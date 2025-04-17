In less than a week, we'll know whom the New York Giants will select with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the top candidates for that selection, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, seems to think he knows who it'll be: Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter has been tweeting out references to Hall-of-Famer and former Giants star Lawrence Taylor in recent days. He posted a picture of Taylor from the Giants' facility last week, and on Thursday, he simply posted "#56" to caption a video that the Penn State football program posted of his own highlights. Taylor, of course, wore No. 56 for the Giants throughout his career.

The Giants, for their part, don't seem to be shying away from the connection. While they've recently been doing due diligence on quarterbacks, general manager Joe Schoen stated this week that the presence of pass rushers like Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the roster would not stop the Giants from drafting a player like Carter.

"I don't think so," Schoen said, via Yahoo! Sports. "Everybody watched the Super Bowl, right? Philly rushed with how many, four the whole game? That's one way to do it. It gives you a lot of options. He's a versatile player. He's young, just 21 years old, and an exciting player to watch. Yeah, you can't have enough pass rushers."

Carter could immediately slot in as the Giants' best edge rusher, even ahead of Burns, who is a two-time Pro Bowler that has collected at least 8 sacks in each of the last five seasons. That's how highly-thought-of Carter is at this point. Provided that they think he's the best player on the board at No. 3, the Giants would be wise not to pass on him.

Taylor's No. 56 jersey is retired by the Giants, so nobody has worn it since he hung up his spikes for good in 1993. Whether he'd be willing to let Carter assume the mantle, obviously, remains to be seen -- if the Giants even draft him.