The 2025 NFL Draft is officially over, with 257 players hearing their names called during the three-day event held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Believe it or not, every NFL team owned its first-round pick heading into draft night, and it's the first time since the league expanded to 32 teams this has occurred. However, that was not the case by the end of Round 1.
The Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall as expected but then things got crazy. The Jacksonville Jaguars made a blockbuster trade to grab wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the second pick, while the Cleveland Browns, who moved back to fifth, gained additional draft capital before selecting defensive tackle Mason Graham. Several other trades transpired before the night was over, the most notable being the New York Giants moving back into Round 1 for quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Rounds 2 and 3 brought even more chaos, with the biggest storyline being about the player who didn't get selected. Shedeur Sanders, seen as a top quarterback prospect before the draft, still did not hear his name called after 102 picks. While he waited, three other signal-callers went off the board, as the Saints took Tyler Shough in Round 2 (No. 40 overall), the Seahawks added Jalen Milroe in Round 3 (No. 92) and the Browns landed Dillon Gabriel two picks later.
Sanders remained available through the fourth round, but toward the beginning of Round 5 (No. 144 overall pick), he finally came off the board to the Browns, who despite taking already Gabriel traded up 22 spots to end one of the most memorable falls in NFL Draft history. The next quarterbacks selected came in the sixth round, as the Eagles chose Syracuse's Kyle McCord at No. 181 and the Steelers snagged Ohio State's Will Howard at No. 185. Quinn Ewers, meanwhile, is now a Dolphin after being taken in Round 7 (No. 231).
Miss any of the picks from your favorite team? Don't worry, we've got your covered. Here is the full team-by-team list of all 257 picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arizona Cardinals (6 picks)
- Round 1, pick 16: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
- Round 2, pick 47: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
- Round 3, pick 78: Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
- Round 4, pick 115: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State
- Round 5, pick 174: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
- Round 6, pick 211: Hayden Conner, IOL, Texas
- Round 7, pick 225: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada
Atlanta Falcons (5 picks)
- Round 1, pick 15: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Round 1, pick 26 (from Rams): James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
- Round 3, pick 96: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
- Round 4, pick 118: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma
- Round 7, pick 218: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
Baltimore Ravens (11 picks)
- Round 1, pick 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
- Round 2, pick 59: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
- Round 3, pick 91: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
- Round 4, pick 129: Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal
- Round 5, pick 141: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M
- Round 6, pick 178: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
- Round 6, pick 186: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona
- Round 6, pick 203: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
- Round 6, pick 210: Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech
- Round 6, pick 212: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers
- Round 7, pick 243: Garrett Dellinger, IOL, LSU
Buffalo Bills (9 picks)
- Round 1, pick 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
- Round 2, pick 41: T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina
- Round 2, pick 72: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
- Round 4, pick 109: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
- Round 5, pick 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
- Round 5:, pick 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
- Round 6, pick 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
- Round 6, pick 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UCONN
- Round 7, pick 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
Carolina Panthers (8 picks)
- Round 1, pick 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
- Round 2, pick 51: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
- Round 3, pick 77: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
- Round 4, pick 114: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
- Round 4, pick 122: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
- Round 5, pick 140: Cam Jackson, DL, Florida
- Round 5, pick 163: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
- Round 6, pick 208: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado
Chicago Bears (8 picks)
- Round 1, pick 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
- Round 2, pick 39: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
- Round 2, pick 56: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
- Round 3, pick 62: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
- Round 4, pick 132: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland
- Round 5, pick 169: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
- Round 6, pick 195: Luke Newman, OT, Michigan State
- Round 7, pick 233: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
Cincinnati Bengals (6 picks)
- Round 1, pick 17: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
- Round 2, pick 49: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
- Round 3, pick 81: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia
- Round 4, pick 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
- Round 5, pick 153: Jalen Rivers, IOL, Miami
- Round 6, pick 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
Cleveland Browns (7 picks)
- Round 1, pick 5 (from Jaguars): Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
- Round 2, pick 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
- Round 2, pick 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
- Round 3, pick 67: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
- Round 3, pick 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
- Round 4, pick 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
- Round 5, pick 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Dallas Cowboys (9 picks)
- Round 1, pick 12: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
- Round 2, pick 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
- Round 3, pick 76: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
- Round 5, pick 149: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
- Round 5, pick 152: Shemar James, LB, Florida
- Round 6, pick 204: Ajani Cornelius, IOL, Oregon
- Round 7, pick 217: Jay Toia, DL, UCLA
- Round 7, pick 239: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson
- Round 7, pick 247: Tommy Akingbesote, DL, Maryland
Denver Broncos (7 picks)
- Round 1, pick 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
- Round 2, pick 60: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
- Round 3, pick 74: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
- Round 3, pick 101: Sai'vion Jones, DL, LSU
- Round 4, pick 134: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama
- Round 6, pick 216: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida
- Round 7, pick 241: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah
Detroit Lions (7 picks)
- Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
- Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
- Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU
- Round 6, pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
- Round 7, pick 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
- Round 7, pick 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
Green Bay Packers (8 picks)
- Round 1, pick 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
- Round 2, pick 54: Anthony Belton, IOL, NC State
- Round 3:, pick 87: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
- Round 4, pick 124: Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas
- Round 5, pick 159: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State
- Round 6, pick 198: Warren Brinson, DL, Georgia
- Round 7, pick 237: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane
- Round 7, pick 250: John Williams, OT, Cincinnati
Houston Texans (9 picks)
- Round 2, pick 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
- Round 2, pick 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
- Round 3, pick 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
- Round 3, pick 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
- Round 6, pick 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC
- Round 6, pick 187: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
- Round 6, pick 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida
- Round 7, pick 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DL, Rutgers
- Round 7, pick 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
Indianapolis Colts (8 picks)
- Round 1, pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
- Round 2, pick 45: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
- Round 3, pick 80: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
- Round 4, pick 127: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State
- Round 5, pick 151: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
- Round 6, pick 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
- Round 6, pick 190: Tim Smith, DL, Alabama
- Round 7, pick 232: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
Jacksonville Jaguars (9 picks)
- Round 1, pick 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
- Round 3, pick 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
- Round 3, pick 89: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
- Round 4, pick 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB Virginia Tech
- Round 4, pick 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
- Round 6, pick 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
- Round 6, pick 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy
- Round 7, pick 221: Jonah Monheim, OT, USC
- Round 7, pick 236: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
Kansas City Chiefs (7 picks)
- Round 1, pick 32: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
- Round 2, pick 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
- Round 3, pick 66: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
- Round 3, pick 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California
- Round 4, pick 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
- Round 5, pick 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
- Round 7, pick 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
Las Vegas Raiders (11 picks)
- Round 1, pick 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
- Round 2, pick 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
- Round 3, pick 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
- Round 3, pick 98: Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech
- Round 3, pick 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
- Round 4, pick 108: Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
- Round 4, pick 135: Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina
- Round 6, pick 180: JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss
- Round 6, pick 213: Tommy Mellott, QB, Montana State
- Round 6, pick 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
- Round 7, pick 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers (9 picks)
- Round 1, pick 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
- Round 2, pick 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
- Round 3, pick 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon
- Round 4, pick 125: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
- Round 4, pick 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
- Round 5, pick 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
- Round 6, pick 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
- Round 6, pick 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
- Round 7, pick 256: Trikweze Bridges, CB, Florida
Los Angeles Rams (6 picks)
- Round 2, pick 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
- Round 3, pick 90: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
- Round 4, pick 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
- Round 5, pick 148: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
- Round 5, pick 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
- Round 7, pick 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins (8 picks)
- Round 1, pick 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
- Round 2, pick 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona
- Round 5, pick 143: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland
- Round 5, pick 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
- Round 5, pick 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
- Round 6, pick 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
- Round 7, pick 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
- Round 7, pick 253: Zeek Biggers, DL, Georgia Tech
Minnesota Vikings (5 picks)
- Round 1, pick 24: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
- Round 3, pick 102: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
- Round 5, pick 139: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia
- Round 6, pick 201: Kobe King, LB, Penn State
- Round 6, pick 202: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh
New England Patriots (11 picks)
- Round 1, pick 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
- Round 2:, pick 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
- Round 3, pick 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
- Round 3, pick 95: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia
- Round 4, pick 106: Craig Woodson, S, Cal
- Round 5, pick 137: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
- Round 5, pick 146: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
- Round 6, pick 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami
- Round 7, pick 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri
- Round 7, pick 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt
- Round 7, pick 257: Kobee Minor, CB, Memphis
New Orleans Saints (9 picks)
- Round 1, pick 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
- Round 2, pick 40: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
- Round 3, pick 71: Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas
- Round 3, pick 93: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
- Round 4, pick 112: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
- Round 4, pick 131: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
- Round 6, pick 184: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
- Round 7, pick 248: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA
- Round 7, pick 254: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse
New York Giants (7 picks)
- Round 1, pick 3: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
- Round 1, pick 25: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
- Round 3, pick 65: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
- Round 4, pick 105: Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
- Round 5, pick 154: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
- Round 7, pick 219: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska
- Round 7, pick 246: Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State
New York Jets (7 picks)
- Round 1, pick 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
- Round 2, pick 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
- Round 3, pick 73: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
- Round 4, pick 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
- Round 5, pick 130: Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama
- Round 5, pick 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami
- Round 5, pick 176: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami
Philadelphia Eagles (10 picks)
- Round 1, pick 31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
- Round 2, pick 64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
- Round 4, pick 111: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska
- Round 5, pick 145: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF
- Round 5, pick 161: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
- Round 5, pick 168: Drew Kendall, IOL, Boston College
- Round 6, pick 181: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
- Round 6, pick 191: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan
- Round 6, pick 207: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
- Round 6, pick 209: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh Steelers (7 picks)
- Round 1, pick 21: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
- Round 3, pick 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
- Round 4, pick 123: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
- Round 5, pick 164: Yahya Black, DL, Iowa
- Round 6, pick 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
- Round 7, pick 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
- Round 7, pick 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan
San Francisco 49ers (11 picks)
- Round 1, pick 11: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
- Round 2, pick 43: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
- Round 3, pick 75: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
- Round 3, pick 100: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
- Round 4, pick 113: CJ West, DL, Indiana
- Round 4, pick 138: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss
- Round 5, pick 147: Jordan James, RB, Oregon
- Round 5, pick 160: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State
- Round 7, pick 227: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana
- Round 7, pick 249: Connor Colby, IOL, Iowa
- Round 7, pick 252: Junior Bergen, WR, Montana
Seattle Seahawks (11 picks)
- Round 1, pick 18: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
- Round 2, pick 35: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
- Round 2, pick 50: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
- Round 3, pick 92: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
- Round 5, pick 142: Rylie Mills, DL, Notre Dame
- Round 5, pick 166: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
- Round 5, pick 175: Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama
- Round 6, pick 192: Bryce Cabeldue, OT, Kansas
- Round 7, pick 223: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
- Round 7, pick 234: Mason Richman, OT, Iowa
- Round 7, pick 238: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 picks)
- Round 1 pick 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
- Round 2: pick 53: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
- Round 3, pick 84: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
- Round 4, pick 121: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
- Round 5, pick 157: Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU
- Round 7, pick 235: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
Tennessee Titans (9 picks)
- Round 1, pick 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
- Round 2, pick 52: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
- Round 3, pick 82: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
- Round 4, pick 103: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
- Round 4, pick 120: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
- Round 5, pick 136: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
- Round 5, pick 167: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State
- Round 6, pick 183: Marcus Harris, S, California
- Round 6, pick 188: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan
Washington Commanders (5 picks)
- Round 1, pick 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
- Round 2, pick 61: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
- Round 4, pick 128: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia
- Round 6, pick 205: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
- Round 7, pick 245: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona