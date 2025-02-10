nfl-draft-logo.jpg
The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set after the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX to prevent the first-ever three-peat. With that result, all 32 first-round picks are locked in for the three-day event in April.

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. And even though the season has just ended, draft speculation is in full swing. Reports have already surfaced that the Titans, who have Will Levis, are open to trading the top selection, potentially to QB-needy teams like the Browns, Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 6 pick.

And then there's the drama surrounding top quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. "Coach Prime" has already said that "there's a lot of teams" he wouldn't want his son to play for. It's setting up to be an interesting couple of months before the NFL Draft kicks off.

Here is the official order for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Team needs are a combination of current needs and looking ahead to pending free agents. Notable pending free agents are listed rather than the full list.

1. Titans

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Jerome Baker

2. Browns

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston

3. Giants

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock

4. Patriots

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

5. Jaguars

Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Mac Jones, S Andre Cisco

6. Raiders

Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps

7. Jets

Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL, QB
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark

8. Panthers

Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker

9. Saints

Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo

10. Bears

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, OT, RB 
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, EDGE Darrell Taylor

11. 49ers

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Elijah Mitchell

12. Cowboys

Team needs: RB, DL, LB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, OG Zack Martin, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Trey Lance

13. Dolphins

Team needs: IOL, S, DL, QB, LB, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: S Jevon Holland, OG Liam Eichenberg, S Jordan Poyer, DL Calais Campbell

14. Colts

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, IOL, QB
Projected 2025 free agents: C Ryan Kelly, S Julian Blackmon, DT Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, QB Joe Flacco

15. Falcons

Team needs: CB, LB, EDGE, DL, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Matt Judon, S Justin Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Rondale Moore

16. Cardinals

Team needs: EDGE, DL, IOL, WR, RB, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Greg Dortch, DT Roy Lopez, EDGE Dennis Gardeck

17. Bengals

Team needs: CB, DL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Tee Higgins, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Mike Hilton, OT Trent Brown, DT B.J. Hill, RB Khalil Herbert

18. Seahawks

Team needs: LB, IOL, S, EDGE, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: DT Jarran Reed, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Connor Williams, LB Ernest Jones

19. Buccaneers

Team needs: CB, IOL, LB, EDGE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, OG Sua Opeta

20. Broncos

Team needs: OT, LB, WR, S, TE, RB 
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Garett Bolles, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, CB Levi Wallace

21. Steelers

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, WR Mike Williams

22. Chargers

Team needs: WR, TE, DL, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr., RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Josh Palmer, QB Taylor Heinicke

23. Packers

Team needs: IOL, CB, LB, DL, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, OT Andre Dillard, LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Eric Stokes

24. Vikings

Team needs: CB, IOL, S, RB, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, OG Dalton Risner, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy, OT Cam Robinson

25. Texans

Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Derek Barnett, OG Kendrick Green, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Case Keenum

26. Rams

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, TE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Joe Noteboom, OT Alaric Jackson, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Troy Reeder

27. Ravens

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Patrick Mekari, WR Nelson Agholor, S Eddie Jackson, LB Malik Harrison, WR Diontae Johnson, CB Tre'Davious White

28. Lions

Team needs: EDGE, DL, CB, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis

29. Commanders

Team needs: EDGE, CB , WR, OT, IOL, LB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz, CB Benjamin St-Juste, P Tress Way

30. Bills

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, S Damar Hamlin, DT Austin Johnson, WR Amari Cooper

31. Eagles

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Josh Sweat, EDGE Brandon Graham, LB Devin White, OG Mekhi Becton, CB Isaiah Rodgers

32. Chiefs

Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Justin Reid, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Nick Bolton, OG Trey Smith, DT Derrick Nnadi, EDGE Josh Uche, WR DeAndre Hopkins