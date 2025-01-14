The first 18 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft were set following the final week of the regular season. Now, after the final wild-card round game Monday night, six more teams have been locked into their respective slots.
During Wild Card Weekend, the Texans blasted the Chargers, the Ravens took care of the Steelers, the Bills steamrolled the Broncos, the Eagles stymied the Packers, the Commanders upset the Buccaneers on a walk-off field goal and the Rams steamrolled the Vikings.
Here is the updated 2025 NFL Draft order, via Tankathon.com, which is arranged by win-loss record where ties are broken by strength of schedule. Team needs are a combination of current needs and looking ahead to pending free agents. Notable pending free agents are listed rather than the full list.
1. Titans
Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Jerome Baker
2. Browns
Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston
3. Giants
Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock
4. Patriots
Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Chukwuma Okorafor
5. Jaguars
Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Mac Jones, S Andre Cisco
6. Raiders
Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps
7. Jets
Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL, QB
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark
8. Panthers
Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker
9. Saints
Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo
10. Bears
Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, OT, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, EDGE Darrell Taylor
11. 49ers
Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Elijah Mitchell
12. Cowboys
Team needs: RB, DL, LB, S, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, OG Zack Martin, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Trey Lance
13. Dolphins
Team needs: IOL, S, DL, QB, LB, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: S Jevon Holland, OG Liam Eichenberg, S Jordan Poyer, DL Calais Campbell
14. Colts
Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, IOL, QB
Projected 2025 free agents: C Ryan Kelly, S Julian Blackmon, DT Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, QB Joe Flacco
15. Falcons
Team needs: CB, LB, EDGE, DL, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Matt Judon, S Justin Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Rondale Moore
16. Cardinals
Team needs: EDGE, DL, IOL, WR, RB, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Greg Dortch, DT Roy Lopez, EDGE Dennis Gardeck
17. Bengals
Team needs: CB, DL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Tee Higgins, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Mike Hilton, OT Trent Brown, DT B.J. Hill, RB Khalil Herbert
18. Seahawks
Team needs: LB, IOL, S, EDGE, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: DT Jarran Reed, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Connor Williams, LB Ernest Jones
19. Buccaneers
Team needs: CB, IOL, LB, EDGE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, OG Sua Opeta
20. Broncos
Team needs: OT, LB, WR, S, TE, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Garett Bolles, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, CB Levi Wallace
21. Steelers
Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, RB
Projected 2025 free agents: OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, WR Mike Williams
22. Chargers
Team needs: WR, TE, DL, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr., RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Josh Palmer, QB Taylor Heinicke
23. Packers
Team needs: IOL, CB, LB, DL, OT
Projected 2025 free agents: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, OT Andre Dillard, LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Eric Stokes
24. Vikings
Team needs: CB, IOL, S, RB, DL
Projected 2025 free agents: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, OG Dalton Risner, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy, OT Cam Robinson
25. Texans
Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB
Projected 2025 free agents: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Derek Barnett, OG Kendrick Green, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Case Keenum
26. Rams
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, TE, WR
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Joe Noteboom, OT Alaric Jackson, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Troy Reeder
27. Commanders
Team needs: EDGE, CB , WR, OT, IOL, LB, S
Projected 2025 free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz, CB Benjamin St-Juste, P Tress Way
28. Ravens
Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE
Projected 2025 free agents: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Patrick Mekari, WR Nelson Agholor, S Eddie Jackson, LB Malik Harrison, WR Diontae Johnson, CB Tre'Davious White
29. Bills
Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, S Damar Hamlin, DT Austin Johnson, WR Amari Cooper
30. Eagles
Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, TE
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Josh Sweat, EDGE Brandon Graham, LB Devin White, OG Mekhi Becton, CB Isaiah Rodgers
31. Chiefs
Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, LB
Projected 2025 free agents: S Justin Reid, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Nick Bolton, OG Trey Smith, DT Derrick Nnadi, EDGE Josh Uche, WR DeAndre Hopkins
32. Lions
Team needs: EDGE, DL, CB, WR, IOL
Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis