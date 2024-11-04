We're nearly halfway through the NFL season, and while plenty of teams have Super Bowl aspirations, others are vying for an unfortunate yet rewarding prize: the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For weeks, it seemed as though the lowly Carolina Panthers would once again finish as the worst team in the league. But on Sunday, the Bryce Young-led Panthers upset the the New Orleans Saints for their second win of the season. There are now SEVEN teams with 2-7 records, while the Dolphins and Titans are right behind at 2-6. Who will land the No. 1 draft pick is anyone's guess, and it'll likely stay that way until the season's final weeks.
CBSSports.com looks at where teams would be picking following the completion of all the Sunday Week 9 games aside from "Sunday Night Football." Also listed is each club's pending free agents and potential needs based on those players who may be leaving.
The draft order, via Tankathon.com, is ordered by win-loss record and ties are broken by strength of schedule. Team needs are a combination of current needs and looking ahead to pending free agents. Notable pending free agents are listed rather than the full list.
1. Patriots (2-7)
Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, EDGE Josh Uche, OT Chukwuma Okorafor
2. Jaguars (2-7)
Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Cam Robinson, QB Mac Jones, S Tashaun Gipson, OT Walker Little, S Andre Cisco
3. Saints (2-7)
Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo
4. Panthers (2-7)
Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker
5. Browns (2-7)
Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston
6. Raiders (2-7)
Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps
7. Giants (2-7)
Team needs: QB, IOL, OT, CB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock
8. Dolphins (2-6)
Team needs: IOL, S, DL, QB, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Jevon Holland, OG Liam Eichenberg, S Jordan Poyer, DL Calais Campbell
9. Titans (2-6)
Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Jerome Baker,
10. Jets (3-6)
Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, WR Mike Williams, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark
11. Cowboys (3-5)
Team needs: RB, DL, LB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, OG Zack Martin, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Trey Lance
12. Bengals (4-5)
Team needs: CB, DL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Tee Higgins, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Mike Hilton, OT Trent Brown, DT B.J. Hill
16. Seahawks (4-5)
Team needs: LB, IOL, S, EDGE, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: DT Jarran Reed, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Connor Williams, LB Ernest Jones
14. Colts (4-4)
Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: C Ryan Kelly, S Julian Blackmon, DT Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, QB Joe Flacco
15. Rams (4-4)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, TE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Joe Noteboom, OT Alaric Jackson, CB Tre'Davious White, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Troy Reeder
16. Buccaneers (4-4)
Team needs: CB, IOL, LB, EDGE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, OG Sua Opeta
17. 49ers (4-4)
Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Deommodore Lenoir, RB Elijah Mitchell
18. Bears (4-4)
Team needs: IOL, OT, RB, EDGE, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, RB Khalil Herbert, EDGE Darrell Taylor
19. Broncos (5-4)
Team needs: OT, LB, WR, S, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Garett Bolles, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, EDGE Jonathon Cooper, CB Levi Wallace
20. Cardinals (5-4)
Team needs: EDGE, DL, WR, RB, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: S Budda Baker, RB James Conner, WR Greg Dortch, DT Roy Lopez, EDGE Dennis Gardeck
21. Chargers (5-3)
Team needs: WR, CB, TE, DL, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr., RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Josh Palmer, QB Taylor Heinicke
22. Falcons (6-3)
Team needs: CB, LB, EDGE, DL, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Matt Judon, S Justin Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Rondale Moore
23. Packers (6-3)
Team needs: IOL, CB, LB, DL, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, OT Andre Dillard, LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Eric Stokes
24. Ravens (6-3)
Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Patrick Mekari, WR Nelson Agholor, S Eddie Jackson, LB Malik Harrison, WR Diontae Johnson
25. Texans (6-3)
Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Derek Barnett, OG Kendrick Green, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Case Keenum
26. Vikings (5-2)
Team needs: CB, IOL, S, RB, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, OG Dalton Risner, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy, OT Cam Robinson
27. Eagles (6-2)
Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Josh Sweat, EDGE Brandon Graham, LB Devin White, OG Mekhi Becton, CB Isaiah Rodgers
28. Steelers (6-2)
Team needs: QB, CB, WR, LB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson
29. Commanders (7-2)
Team needs: OT, IOL, LB, S, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, LB Jamin Davis, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz, CB Benjamin St-Juste, P Tress Way
30. Bills (7-2)
Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, S Damar Hamlin, DT Austin Johnson, S Mike Edwards, WR Amari Cooper
31. Lions (7-1)
Team needs: EDGE, DL, CB, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis
32. Chiefs (7-0)
Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Justin Reid, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Nick Bolton, OG Trey Smith, DT Derrick Nnadi, EDGE Josh Uche, WR DeAndre Hopkins