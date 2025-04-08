The NFL Draft has become an event that's gambled on as if it's the Super Bowl. Sportsbooks now offer props on how many players of a certain position will be drafted in the first round, lists odds for which player will be taken by which pick and even sets Over/Unders on a player's draft position.

This 2025 class will be an interesting one to follow come draft night. We have a quarterback in Shedeur Sanders who could go No. 2 overall or fall toward the bottom of the first round, two running backs who appear to be locks for the first round, including one who could be selected within the first six picks, and a few intriguing pass rushers who could rise or fall for different reasons.

Can you make money off where Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham will be drafted? Or where Ashton Jeanty eventually lands? With draft night two weeks away, let's take a look at some Over/Under draft position props, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook. Keep in mind these odds are live, and can move at any time through April 24.

Draft position odds (as of April 8)

Player Over Under Cam Ward 1.5 (+1200) 1.5 (-5000) Mason Graham 5.5 (+135) 5.5 (-165) Armand Membou 6.5 (-230) 6.5 (+180) Shedeur Sanders 8.5 (-200) 8.5 (+160) Ashton Jeanty 9.5 (+200) 9.5 (-250) Tyler Warren 9.5 (-150) 9.5 (+120) Mykel Williams 15.5 (-130) 15.5 (+100) Mike Green 17.5 (+110) 17.5 (-140) Matthew Golden 17.5 (-165) 17.5 (+135) Jahdae Barron 18.5 (+100) 18.5 (-135) Colston Loveland 19.5 (+135) 19.5 (-175) Omarion Hampton 19.5 (-115) 19.5 (-115) Jaxson Dart 24.5 (+165) 24.5 (-210) Emeka Egbuka 29.5 (-105) 29.5 (-125)

Draft position odds are settled based on the overall pick slot used to draft a player, so if a line is 12.5 on a player, he'll cash the Under if he goes in the first 12 picks (since Nos. 1-12 are under 12.5) and the Over if he's taken from pick 13 on. Another way of putting it: Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to go first overall, with bettors needing to risk $5,000 for every $100 of potential profit on him coming off the board within the first 1.5 picks.

Let's take a look at some bets to consider.

How sportsbooks see top of 2025 NFL Draft playing out; Travis Hunter favorite at 2; confusion with Patriots Jordan Dajani

Omarion Hampton Under 19.5 (-115)

Jeanty should be the first running back off the board, and he's considered to be one of the best players in this draft. It's pretty incredible that his Over/Under is set at 9.5 and the Under is -250! However, he's not the only running back general managers are in love with.

North Carolina's Omarion Hampton recorded the second-most rushing yards in the FBS over the past two seasons with 3,164, trailing only Jeanty, and he's the only player in the FBS to record 1,500 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. Hampton also avoided 173 tackles over the last two years, which is tied for the third-most in the FBS. He's effective as a receiver out of the backfield as well, so I'm prepared to be shocked by how high he goes on April 24.

Shedeur Sanders Under 8.5 (+160)

I have no problem with people having Ward over Sanders, but I do have a problem with people acting like Sanders isn't some sure-fire first-round pick. I'm going to take the Under here for two reasons: One, Sanders logically could go to the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants at No. 2 or No. 3 overall, and two, the New Orleans Saints sit at No. 9 overall -- which explains this line. If a quarterback-needy team wants Sanders, Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 will gladly field trade calls to move down. I'll take this at plus money.

Matthew Golden Under 17.5 (+135)

Matthew Golden is likely a top two wide receiver in this class if we exclude Travis Hunter. After running a 4.29 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, you know the interest is going to be there. Wide receiver is a premium position, and with a speedster regarded as one of the best in the class, won't Golden be selected in the top half of the draft? Could the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11 be interested? Or the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12? The Miami Dolphins at No. 13? What about the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16?

Mike Green Under 17.5 (-140)

Watching the Senior Bowl made me a big fan of Mike Green. Sorry, I mean the practices leading up to the Senior Bowl. Green left the event early because he was so dominant. There are/were some off-field issues with Green, but those have now been researched thoroughly by teams. Last year, Green led the FBS with a whopping 17 sacks. I say a team like the Panthers, Dolphins, 49ers or Cardinals take him in the first half of the draft.

Mason Graham Over 5.5 (+135)

Mason Graham was a unanimous All-American last season with the highest PFF run defense grade (92.6) recorded by a defensive tackle. He can also pressure the passer, but the fact that virtually every analyst from every outlet is mocking him to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 overall gives me pause. Maybe it's a natural fit, but again, I don't like that EVERYONE is of the same mind here. Give me the Over at plus money.