The 2025 NFL Draft is officially over, with 257 players hearing their names called during the three-day event held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Believe it or not, every NFL team owned its first-round pick heading into draft night, and it's the first time since the league expanded to 32 teams this has occurred. However, that was not the case by the end of Round 1.

The Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall as expected but then things got crazy. The Jacksonville Jaguars made a blockbuster trade to grab wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the second pick, while the Cleveland Browns, who moved back to fifth, gained additional draft capital before selecting defensive tackle Mason Graham. Several other trades transpired before the night was over, the most notable being the New York Giants moving back into Round 1 for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Rounds 2 and 3 brought even more chaos, with the biggest storyline being about the player who didn't get selected. Shedeur Sanders, seen as a top quarterback prospect before the draft, still did not hear his name called after 102 picks. While he waited, three other signal-callers went off the board, as the Saints took Tyler Shough in Round 2 (No. 40 overall), the Seahawks added Jalen Milroe in Round 3 (No. 92) and the Browns landed Dillon Gabriel two picks later.

Sanders remained available through the fourth round, but toward the beginning of Round 5 (No. 144 overall pick), he finally came off the board to the Browns, who despite taking already Gabriel traded up 22 spots to end one of the most memorable falls in NFL Draft history. The next quarterbacks selected came in the sixth round, as the Eagles chose Syracuse's Kyle McCord at No. 181 and the Steelers snagged Ohio State's Will Howard at No. 185. Quinn Ewers, meanwhile, is now a Dolphin after being taken in Round 7 (No. 231).

Miss any of the picks from your favorite team? Don't worry, we've got your covered. Here is the full team-by-team list of all 257 picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2025

Round 1, pick 16: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss Round 2, pick 47: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Round 3, pick 78: Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon

Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon Round 4, pick 115: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State Round 5, pick 174: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State Round 6, pick 211: Hayden Conner, IOL, Texas

Hayden Conner, IOL, Texas Round 7, pick 225: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

Atlanta Falcons (5 picks)

Round 1, pick 15: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Round 1, pick 26 (from Rams): James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee Round 3, pick 96: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame Round 4, pick 118: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma Round 7, pick 218: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Baltimore Ravens (11 picks)

Round 1, pick 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Round 2, pick 59: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall Round 3, pick 91: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU Round 4, pick 129: Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal Round 5, pick 141: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M Round 6, pick 178: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan Round 6, pick 186: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona

Tyler Loop, K, Arizona Round 6, pick 203: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado Round 6, pick 210: Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech

Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech Round 6, pick 212: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers Round 7, pick 243: Garrett Dellinger, IOL, LSU

Round 1, pick 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Round 2, pick 41: T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina

T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina Round 2, pick 72: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas Round 4, pick 109: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky Round 5, pick 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State Round 5:, pick 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech Round 6, pick 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech Round 6, pick 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UCONN

Chase Lundt, OT, UCONN Round 7, pick 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

Round 1, pick 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Round 2, pick 51: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M Round 3, pick 77: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Round 4, pick 114: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia Round 4, pick 122: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State



Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State Round 5, pick 140: Cam Jackson, DL, Florida

Cam Jackson, DL, Florida Round 5, pick 163: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame Round 6, pick 208: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

Chicago Bears (8 picks)

Round 1, pick 10: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan Round 2, pick 39: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri Round 2, pick 56: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College Round 3, pick 62: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M Round 4, pick 132: Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland

Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland Round 5, pick 169: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA Round 6, pick 195: Luke Newman, OT, Michigan State

Luke Newman, OT, Michigan State Round 7, pick 233: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Cincinnati Bengals (6 picks)

Round 1, pick 17: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Round 2, pick 49: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina Round 3, pick 81: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia

Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia Round 4, pick 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson Round 5, pick 153: Jalen Rivers, IOL, Miami

Jalen Rivers, IOL, Miami Round 6, pick 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Cleveland Browns (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 5 (from Jaguars): Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan Round 2, pick 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA



Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA Round 2, pick 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State Round 3, pick 67: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green Round 3, pick 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon Round 4, pick 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee Round 5, pick 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Dallas Cowboys (9 picks)

Round 1, pick 12: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama Round 2, pick 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Round 3, pick 76: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina Round 5, pick 149: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas Round 5, pick 152: Shemar James, LB, Florida

Shemar James, LB, Florida Round 6, pick 204: Ajani Cornelius, IOL, Oregon

Ajani Cornelius, IOL, Oregon Round 7, pick 217: Jay Toia, DL, UCLA

Jay Toia, DL, UCLA Round 7, pick 239: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson Round 7, pick 247: Tommy Akingbesote, DL, Maryland

Round 1, pick 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas Round 2, pick 60: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

RJ Harvey, RB, UCF Round 3, pick 74: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois Round 3, pick 101: Sai'vion Jones, DL, LSU

Sai'vion Jones, DL, LSU Round 4, pick 134: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama Round 6, pick 216: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida

Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida Round 7, pick 241: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah

Detroit Lions (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia



Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU

Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU Round 6, pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State

Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State Round 7, pick 230: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia

Dan Jackson, S, Georgia Round 7, pick 244: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

Green Bay Packers (8 picks)

Round 1, pick 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Round 2, pick 54: Anthony Belton, IOL, NC State

Anthony Belton, IOL, NC State Round 3:, pick 87: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Savion Williams, WR, TCU Round 4, pick 124: Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas Round 5, pick 159: Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State Round 6, pick 198: Warren Brinson, DL, Georgia

Warren Brinson, DL, Georgia Round 7, pick 237: Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane

Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane Round 7, pick 250: John Williams, OT, Cincinnati

Houston Texans (9 picks)

Round 2, pick 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State Round 2, pick 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota Round 3, pick 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State Round 3, pick 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

Jaylin Smith, CB, USC Round 6, pick 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC

Woody Marks, RB, USC Round 6, pick 187: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State Round 6, pick 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida

Graham Mertz, QB, Florida Round 7, pick 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DL, Rutgers

Kyonte Hamilton, DL, Rutgers Round 7, pick 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Round 1, pick 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Round 2, pick 45: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State Round 3, pick 80: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota Round 4, pick 127: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State Round 5, pick 151: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State Round 6, pick 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame Round 6, pick 190: Tim Smith, DL, Alabama

Tim Smith, DL, Alabama Round 7, pick 232: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

Round 1, pick 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado Round 3, pick 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane Round 3, pick 89: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia Round 4, pick 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB Virginia Tech

Bhayshul Tuten, RB Virginia Tech Round 4, pick 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame Round 6, pick 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn

Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn Round 6, pick 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy

Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy Round 7, pick 221: Jonah Monheim, OT, USC

Jonah Monheim, OT, USC Round 7, pick 236: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Kansas City Chiefs (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 32: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State Round 2, pick 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee Round 3, pick 66: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville Round 3, pick 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California

Nohl Williams, CB, California Round 4, pick 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State Round 5, pick 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon Round 7, pick 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Round 1, pick 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Round 2, pick 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Jack Bech, WR, TCU Round 3, pick 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State Round 3, pick 98: Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech

Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech Round 3, pick 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary Round 4, pick 108: Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee Round 4, pick 135: Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina

Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina Round 6, pick 180: JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss

JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss Round 6, pick 213: Tommy Mellott, QB, Montana State

Tommy Mellott, QB, Montana State Round 6, pick 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State Round 7, pick 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Los Angeles Chargers (9 picks)

Round 1, pick 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Round 2, pick 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss Round 3, pick 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon Round 4, pick 125: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina Round 4, pick 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn Round 5, pick 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse Round 6, pick 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh

Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh Round 6, pick 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson Round 7, pick 256: Trikweze Bridges, CB, Florida

Los Angeles Rams (6 picks)

Round 2, pick 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon Round 3, pick 90: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan Round 4, pick 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn Round 5, pick 148: Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State Round 5, pick 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss Round 7, pick 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh

Miami Dolphins (8 picks)

Round 1, pick 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan Round 2, pick 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona

Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona Round 5, pick 143: Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland

Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland Round 5, pick 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida Round 5, pick 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland

Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland Round 6, pick 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State Round 7, pick 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas Round 7, pick 253: Zeek Biggers, DL, Georgia Tech

Minnesota Vikings (5 picks)

Round 1, pick 24: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State Round 3, pick 102: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Tai Felton, WR, Maryland Round 5, pick 139: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia Round 6, pick 201: Kobe King, LB, Penn State



Kobe King, LB, Penn State Round 6, pick 202: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

New England Patriots (11 picks)

Round 1, pick 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell, OT, LSU Round 2:, pick 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State Round 3, pick 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State Round 3, pick 95: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia Round 4, pick 106: Craig Woodson, S, Cal

Craig Woodson, S, Cal Round 5, pick 137: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State Round 5, pick 146: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU Round 6, pick 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami

Andres Borregales, K, Miami Round 7, pick 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri

Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri Round 7, pick 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt

Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt Round 7, pick 257: Kobee Minor, CB, Memphis

Round 1, pick 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas Round 2, pick 40: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville Round 3, pick 71: Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas

Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas Round 3, pick 93: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia Round 4, pick 112: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma Round 4, pick 131: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville Round 6, pick 184: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Devin Neal, RB, Kansas Round 7, pick 248: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA

Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA Round 7, pick 254: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse

New York Giants (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 3: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Round 1, pick 25: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss Round 3, pick 65: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo Round 4, pick 105: Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State



Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State Round 5, pick 154: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue Round 7, pick 219: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska Round 7, pick 246: Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State

New York Jets (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri Round 2, pick 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU Round 3, pick 73: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State Round 4, pick 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia



Arian Smith, WR, Georgia Round 5, pick 130: Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama

Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama Round 5, pick 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami

Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami Round 5, pick 176: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami

Philadelphia Eagles (10 picks)

Round 1, pick 31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Round 2, pick 64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas Round 4, pick 111: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska Round 5, pick 145: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF Round 5, pick 161: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia Round 5, pick 168: Drew Kendall, IOL, Boston College

Drew Kendall, IOL, Boston College Round 6, pick 181: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse Round 6, pick 191: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan Round 6, pick 207: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas



Cameron Williams, OT, Texas Round 6, pick 209: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh Steelers (7 picks)

Round 1, pick 21: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon Round 3, pick 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa Round 4, pick 123: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State Round 5, pick 164: Yahya Black, DL, Iowa

Yahya Black, DL, Iowa Round 6, pick 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Will Howard, QB, Ohio State Round 7, pick 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

Carson Bruener, LB, Washington Round 7, pick 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan

San Francisco 49ers (11 picks)

Round 1, pick 11: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia Round 2, pick 43: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

Alfred Collins, DL, Texas Round 3, pick 75: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State Round 3, pick 100: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky Round 4, pick 113: CJ West, DL, Indiana

CJ West, DL, Indiana Round 4, pick 138: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss

Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss Round 5, pick 147: Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Jordan James, RB, Oregon Round 5, pick 160: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State Round 7, pick 227: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana Round 7, pick 249: Connor Colby, IOL, Iowa

Connor Colby, IOL, Iowa Round 7, pick 252: Junior Bergen, WR, Montana

Seattle Seahawks (11 picks)

Round 1, pick 18: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State Round 2, pick 35: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina Round 2, pick 50: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami Round 3, pick 92: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Round 5, pick 142: Rylie Mills, DL, Notre Dame

Rylie Mills, DL, Notre Dame Round 5, pick 166: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State Round 5, pick 175: Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama

Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama Round 6, pick 192: Bryce Cabeldue, OT, Kansas

Bryce Cabeldue, OT, Kansas Round 7, pick 223: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

Damien Martinez, RB, Miami Round 7, pick 234: Mason Richman, OT, Iowa

Mason Richman, OT, Iowa Round 7, pick 238: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 picks)

Round 1 pick 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Round 2: pick 53: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Round 3, pick 84: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State Round 4, pick 121: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas Round 5, pick 157: Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU

Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU Round 7, pick 235: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Tennessee Titans (9 picks)

Round 1, pick 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Cam Ward, QB, Miami Round 2, pick 52: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA Round 3, pick 82: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State Round 4, pick 103: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

Chimere Dike, WR, Florida Round 4, pick 120: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas Round 5, pick 136: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford Round 5, pick 167: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State

Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State Round 6, pick 183: Marcus Harris, S, California

Marcus Harris, S, California Round 6, pick 188: Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

Washington Commanders (5 picks)