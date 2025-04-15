With Derek Carr's availability now in question, the New Orleans Saints are suddenly favorites to be in the quarterback business at the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. That is unless their NFC South rivals thwart them. Amid oddsmakers tabbing New Orleans the most likely landing spot for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Carolina Panthers are now open to trading back from their No. 8 overall pick, according to general manager Dan Morgan.

Morgan knows the Panthers' first-round selection just got a little more intriguing to quarterback-needy teams. He emphasized that the team will take calls about moving down, saying, "we'll be waiting if somebody wants to come up."

"We're definitely open to trading back and acquiring more picks. I think we're going to be open to all possibilities," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Morgan said he expects teams to reach out about that No. 8 selection as the draft gets closer.

"I don't think yet," Morgan said, when asked if he's already received calls regarding the pick. "It's still a little early for that, but maybe down the line I'll expect it a little more. Right now, things are quiet."

The two happenings may not be directly related, but the potential ripple effects are clear: The Saints currently hold the No. 9 pick in the first round, which is where some have projected Sanders to come off the board. That means the rival Panthers, who pick one spot earlier, could offer other teams the chance to leapfrog New Orleans for a crack at Sanders or another coveted quarterback prospect. Carolina's openness to moving the No. 8 pick could also prompt the Saints to consider their own move up the board, if a quarterback is their top priority.

All of this becomes irrelevant, of course, if Sanders or another quarterback on the Saints' radar -- Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, perhaps -- is taken much earlier in the draft. Both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, for example, have been linked to Sanders in the pre-draft process, and they pick No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

In the scenario Sanders slides, which teams might eye a trade up with the Panthers to potentially swipe the signal-caller from the Saints, who also hosted Alabama's Jalen Milroe for a private workout? Here are some possibilities:

Cleveland Browns

Would they really trade all the way back into the top 10 after also picking at No. 2 overall? It'd cost a pretty penny, but they have an extra third-rounder at their disposal, plus the No. 33 overall selection in Round 2. But imagine the reactions in Cleveland if, say, the Browns leave Day 1 of the draft with not only Travis Hunter but also the man who threw him the rock in college. You can't tell us Joe Flacco's arrival means they're done under center.

You probably don't bring back a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford and sign a 32-year-old Davante Adams if you're not all in on the short term. The Rams also know they're in a year-to-year dance with their quarterback, and they have an extra third-rounder this year as potential trade-up ammunition. Imagine if they could add someone like Sanders knowing they don't have to rush him into Sean McVay's lineup, a la Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the one team picking outside the top 10 with documented pre-draft interest in Sanders; the Steelers dedicated one of their top-30 visits to the Colorado quarterback, despite owning the No. 21 selection. What if Aaron Rodgers still isn't under contract by the time Round 1 kicks off? Maybe Mike Tomlin and Co. would feel comfortable leaping up to ensure they get arguably the most pro-ready quarterback of the class.