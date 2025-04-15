Most NFL teams try to position themselves to have a viable starting option at every position going into the draft but the reality is that not all are adequately addressed and even more are filled by replacement level players. After weeks of free agent signings and trades, there are still several clear needs across the league that fans can expect to be targeted in the three-day event beginning April 24.

Below are the positions that several teams need to upgrade later this month.

Before we get started, it should be noted that teams with a need at quarterback were excluded. The quarterback position has gotten enough coverage and fans are probably familiar with the teams most often associated with that position in the first round: the Titans, Browns, Saints and Steelers.

Broncos: Running back

Without cheating, name one running back on Denver's roster right now.

Former top draft pick JaVonte Williams was signed away by the Cowboys in free agency. The franchise is left with Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson. They were active in free agency addressing other needs. One may even come to the conclusion that it was all done to set up the selection of a running back in the first round. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is a prospect who has commonly been mentioned in association with the Broncos in Round 1.

Commanders: Edge rusher

Few organizations place the level of emphasis on accumulating the amount of talent and depth at edge rusher as general manager Adam Peters' former employer: the 49ers. Washington did what was necessary to address immediate needs with one-year contracts a year ago but now the plan entails identifying pieces of the future. The two-deep depth chart currently lists Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., Clelin Ferrell and Jacob Martin.

At No. 29 overall, the Commanders should be in a position to draft one of the prospects mentioned in that range: Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, etc.

Dolphins: Defensive line

The retirement of left tackle Terron Armstead made this an interesting conversation but Miami did use a second-round pick on Patrick Paul in 2024. The bigger issue is one that began crowning a year ago when Christian Wilkins and others departed in the transactional period of the offseason.

Zach Sieler has been a good player for them but the rest of the depth chart features Matt Dickerson, Benito Jones and Neil Farrell Jr.. In a draft flush with defensive tackle talent, it would behoove the AFC East franchise to double dip at the position.

Patriots: Left tackle

New England signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency but a void remains at left tackle. The Patriots are positioned so that they could conceivably take best player available at No. 4 overall if they feel as though they would be reaching for LSU's Will Campbell or Missouri's Armand Membou in that spot. The expectation is that the team will use one of its first two choices on its left tackle of the future.

Rams: Cornerback

Los Angeles has been judicious in building out talent and depth on the offensive and defensive lines. Since trading away Jalen Ramsey, there has been minimal investment in the secondary. A year ago, the Rams signed veterans Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams but those moves had varying levels of success. A 32-year-old Williams returns as the leader of that unit. Aside from safety Kamren Kinchens, the team has not used a top-100 overall pick on the secondary since safety Taylor Rapp in 2019.

The argument would be that the franchise's tenets do not include investing heavily in the secondary. One could counter that maybe it is time that changes if the Rams hope to adequately fill some positional needs.

Texans: Offensive guard

Houston's offensive line regressed in 2024 and the team has traded away the stabilizing presence of left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They did a good job of signing veterans with which fans are familiar -- Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram -- but those are placeholders. It would be difficult to look franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud in the eye after this offseason if they did not bolster the interior offensive line.

In Tunsil's absence, there is more confidence that they can cobble together competent play at the offensive tackle spots with Cam Robinson, Tytus Howard, Blake Fisher and Trent Brown competing.

Vikings: Safety

When Camryn Bynum was signed by the Colts in free agency, it essentially left Minnesota with 2012 first-round pick Harrison Smith. The 36-year-old is not going to play forever, so there is some urgency to get players in those roles now and for the future. The Vikings have commonly been associated with South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori and Georgia's Malaki Starks, but they could wait until Day 2 to address the position if they have a higher level of confidence in Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson or Jay Ward moving forward.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.