The 2025 NFL Draft is officially here, and Thursday night kicked off a three-day party in Green Bay. Believe it or not, every NFL team owned its first-round pick heading into draft night, and it's the first time since the league expanded to 32 teams this has occurred. However, that was not the case by the end of Thursday night.

The Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall as expected, but then things got crazy. The Jacksonville Jaguars made a blockbuster trade to grab wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the second pick, while the Cleveland Browns, who moved back to fifth, gained additional draft capital before selecting defensive tackle Mason Graham. Several other trades transpired before the night was over, the most notable being the New York Giants moving back into Round 1 for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The first round is now in the books, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent still left on the board; in fact, it's over seven full rounds where real teams are constructed. These next two days will be extremely important as every franchise looks to improve its roster as much as possible.

With that, here is the full team-by-team list of all 257 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 16: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss Round 2: No. 47

No. 47 Round 3: No. 78

No. 78 Round 4: No. 115

No. 115 Round 5: No. 152

No. 152 Round 7: No. 225 (from Jets through Chiefs)

Atlanta Falcons (5 picks)

Baltimore Ravens (11 picks)

Round 1, pick 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Round 2: No. 59

No. 59 Round 3: No. 91

No. 91 Round 4: No. 129

No. 129 Round 4: No. 136

No. 136 Round 5: No. 176

No. 176 Round 6: No. 183

No. 183 Round 6: No. 203

No. 203 Round 6: No. 210

No. 210 Round 6: No. 212

No. 212 Round 7: No. 243

Round 1, pick 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Round 2: No. 56 (from Vikings through Texans)

No. 56 (from Vikings through Texans) Round 2: No. 62

No. 62 Round 4: No. 109 (from Bears)

No. 109 (from Bears) Round 4: No. 132

No. 132 Round 5: No. 169 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 169 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 170 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)

No. 170 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 173 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 173 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 177 (from Giants)

No. 177 (from Giants) Round 6: No. 206

Round 1, pick 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Round 2: No. 57 (from Rams)

No. 57 (from Rams) Round 3: No. 74

No. 74 Round 4: No. 111

No. 111 Round 4: No. 114 (from Cowboys)

No. 114 (from Cowboys) Round 5: No. 140 (from Giants)

No. 140 (from Giants) Round 5: No. 146

No. 146 Round 5: No. 163 (from Ravens)

No. 163 (from Ravens) Round 7: No. 230 (from Cardinals)

Chicago Bears (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan ( Round 2: No. 39 (from Panthers)

No. 39 (from Panthers) Round 2: No. 41

No. 41 Round 3: No. 72

No. 72 Round 5: No. 148

No. 148 Round 7: No. 233 (from Bengals)

No. 233 (from Bengals) Round 7: No. 240 (from Vikings through Browns)

Cincinnati Bengals (6 picks)

Round 1, pick 17: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Round 2: No. 49

No. 49 Round 3: No. 81

No. 81 Round 4: No. 119

No. 119 Round 5: No. 153

No. 153 Round 6: No. 193

Cleveland Browns (8 picks)

Round 1, pick 5 (from Jaguars): Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan Round 2: No. 33

No. 33 Round 2: No. 36 (from Jaguars)

No. 36 (from Jaguars) Round 3: No. 67

No. 67 Round 3: No. 94 (from Bills)

No. 94 (from Bills) Round 4 : No. 126 (from Jaguars)

: No. 126 (from Jaguars) Round 5: No. 166 (from Texans)

No. 166 (from Texans) Round 6: No. 192 (from Dolphins through Bears)

Dallas Cowboys (10 picks)

Round 1, pick 12: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama Round 2: No. 44

No. 44 Round 3: No. 76

No. 76 Round 5: No. 149

No. 149 Round 5: No. 174 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 174 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 204 (from Lions through Browns and Bills)

No. 204 (from Lions through Browns and Bills) Round 6: No. 211 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 211 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 217 (from Titans through Patriots)

No. 217 (from Titans through Patriots) Round 7: No. 239 (from Packers through Titans)

No. 239 (from Packers through Titans) Round 7: No. 247 (from Chiefs through Panthers)

Round 1, pick 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas Round 2: No. 51

No. 51 Round 3: No. 85

No. 85 Round 4: No. 122

No. 122 Round 6: No. 191 (from Cardinals)

No. 191 (from Cardinals) Round 6: No. 197

No. 197 Round 6: No. 208 (from Eagles)

Detroit Lions (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State Round 2: No. 60

No. 60 Round 3: No. 102 (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 102 (Special Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 130

No. 130 Round 6: No. 196 (from Buccaneers)

No. 196 (from Buccaneers) Round 7: No. 228 (from Cowboys)

No. 228 (from Cowboys) Round 7: No. 244

Green Bay Packers (8 picks)

Round 1, pick 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas ( Round 2: No. 54

No. 54 Round 3: No. 87

No. 87 Round 4: No. 124

No. 124 Round 5: No. 159

No. 159 Round 6: No. 198

No. 198 Round 7: No. 237 (from Steelers)

No. 237 (from Steelers) Round 7: No. 250 (Compensatory Selection)

Houston Texans (10 picks)

Round 2: No. 34

No. 34 Round 2: No. 58

No. 58 Round 3: No. 79 (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)

No. 79 (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders) Round 3: No. 89

No. 89 Round 3: No. 99

No. 99 Round 6: No. 179 (from Browns)

No. 179 (from Browns) Round 6: No. 216 (from Browns)

No. 216 (from Browns) Round 7: No. 236 (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)

No. 236 (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders) Round 7: No. 241

No. 241 Round 7: No. 255 (from Browns)

Round 1, pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Round 2: No. 45

No. 45 Round 3: No. 80

No. 80 Round 4: No. 117

No. 117 Round 5: No. 151

No. 151 Round 6: No. 189

No. 189 Round 7: No. 232

Round 1, pick 2 (from Browns): Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado ( Round 3: No. 70

No. 70 Round 3: No. 88 (from Vikings)

No. 88 (from Vikings) Round 4: No. 104 (from Browns)

No. 104 (from Browns) Round 4: No. 107

No. 107 Round 5: No. 142

No. 142 Round 6: No. 182

No. 182 Round 6: No. 194 (from Seahawks)

No. 194 (from Seahawks) Round 6: No. 200 (from Browns)

No. 200 (from Browns) Round 7: No. 221

Kansas City Chiefs (8 picks)

Round 1, pick 32 (from Eagles): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State Round 2: No. 63

No. 63 Round 3: No. 66 (from Titans)

No. 66 (from Titans) Round 3: No. 95

No. 95 Round 4: No. 133

No. 133 Round 7: No. 226 (from Panthers)

No. 226 (from Panthers) Round 7: No. 251 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 251 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 257 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 1, pick 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State ( Round 2: No. 37

No. 37 Round 3: No. 68

No. 68 Round 4: No. 108

No. 108 Round 5: No. 143

No. 143 Round 6: No. 180

No. 180 Round 6: No. 213 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 213 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 215 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 222

Los Angeles Chargers (10 picks)

Round 1, pick 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Round 2: No. 55

No. 55 Round 3: No. 86

No. 86 Round 4: No. 125

No. 125 Round 5: No. 158

No. 158 Round 6: No. 181 (from Patriots)

No. 181 (from Patriots) Round 6: No. 199

No. 199 Round 6: No. 209 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 209 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 214 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 214 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 256 (Compensatory Selection)

Los Angeles Rams (8 picks)

Round 2: No. 46 (from Falcons)

No. 46 (from Falcons) Round 3: No. 90

No. 90 Round 4: No. 127

No. 127 Round 6: No. 190 (from Falcons)

No. 190 (from Falcons) Round 6: No. 195 (from Steelers)

No. 195 (from Steelers) Round 6: No. 201

No. 201 Round 6: No. 202 (from Texans through Steelers and Bears)

No. 202 (from Texans through Steelers and Bears) Round 7: No. 242 (from Falcons)

Miami Dolphins (10 picks)

Round 1, pick 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan Round 2: No. 48

No. 48 Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 98 (Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 116

No. 116 Round 4: No. 135 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 135 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 150

No. 150 Round 5: No. 155 (from Broncos)

No. 155 (from Broncos) Round 7: No. 224 (from Bears)

No. 224 (from Bears) Round 7: No. 231

No. 231 Round 7: No. 253 (Compensatory Selection)

Minnesota Vikings (4 picks)

Round 1, pick 24: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State Round 3: No. 97 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 97 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 139 (from Browns)

No. 139 (from Browns) Round 6: No. 187 (from 49ers)

New England Patriots (9 picks)

Round 1, pick 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell, OT, LSU ( Round 2: No. 38

No. 38 Round 3: No. 69

No. 69 Round 3: No. 77 (from Falcons)

No. 77 (from Falcons) Round 4: No. 106

No. 106 Round 5: No. 144

No. 144 Round 5: No. 171 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)

No. 171 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 220

No. 220 Round 7: No. 238 (from Chargers)

Round 1, pick 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas Round 2: No. 40

No. 40 Round 3: No. 71

No. 71 Round 3: No. 93 (from Commanders)

No. 93 (from Commanders) Round 4: No. 112

No. 112 Round 4: No. 131 (from Commanders)

No. 131 (from Commanders) Round 6: No. 184 (reacquired through Commanders)

No. 184 (reacquired through Commanders) Round 7: No. 248 (from Eagles through Commanders)

No. 248 (from Eagles through Commanders) Round 7: No. 254 (Compensatory Selection)

New York Giants (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 3: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Round 1, pick 25 (from Texans): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss ( Round 3: No. 65

No. 65 Round 4: No. 105

No. 105 Round 5: No. 154 (from Seahawks)

No. 154 (from Seahawks) Round 7: No. 219

No. 219 Round 7: No. 246 (from Bills)

New York Jets (8 picks)

Round 1, pick 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri Round 2: No. 42

No. 42 Round 3: No. 73

No. 73 Round 4: No. 110

No. 110 Round 5: No. 145

No. 145 Round 5: No. 162 (from Rams through Steelers)

No. 162 (from Rams through Steelers) Round 6: No. 186

No. 186 Round 6: No. 207 (from Chiefs)

Philadelphia Eagles (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 31 (from Chiefs): Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Round 2: No. 64

No. 64 Round 3: No. 96

No. 96 Round 4: No. 134 (reacquired through Lions)

No. 134 (reacquired through Lions) Round 5: No. 161 (from Texans)

No. 161 (from Texans) Round 5: No. 165 (from Commanders)

No. 165 (from Commanders) Round 5: No. 168

Pittsburgh Steelers (6 picks)

Round 1, pick 21: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon Round 3: No. 83

No. 83 Round 4: No. 123

No. 123 Round 5: No. 156

No. 156 Round 6: No. 185 (from Bears through Seahawks)

No. 185 (from Bears through Seahawks) Round 7: No. 229 (from Falcons through Eagles)

San Francisco 49ers (11 picks)

Round 1, pick 11: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia Round 2: No. 43

No. 43 Round 3: No. 75

No. 75 Round 3: No. 100 (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 100 (Special Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 113

No. 113 Round 4: No. 138 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 138 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 147 (from Saints through Commanders)

No. 147 (from Saints through Commanders) Round 5: No. 160 (from Vikings)

No. 160 (from Vikings) Round 7: No. 227

No. 227 Round 7: No. 249 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 249 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 252 (Compensatory Selection)

Seattle Seahawks (10 picks)

Round 1, pick 18: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State Round 2: No. 50

No. 50 Round 2: No. 52 (from Steelers)

No. 52 (from Steelers) Round 3: No. 82

No. 82 Round 3: No. 92 (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)

No. 92 (from Lions through Jets and Raiders) Round 4: No. 137 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 137 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 172 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 172 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 175 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 175 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 223 (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers)

No. 223 (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers) Round 7: No. 234

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 picks)

Round 1 pick 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Round 2: No. 53

No. 53 Round 3: No. 84

No. 84 Round 4: No. 121

No. 121 Round 5: No. 157

No. 157 Round 7: No. 235

Tennessee Titans (8 picks)

Round 1, pick 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Cam Ward, QB, Miami ( Round 2: No. 35

No. 35 Round 4: No. 103

No. 103 Round 4: No. 120 (from Seahawks)

No. 120 (from Seahawks) Round 5: No. 141

No. 141 Round 5: No. 167 (from Chiefs)

No. 167 (from Chiefs) Round 6: No. 178

No. 178 Round 6: No. 188 (from Cowboys)

Washington Commanders (5 picks)

Round 1, pick 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon Round 2: No. 61

No. 61 Round 4: No. 128 (from Texans)

No. 128 (from Texans) Round 6: No. 205

No. 205 Round 7: No. 245

