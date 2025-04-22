For weeks, it's been clear that the Tennessee Titans will select University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in this week's draft. There was speculation for a while about Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and even about Colorado University wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, but in the end, all roads led back to Ward.

But there was also, briefly, a whole lot of trade speculation. Around the time of the NFL Scouting Combine, one of the most popular ideas in and around league circles was that Ward would be the No. 1 pick, and that the real question was whether the Titans would be making it -- or someone else would.

But there's at least one team out there that thinks that's not true. The Titans "never opened the door" for a trade of the No. 1 pick, one team told NFL Media.

That, obviously, belies a whole lot of the speculation that went around this offseason, and especially, as mentioned, around the combine. There were even several days in February and March where it seemed likely that the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants would try to get up to the top slot to make sure the other couldn't take Ward.

Alas, that's not what happened. And honestly, it makes sense that it didn't. The Titans are in desperate need of their own answer at quarterback, and you don't trade out of a No. 1-pick quarterback if you're in such a spot. In a few days' time, Ward will be a Titan, and that's been the most likely result of this situation ever since Tennessee secured the No. 1 pick on the final day of the season.