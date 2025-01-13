mike-vrabel.jpg
The first 18 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft were set following the final week of the regular season. Now, after the final wild-card round game Monday night, six more teams will be locked into their respective slots.

So far on Wild Card Weekend, the Texans blasted the Chargers, the Ravens took care of the Steelers, the Bills steamrolled the Broncos and the Eagles stymied the Packers. The Commanders and Buccaneers are squaring off in Tampa as of this writing, and the Rams and Vikings will play Monday night.

Here is the updated 2025 NFL Draft order, via Tankathon.com, which is arranged by win-loss record where ties are broken by strength of schedule. Team needs are a combination of current needs and looking ahead to pending free agents. Notable pending free agents are listed rather than the full list.

1. Titans

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Jerome Baker

2. Browns

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston

3. Giants

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock

4. Patriots

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

5. Jaguars

Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Mac Jones, S Andre Cisco

6. Raiders

Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps

7. Jets

Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL, QB
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark

8. Panthers

Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker

9. Saints

Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo

10. Bears

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, OT, RB 
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, EDGE Darrell Taylor

11. 49ers

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Elijah Mitchell

12. Cowboys

Team needs: RB, DL, LB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, OG Zack Martin, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Trey Lance

13. Dolphins

Team needs: IOL, S, DL, QB, LB, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: S Jevon Holland, OG Liam Eichenberg, S Jordan Poyer, DL Calais Campbell

14. Colts

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, IOL, QB
Projected 2025 free agents: C Ryan Kelly, S Julian Blackmon, DT Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, QB Joe Flacco

15. Falcons

Team needs: CB, LB, EDGE, DL, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Matt Judon, S Justin Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Rondale Moore

16. Cardinals

Team needs: EDGE, DL, IOL, WR, RB, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Greg Dortch, DT Roy Lopez, EDGE Dennis Gardeck

17. Bengals

Team needs: CB, DL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Tee Higgins, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Mike Hilton, OT Trent Brown, DT B.J. Hill, RB Khalil Herbert

18. Seahawks

Team needs: LB, IOL, S, EDGE, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: DT Jarran Reed, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Connor Williams, LB Ernest Jones

19. Broncos

Team needs: OT, LB, WR, S, TE, RB 
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Garett Bolles, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, CB Levi Wallace

20. Buccaneers

Team needs: CB, IOL, LB, EDGE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, OG Sua Opeta

21. Steelers

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, WR Mike Williams

22. Rams

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, TE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Joe Noteboom, OT Alaric Jackson, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Troy Reeder

23. Chargers

Team needs: WR, TE, DL, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr., RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Josh Palmer, QB Taylor Heinicke

24. Packers

Team needs: IOL, CB, LB, DL, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, OT Andre Dillard, LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Eric Stokes

25. Texans

Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Derek Barnett, OG Kendrick Green, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Case Keenum

26. Commanders

Team needs: EDGE, CB , WR, OT, IOL, LB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz, CB Benjamin St-Juste, P Tress Way

27. Ravens

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Patrick Mekari, WR Nelson Agholor, S Eddie Jackson, LB Malik Harrison, WR Diontae Johnson, CB Tre'Davious White

28. Vikings

Team needs: CB, IOL, S, RB, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, OG Dalton Risner, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy, OT Cam Robinson

29. Bills

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, S Damar Hamlin, DT Austin Johnson, WR Amari Cooper

30. Eagles

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Josh Sweat, EDGE Brandon Graham, LB Devin White, OG Mekhi Becton, CB Isaiah Rodgers

31. Chiefs

Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Justin Reid, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Nick Bolton, OG Trey Smith, DT Derrick Nnadi, EDGE Josh Uche, WR DeAndre Hopkins

32. Lions

Team needs: EDGE, DL, CB, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis