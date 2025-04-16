The league recently announced 2025 NFL Draft compensatory selections, which was the final missing piece to the seven-round draft order. Most, if not all, marquee free agents have signed new deals as well, which provides some clarity on remaining needs that teams could choose to address in the draft.

At this time, every franchise holds the right to their own first-round selection, but there is intrigue atop the order. The Titans are in position to draft first overall and could elect to pick Miami quarterback Cam Ward. However, if they miraculously become open to moving off that selection, teams like the Browns and Giants could be in the conversation to trade up.

Here is the official order for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, plus team needs and notable free agent additions and departures.

Team needs: EDGE, QB, WR, LB, TE, DL, S

Notable additions: OT Dan Moore Jr., DT Dre'Mont Jones, LB Cody Barton, OG Kevin Zeitler

Notable losses: EDGE Harold Landry, QB Mason Rudolph, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Team needs: QB, RB, OT, LB, WR, DL, TE, EDGE

Notable additions: QB Kenny Pickett, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OT Cornelius Lucas, DT Maliek Collins, QB Joe Flacco

Notable losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB Jameis Winston, S Juan Thornhill

Team needs: QB, IOL, OT, LB, DL, CB, EDGE

Notable additions: CB Paulson Adebo, S Jevon Holland, WR Darius Slayton, QB Jameis Winston, QB Russell Wilson

Notable losses: S Jason Pinnock, CB Adoree Jackson, EDGE Azeez Ojulari, QB Drew Lock

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB, DL

Notable additions: DT Milton Williams, CB Carlton Davis, EDGE Harold Landry, OT Morgan Moses, WR Stefon Diggs

Notable losses: QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Deatrich Wise Jr.

Team needs: WR, TE, S, OT, DL, LB, CB

Notable additions: OL Patrick Mekari, CB Jourdan Lewis, C Robert Hainsey, WR Dyami Brown

Notable losses: TE Evan Engram, WR Christian Kirk, S Andre Cisco, QB Mac Jones

Team needs: WR, CB, IOL, S, DL, RB, WR

Notable additions: S Jeremy Chinn, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Alex Cappa, LB Elandon Roberts, CB Eric Stokes

Notable losses: S Trevon Moehrig, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Robert Spillane, LB Divine Deablo

Team needs: OT, WR, DL, TE, CB, IOL, WR

Notable additions: QB Justin Fields, S Andre Cisco, C Josh Myers, CB Brandon Stephens, C Josh Myers

Notable losses: CB D.J. Reed, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Davante Adams, OT Morgan Moses, EDGE Haason Reddick, QB Aaron Rodgers

Team needs: EDGE, CB, WR, TE, LB, S, DL

Notable additions: S Trevon Moehrig, DT Tershawn Wharton, DT Bobby Brown III, EDGE Patrick Jones II

Notable losses: S Xavier Woods, P Johnny Hekker, RB Miles Sanders

Team needs: WR, CB, DL, LB, OT, IOL, RB

Notable additions: EDGE Chase Young, S Justin Reid, TE Juwan Johnson, CB Isaac Yiadom, WR Brandin Cooks

Notable losses: CB Paulson Adebo, S Will Harris, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, EDGE Payton Turner

Team needs: DL, CB, S, WR, K, OT, EDGE

Notable additions: OG Joe Thuney, OG Jonah Jackson, DT Grady Jarrett, C Drew Dalman, EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

Notable losses: LB Jake Martin, OL Larry Borom, RB Darrynton Evans, LB Jack Sanborn, OG Teven Jenkins

Team needs: IOL, DL, CB, LB, EDGE, OT, RB

Notable additions: WR Demarcus Robinson, TE Luke Farrell, QB Mac Jones, S Jason Pinnock

Notable losses: WR Deebo Samuel, DT Javon Hargrave, S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Charvarius Ward, OG Aaron Banks, LB Dre Greenlaw

Team needs: IOL, WR, DL, S, CB, LB, RB

Notable additions: DT Solomon Thomas, OG Robert Jones, RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Payton Turner, RB Miles Sanders

Notable losses: EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, CB Jourdan Lewis, EDGE Chauncey Golston, OT Chuma Edoga, WR Brandin Cooks

Team needs: DL, CB, S, TE, LB, OT, DL

Notable additions: OG James Daniels, LB Tyrel Dodson, QB Zach Wilson, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Notable losses: S Jevon Holland, OG Robert Jones, DT Da'Shawn Hand, RB Raheem Mostert, DL Calais Campbell, OT Terron Armstead

Team needs: IOL, TE, LB, DL, RB, DL, CB

Notable additions: S Camryn Bynum, CB Charvarius Ward, QB Daniel Jones, RB Khalil Herbert

Notable losses: OG Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, QB Joe Flacco

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S, LB, WR

Notable additions: CB Mike Hughes, EDGE Leonard Floyd, LB Divine Deablo

Notable losses: DT Grady Jarrett, C Drew Dalman, S Richie Grant, DT Eddie Goldman, WR Rondale Moore

Team needs: EDGE, LB, CB, IOL, S, DL, WR

Notable additions: EDGE Josh Sweat, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Jacoby Brissett, DL Calais Campbell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Notable losses: DT Roy Lopez, DT Khyiris Tonga, DT Naquan Jones

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, CB, DL, LB, S, RB

Notable additions: DT TJ Slaton, EDGE Joseph Ossai, LB Oren Burks, OG Lucas Patrick

Notable losses: OG Alex Cappa, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DT Sheldon Rankins, OT Trent Brown

Team needs: WR, IOL, CB, S, DL, TE, OT

Notable additions: QB Sam Darnold, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Cooper Kupp

Notable losses: DT Dre'Mont Jones, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, QB Geno Smith, WR DK Metcalf, OG Laken Tomlinson

Team needs: LB, EDGE, CB, TE, S, IOL, DL

Notable additions: EDGE Haason Reddick, EDGE Anthony Nelson, P Riley Dixon, DT Greg Gaines

Notable losses: C Robert Hainsey, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, S Mike Edwards

Team needs: RB, DL, S, WR, IOL, P, CB, TE

Notable additions: S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, TE Evan Engram

Notable losses: LB Cody Barton, CB Tremon Smith, P Riley Dixon, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams

Team needs: QB, RB, DL, OT, S, WR, IOL

Notable additions: LB Malik Harrison, CB Darius Slay, QB Mason Rudolph, WR DK Metcalf, RB Kenneth Gainwell

Notable losses: OT Dan Moore, QB Justin Fields, OG James Daniels, DT Larry Ogunjobi, RB Najee Harris, QB Russell Wilson

Team needs: IOL, DL, TE, EDGE, WR, RB, CB

Notable additions: C Bradley Bozeman, QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Mike Williams, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, OG Mekhi Becton

Notable losses: WR Josh Palmer, DT Poona Ford, CB Kristian Fulton, EDGE Joey Bosa

Team needs: DL, CB, EDGE, OT, WR, IOL, RB

Notable additions: OG Aaron Banks, CB Nate Hobbs, WR Mecole Hardman

Notable losses: DT T.J. Slaton, C Josh Myers, RB AJ Dillon, CB Eric Stokes, LB Eric Wilson

Team needs: S, LB, DL, CB, QB, IOL, RB

Notable additions: OG Will Fries, C Ryan Kelly, CB Byron Murphy, DT Jon Allen, DT Javon Hargrave, CB Isaiah Rodgers

Notable losses: QB Sam Darnold, S Camryn Bynum, EDGE Patrick Jones II, QB Daniel Jones, OT Cam Robinson, C Garrett Bradbury

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, LB, IOL, WR, CB

Notable additions: EDGE Mario Edwards, DT Sheldon Rankins, OG Laken Tomlinson, OT Cam Robinson, WR Christian Kirk

Notable losses: S Eric Murray, OG Shaq Mason, OT Laremy Tunsil, OG Kenyon Green, WR Stefon Diggs

Team needs: CB, LB, DL, TE, WR, S, IOL

Notable additions: WR Davante Adams, DT Poona Ford, OG Coleman Shelton

Notable losses: WR Cooper Kupp, DT Bobby Brown III, EDGE Michael Hoecht, WR Demarcus Robinson

Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, DL, LB, S, K

Notable additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Cooper Rush

Notable losses: OG Patrick Mekari, CB Brandon Stephens, LB Malik Harrison

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, OT, S, QB

Notable additions: CB D.J. Reed, DT Roy Lopez, DT Levi Onwuzurike, WR Tim Patrick

Notable losses: CB Carlton Davis, OG Kevin Zeitler, CB Kindle Vildor, CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Team needs: EDGE, CB, S, RB, IOL, OT, WR

Notable additions: OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Deebo Samuel, DT Javon Kinlaw, CB Jonathan Jones, S Will Harris

Notable losses: DT Jonathan Allen, S Jeremy Chinn, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Dyami Brown, EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.

Team needs: DL, CB, S, LB, IOL, WR, EDGE

Notable additions: WR Josh Palmer, EDGE Michael Hoecht, EDGE Joey Bosa, DT Larry Ogunjobi

Notable losses: WR Mack Hollins, P Sam Martin, C Will Clapp

Team needs: DL, CB, RB, IOL, EDGE, S, WR

Notable additions: OT Jaylon Moore, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Elijah Mitchell, QB Gardner Minshew, EDGE Charles Omenihu

Notable losses: OG Joe Thuney, DT Tershawn Wharton, S Justin Reid, WR DeAndre Hopkins, EDGE Josh Uche

Team needs: DL, S, TE, WR, EDGE, CB, IOL

Notable additions: TE Harrison Bryant, EDGE Josh Uche, CB Adoree Jackson, RB AJ Dillon, EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Notable losses: DT Milton Williams, EDGE Josh Sweat, CB Darius Slay, CB Isaiah Rodgers, OG Mekhi Becton

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.