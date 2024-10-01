Week 4 NFL action is complete. It is very early in the regular season to project the eventual 2025 NFL Draft order, but there is a large enough sample size to project how several teams will fare. For example, the Browns and Jaguars may not be the playoff teams that many expected, whereas the Commanders could be the class of the NFC East.
CBSSports.com looks at where teams would be picking after Week 4, as well as each team's pending free agents and potential needs based on those pending free agents.
The draft order, via Tankathon.com, is ordered by win-loss record and ties are broken by strength of schedule. Team needs are a combination of current needs and looking ahead to pending free agents. Notable pending free agents are listed rather than the full list.
1. Jaguars (0-4)
Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Cam Robinson, QB Mac Jones, S Tashaun Gipson, OT Walker Little, S Andre Cisco
2. Dolphins (1-3)
Team needs: IOL, S, DL, QB, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Jevon Holland, OG Liam Eichenberg, S Jordan Poyer, DL Calais Campbell
3. Patriots (1-3)
Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, EDGE Josh Uche, OT Chukwuma Okorafor
4. Bengals (1-3)
Team needs: CB, DL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Tee Higgins, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Mike Hilton, OT Trent Brown, DT B.J. Hill
5. Browns (1-3)
Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Amari Cooper, OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston
6. Titans (1-3)
Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR DeAndre Hopkins, S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Ernest Jones
7. Panthers (1-3)
Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Diontae Johnson, QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker
8. Rams (1-3)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, TE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Joe Noteboom, OT Alaric Jackson, CB Tre'Davious White, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Troy Reeder
9. Cardinals (1-3)
Team needs: EDGE, DL, WR, RB, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: S Budda Baker, RB James Conner, WR Greg Dortch, DT Roy Lopez, EDGE Dennis Gardeck
10. Giants (1-3)
Team needs: IOL, OT, CB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock
11. Colts (2-2)
Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: C Ryan Kelly, S Julian Blackmon, DT Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, QB Joe Flacco
12. Chargers (2-2)
Team needs: WR, CB, TE, DL, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr., RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Josh Palmer, QB Taylor Heinicke
13. Saints (2-2)
Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo
14. Cowboys (2-2)
Team needs: RB, DL, LB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, OG Zack Martin, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Trey Lance
15. Bears (2-2)
Team needs: IOL, OT, RB, EDGE, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, RB Khalil Herbert, EDGE Darrell Taylor
16. Packers (2-2)
Team needs: IOL, CB, LB, DL, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, OT Andre Dillard, LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Eric Stokes
17. 49ers (2-2)
Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Deommodore Lenoir, RB Elijah Mitchell
18. Ravens (2-2)
Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Patrick Mekari, WR Nelson Agholor, S Eddie Jackson, LB Malik Harrison
19. Eagles (2-2)
Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Josh Sweat, EDGE Brandon Graham, LB Devin White, OG Mekhi Becton, CB Isaiah Rodgers
20. Jets (2-2)
Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, WR Mike Williams, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark
21. Raiders (2-2)
Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps
22. Broncos (2-2)
Team needs: OT, LB, WR, S, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Garett Bolles, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Jonathon Cooper, CB Levi Wallace
23. Falcons (2-2)
Team needs: CB, LB, EDGE, DL, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Matt Judon, S Justin Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Rondale Moore
24. Lions (3-1)
Team needs: EDGE, DL, CB, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis
25. Commanders (3-1)
Team needs: OT, IOL, LB, S, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, LB Jamin Davis, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz, CB Benjamin St-Juste, P Tress Way
26. Bills (3-1)
Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, S Damar Hamlin, DT Austin Johnson, S Mike Edwards
27. Seahawks (3-1)
Team needs: LB, IOL, S, EDGE, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: DT Jarran Reed, LB Jerome Baker, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Connor Williams
28. Steelers (3-1)
Team needs: QB, CB, WR, LB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson
29. Texans (3-1)
Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Derek Barnett, OG Kendrick Green, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Case Keenum
30. Buccaneers (3-1)
Team needs: CB, IOL, LB, EDGE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, OG Sua Opeta
31. Vikings (4-0)
Team needs: CB, IOL, S, RB, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, OG Dalton Risner, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy
32. Chiefs (4-0)
Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Justin Reid, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Nick Bolton, OG Trey Smith, DT Derrick Nnadi