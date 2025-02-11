With Super Bowl LIX now behind us, all 32 NFL teams will shift their focus to the offseason. Free agency comes first, but it's the NFL Draft in April where real contenders are built.

It remains to be seen if this incoming class will be as talented as the 2024 class was. After all, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix became the first rookies in NFL history to win 10 games, record 4,000 total yards of offense and score 30 touchdowns in a season. Still, it appears several positions in this class are incredibly deep -- such as defensive line and running back.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they are reportedly open to trading the pick. Tennessee is in need of a new quarterback, but do the Titans feel comfortable taking one of these incoming signal-callers at No. 1 overall?

Below, we will break down the top five favorites to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, via BetMGM Sportsbook:

Player Odds Cam Ward, QB, Miami -130 Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State +190 Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado +450 Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado +500 Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss +6600

QB Cam Ward (-130)

It is Ward who is the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in this upcoming draft. The Texas native went from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami, and won ACC Player of the Year this past season after throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns. His 158 career passing touchdowns in the FCS and FBS combined is a Division I record. Ward has just gotten better and better over the years, but is he worth the top pick in the draft?

EDGE Abdul Carter (+190)

Some view Carter as the best player in the draft, as the 2024 Unanimous All-American also was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS in tackles for loss with 24. Carter also recorded 12 sacks, which ranked seventh in the nation, and 66 pressures, which ranked third.

ATH Travis Hunter (+450)

Cornerback or wide receiver? Hopefully the team that drafts Hunter allows him to play a little bit of both. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner played 713 offensive snaps in 2024, and 748 defensive snaps. Not only did Hunter win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, but also won the Fred Biletnikoff Award. So, the best defensive player in the Big 12 was also the top receiver in the country. In 2024, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also recorded 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble and four interceptions.

QB Shedeur Sanders (+500)

It wasn't long ago when Sanders was viewed as the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by some mock draft artists. That's no longer the case. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year led the FBS with a 74% completion percentage last season, and broke Colorado single-season records with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders' 37 passing touchdowns ranked second in the FBS behind Ward.

QB Jaxson Dart (+6600)

Dart being listed as the No. 5 favorite to be the top pick in the draft is super fascinating, since many view him as a Day 2 pick. The Ole Miss product led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards last season, and led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt. Dart's 68 completions of 15+ air yards led the FBS last season, and he also has some dual-threat ability, rushing for 495 yards in 2024. Dart was just the third SEC quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 400 yards in a single season.

Dart won't go No. 1 overall in the draft, but he's an interesting prospect that could end up being selected on opening night.