NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft
Getty Images

The league recently announced 2025 NFL Draft compensatory selections, which was the final missing piece to the seven round draft order. Most, if not all, marquee free agents have signed new deals as well, which provides some clarity on remaining needs that teams could choose to address in the draft. 

At this time, every franchise holds the right to their own first-round selection, but there is intrigue atop the order. The Titans are in position to draft first overall and could elect to pick Miami quarterback Cam Ward. However, if they are open to moving off that selection, then teams like the Browns and Giants could be in the conversation to trade up. 

Here is the official order for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, plus team needs mid-free agency and notable off-season moves: 

1. Titans

Team needs: EDGE, WR, LB, TE, DL, S
Notable additions: OT Dan Moore Jr., DT Dre'Mont Jones, LB Cody Barton, OG Kevin Zeitler
Notable losses: EDGE Harold Landry, QB Mason Rudolph, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

2. Browns

Team needs: QB, RB, LB, WR, RB, DL, TE
Notable additions: QB Kenny Pickett, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OT Cornelius Lucas, DT Maliek Collins
Notable losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3. Giants

Team needs: QB, IOL, OT, LB, DL, CB
Notable additions: CB Paulson Adebo, S Jevon Holland, WR Darius Slayton, OT James Hudson
Notable losses: S Jason Pinnock, CB Adoree Jackson

4. Patriots

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, TE, WR
Notable additions: DT Milton Williams, CB Carlton Davis, EDGE Harold Landry, LB Robert Spillane, OT Morgan Moses
Notable losses: QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Deatrich Wise

5. Jaguars

Team needs: WR, TE, S, OT, DL, LB
Notable additions: OL Patrick Mekari, CB Jourdan Lewis, C Robert Hainsey, WR Dyami Brown
Notable losses: TE Evan Engram, WR Christian Kirk, S Andre Cisco, QB Mac Jones

6. Raiders

Team needs: WR, CB, IOL, S, DL, RB, WR
Notable additions: S Jeremy Chinn, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Alex Cappa, LB Elandon Roberts
Notable losses: S Trevon Moehrig, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Robert Spillane, LB Divine Deablo

7. Jets

Team needs: OT, WR, DL, TE, CB, IOL, WR
Notable additions: QB Justin Fields, S Andre Cisco, C Josh Myers, CB Brandon Stephens
Notable losses: CB D.J. Reed, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Davante Adams, OT Morgan Moses, EDGE Haason Reddick

8. Panthers

Team needs: EDGE, CB, WR, TE, LB, S
Notable additions: S Trevon Moehrig, DT Tershawn Wharton, DT Bobby Brown, EDGE Patrick Jones
Notable losses: S Xavier Woods, P Johnny Hekker, RB Miles Sanders

9. Saints

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, LB, OT, IOL
Notable additions: EDGE Chase Young, S Justin Reid, TE Juwan Johnson, CB Isaac Yiadom
Notable losses: CB Paulson Adebo, S Will Harris, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, EDGE Payton Turner

10. Bears

Team needs: DL, CB, S, WR, K
Notable additions: OG Joe Thuney, OG Jonah Jackson, DT Grady Jarrett, C Drew Dalman, EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo
Notable losses: LB Jake Martin, OL Larry Borom, RB Darrynton Evans, LB Jack Sanborn

11. 49ers

Team needs: IOL, DL, CB, LB, EDGE, OT
Notable additions: WR Demarcus Robinson, TE Luke Farrell, QB Mac Jones, S Jason Pinnock
Notable losses: WR Deebo Samuel, DT Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, CB Charvarius Ward

12. Cowboys

Team needs: IOL, WR, DL, S, CB, LB
Notable additions: DT Solomon Thomas, OG Robert Jones, RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Payton Turner, RB Miles Sanders
Notable losses: EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, CB Jourdan Lewis, EDGE Chauncey Golston, OT Chuma Edoga

13. Dolphins

Team needs: DL, CB, S, TE, LB, OT, DL
Notable additions: OG James Daniels, LB Tyrel Dodson, QB Zach Wilson, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Notable losses: S Jevon Holland, OG Robert Jones, DT Da'Shawn Hand, RB Raheem Mostert

14. Colts

Team needs: IOL, TE, LB, DL, DL
Notable additions: S Camryn Bynum, CB Charvarius Ward, QB Daniel Jones, RB Khalil Herbert
Notable losses: OG Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

15. Falcons

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S, LB, WR
Notable additions: CB Mike Hughes, EDGE Leonard Floyd, LB Divine Deablo
Notable losses: DT Grady Jarrett, C Drew Dalman, S Richie Grant, DT Eddie Goldman

16. Cardinals

Team needs: EDGE, LB, CB, IOL, S, DL
Notable additions: EDGE Josh Sweat, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Kelvin Beachum
Notable losses: DT Roy Lopez, DT Khyiris Tonga, DT Naquan Jones

17. Bengals

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, CB, DL, LB, S, RB
Notable additions: DT TJ Slaton, EDGE Joseph Ossai, LB Oren Burks
Notable losses: OG Alex Cappa, LB Akeem Davis-Daither, DT Sheldon Rankins

18. Seahawks

Team needs: WR, IOL, CB, S, DL, TE, WR
Notable additions: QB Sam Darnold, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Notable losses: DT Dre'Mont Jones, DT Roy Robertson-Harrison, QB Geno Smith, WR D.K. Metcalf

19. Buccaneers

Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, TE, S, 
Notable additions: EDGE Haason Reddick, EDGE Anthony Nelson, P Riley Dixon, DT Greg Gaines
Notable losses: C Robert Hainsey, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

20. Broncos

Team needs: RB, DL, S, WR, IOL, P
Notable additions: S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, TE Evan Engram
Notable losses: LB Cody Barton, CB Tremon Smith, P Riley Dixon, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams

21. Steelers

Team needs: QB, RB, DL, OT, S, WR
Notable additions: LB Malik Harrison, CB Darius Slay, QB Mason Rudolph, WR D.K. Metcalf, RB Kenneth Gainwell
Notable losses: OT Dan Moore, QB Justin Fields, OG James Daniels, DT Larry Ogunjobi, RB Najee Harris

22. Chargers

Team needs: OG, DL, TE, EDGE, WR, RB
Notable additions: C Bradley Bozeman, QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Mike Williams, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson
Notable losses: WR Josh Palmer, DT Poona Ford, CB Kristian Fulton, EDGE Joey Bosa

23. Packers

Team needs: DL, CB, EDGE, OT, 
Notable additions: OG Aaron Banks, CB Nate Hobbs
Notable losses: DT T.J. Slaton, C Josh Myers, RB A.J. Dillon, CB Eric Stokes, LB Eric Wilson

24. Vikings

Team needs: S, LB, DL, CB, QB, IOL, RB
Notable additions: OG Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, CB Byron Murphy, DT Jon Allen, DT Javon Hargrave
Notable losses: QB Sam Darnold, S Camryn Bynum, EDGE Patrick Jones, QB Daniel Jones

25. Texans

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, LB, IOL, DL
Notable additions: EDGE Mario Edwards, DT Sheldon Rankins, OG Laken Tomlinson, EDGE Derek Barnett
Notable losses: S Eric Murray, OG Shaq Mason, OT Laremy Tunsil, OG Kenyon Green

26. Rams

Team needs: CB, LB, DL, TE, WR
Notable additions: WR Davante Adams, DT Poona Ford, OG Coleman Shelton
Notable losses: WR Cooper Kupp, DT Bobby Brown, EDGE Michael Hoecht, WR Demarcus Robinson

27. Ravens

Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, DL, LB, S, K
Notable additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, FB Patrick Ricard
Notable losses: OG Patrick Mekari, CB Brandon Stephens, LB Malik Harrison

28. Lions

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, OT
Notable additions: CB D.J. Reed, DT Roy Lopez, DT Levi Onwuzurike, WR Tim Patrick
Notable losses: CB Carlton Davis, OG Kevin Zeitler, CB Kindle Vildor, CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

29. Commanders

Team needs: EDGE, CB, S, RB, IOL, OT
Notable additions: OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Deebo Samuel, DT Javon Kinlaw, CB Jonathan Jones  
Notable losses: DT Jonathan Allen, S Jeremy Chinn, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Dyami Brown

30. Bills

Team needs: DL, LB, CB, S, IOL
Notable additions: WR Josh Palmer, EDGE Michael Hoecht, EDGE Joey Bosa, DT Larry Ogunjobi
Notable losses: WR Mack Hollins, P Sam Martin, C Will Clapp

31. Eagles

Team needs: DL, S, TE, WR, EDGE, CB
Notable additions: TE Harrison Bryant, EDGE Josh Uche, CB Adoree Jackson, RB A.J. Dillon
Notable losses: DT Milton Williams, EDGE Josh Sweat, CB Darius Slay, CB Isaiah Rodgers

32. Chiefs

Team needs: DL, CB, RB, IOL, EDGE
Notable additions: OT Jaylon Moore, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Elijah Mitchell, QB Gardner Minshew
Notable losses: DT Tershawn Wharton, S Justin Reid, WR DeAndre Hopkins, EDGE Josh Uche

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects