chances of landing Aaron Rodgers. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:25 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:25 pm EDT
 
Broncos select a cornerback

It took 20 picks, but the first corner is finally off the board (OK, I guess Travis Hunter was the first corner, but we're not counting him). The Broncos decided to select Jahdae Barron, who will now join a secondary that also includes Patrick Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga. Barron should be able to help them in the slot. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:22 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:22 pm EDT
 
Buccaneers make surprise pick at 19th overall

The Bucs already have Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on their roster, so if their was one position no one thought they would be drafting on Thursday night, it was receiver, but they went there anyway. With the 19th overall pick, the Bucs took Emeka Egbuka. I actually like this pick and that's because Egbuka could have a huge season as a rookie. Opposing defenses will be so focuses on Evans and Godwin that things could open up for the former Ohio State star. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:16 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:16 pm EDT
 
Seahawks add some protection for Sam Darnold

Last season, Seahawks quarterbacks were sacked a total of 54 times, which was tied for the third highest number in the NFL. To help bring that number down, the Seahawks used the 18th overall pick on North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, who will almost certainly be a Day 1 starter at guard in Seattle. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:09 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:09 pm EDT
 
Bengals add a pass-rusher

If you watched the Bengals play last season, then you're probably well aware that they needed some defensive help and they got it by taking Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick. Adding a pass-rusher was a no-brainer here and that's mostly due to the situation with Trey Hendrickson. No matter how that turns out, the Bengals stilled needed to add a pass-rusher, which is why the Stewart pick makes sense. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 2:00 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 10:00 pm EDT
 
Cardinals beef up their defensive line

Arizona's Jonathan Gannon is a defensive-minded coach, so he's probably thrilled with the fact that the Cardinals were able to land Walter Nolen. The Ole Miss defensive tackle will now join a Cardinals front-seven that includes Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson. They could be a force in 2025. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:57 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Falcons bring in some pass-rushing help

The Falcons totaled just 31 sacks last season, which was the lowest total in the NFC and second-lowest in the NFL. Based on that number alone, the Falcons desperately needed some pass-rushing help and they got it with the selection of Jalon Walker at 15th overall. The former Georgia Bulldog will be staying in Georgia. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:51 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Colts make the second-most predictable pick of the first round

If you read any mock drafts before tonight, there's a good chance they had Tyler Warren going to the Colts and that's exactly what happened at 14th overall. In 2024, the Colts tight ends didn't even total 40 receptions COMBINED, so the selection of Warren was a much-needed pick for Indy. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:49 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:49 pm EDT
 
Dolphins go defense with 13th pick

The Dolphins didn't make a sexy pick, but they did land Kenneth Grant at 13th overall. The Michigan defensive tackle is a big guy who can turn into a force in the middle of Miami's defense. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:47 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Cowboys make surprise pick at 12th overall

The Cowboys biggest need in this draft was at receiver, so it would have made sense to take a receiver, but the Cowboys never do anything that makes sense. With the 12th overall pick, Dallas selected offensive guard Tyler Booker, who will now join Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton on the Cowboys offensive line. Seriously, there are three Tylers. 

Booker is a solid player, but this feels like a slight reach. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:33 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:33 pm EDT
 
This is why you don't bring babies to draft parties

I have a baby at home and after seeing this video, I will not be bringing the baby to any future draft parties

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:31 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:31 pm EDT
 
49ers add some pass-rushing help

The 49ers already have Nick Bosa, and now, they might have quite the tandem after selecting Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick. Before the draft started, we projected that the 49ers would take a pass-rusher and Williams should be a solid addition for Robert Saleh, who's returning to San Francisco as the defensive coordinator after five years away. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:30 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:30 pm EDT
 
Bears take a tight end at 10th overall

The first tight end has come off the board and it was Michigan's Colston Loveland going to the Bears. The Bears tried to trade up to fifth overall to get Ashton Jeanty, but after that fell apart, they settled for Loveland, and in this case, settling isn't the worst thing. Loveland should be a solid weapon for Caleb Williams. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:25 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:25 pm EDT
 
No quarterback at ninth overall for the Saints

With Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury, a QB would have made sense for the Saints at ninth overall, but instead, they decided to draft Kelvin Banks Jr. The Texas offensive lineman, who won the 2024 Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy, is a solid pick, but the Saints still don't have a quarterback, which is a huge concern. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:23 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:23 pm EDT
 
It sounds like the Giants will be trading up

Joe Schoen is already targeting several players that the Giants could move up for. The Giants next pick is at 34th overall, but it sounds like they're VERY open to trading back into the first round. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:16 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:16 pm EDT
 
Panthers make surprise decision at eighth overall

The Panthers need some pass-rushing help, but instead, they decided to go a different route with their first-round pick; They selected Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona. It's a huge pick for Bryce Young, who now has another weapon on offense. McMillan will join a receiving crew that already includes Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen. 

The Saints are now on the clock. WILL THEY TAKE A QUARTERBACK!?!?

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 1:07 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 9:07 pm EDT
 
Jets pass on taking a tight end at seventh overall

The Jets decided not to take a tight end with their first round pick. Instead, they brought in some protection for Justin Fields by selecting Armand Membou from Missouri. Membou will almost certainly be a Day 1 starter at right tackle for the Jets. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 12:57 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 8:57 pm EDT
 
Raiders get their running back at sixth overall

When Pete Carroll was in Seattle, he built his offense around a powerful running back in Marshawn Lynch. Now, he'll be looking to do the same thing in Las Vegas after the Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick. 

Jeanty is the highest drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went second overall to the Giants in 2018. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 12:54 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 8:54 pm EDT
 
Reaction to the Browns' trade

Um, so Browns' fans aren't taking things so well. 

This seems to be the sentiment out of Cleveland. 

John Breech
April 25, 2025, 12:47 AM
Apr. 24, 2025, 8:47 pm EDT
