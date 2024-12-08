The NFL season is more than two-thirds of the way complete, and the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft continues to be a tight one.

There were major changes at the top of the draft Sunday after the Jaguars upset the Titans. With Jacksonville's win -- combined with losses from the Raiders (to the Buccaneers) and the Giants (against the Saints) -- Las Vegas now holds the No. 1 pick while the Giants are up to No. 2. Rounding out the top five are the Patriots (on a bye week), Panthers (close loss versus the Eagles) and Jaguars.

With the early window of Sunday games complete for Week 14, CBSSports.com looks at where teams would be picking at this moment in time. Also listed is each club's pending free agents and potential needs based on those players who may be leaving.

The draft order, via Tankathon.com, is ordered by win-loss record and ties are broken by strength of schedule. Team needs are a combination of current needs and looking ahead to pending free agents. Notable pending free agents are listed rather than the full list.

Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker

Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Mac Jones, OT Walker Little, S Andre Cisco

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Jerome Baker

Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL, QB

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL, EDGE

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston

Team needs: CB, DL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Tee Higgins, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Mike Hilton, OT Trent Brown, DT B.J. Hill, RB Khalil Herbert

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, OT, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, EDGE Darrell Taylor

Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo

Team needs: RB, DL, LB, S, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, OG Zack Martin, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Trey Lance

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Deommodore Lenoir, RB Elijah Mitchell

Team needs: IOL, S, DL, QB, LB, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Jevon Holland, OG Liam Eichenberg, S Jordan Poyer, DL Calais Campbell

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, IOL, QB

Projected 2025 free agents: C Ryan Kelly, S Julian Blackmon, DT Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, QB Joe Flacco

Team needs: CB, LB, EDGE, DL, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Matt Judon, S Justin Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Rondale Moore

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, TE, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Joe Noteboom, OT Alaric Jackson, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Troy Reeder

Team needs: EDGE, DL, IOL, WR, RB, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: S Budda Baker, RB James Conner, WR Greg Dortch, DT Roy Lopez, EDGE Dennis Gardeck

Team needs: CB, IOL, LB, EDGE, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, OG Sua Opeta

Team needs: LB, IOL, S, EDGE, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: DT Jarran Reed, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Connor Williams, LB Ernest Jones

Team needs: EDGE, CB , WR, OT, IOL, LB, S

Projected 2025 free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz, CB Benjamin St-Juste, P Tress Way

Team needs: OT, LB, WR, S, TE, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Garett Bolles, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, CB Levi Wallace

Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Derek Barnett, OG Kendrick Green, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Case Keenum

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Patrick Mekari, WR Nelson Agholor, S Eddie Jackson, LB Malik Harrison, WR Diontae Johnson, CB Tre'Davious White

Team needs: WR, TE, DL, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr., RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Josh Palmer, QB Taylor Heinicke

Team needs: IOL, CB, LB, DL, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, OT Andre Dillard, LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Eric Stokes

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, WR Mike Williams

Team needs: CB, IOL, S, RB, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, OG Dalton Risner, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy, OT Cam Robinson

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, WR, IOL

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, S Damar Hamlin, DT Austin Johnson, WR Amari Cooper

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Josh Sweat, EDGE Brandon Graham, LB Devin White, OG Mekhi Becton, CB Isaiah Rodgers

Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: S Justin Reid, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Nick Bolton, OG Trey Smith, DT Derrick Nnadi, EDGE Josh Uche, WR DeAndre Hopkins

Team needs: EDGE, DL, CB, WR, IOL

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis