The 2025 NFL Draft begins in less than a week, with the first round set for Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay. Front offices are finalizing their NFL draft boards, and sportsbooks are offering a variety of NFL Draft odds. This market tends to shift as much as any odds board in sports, especially when information starts to leak out closer to the event. This gives bettors a chance to find value with their 2025 NFL Draft props before the odds move. While many bettors will focus on the top of the draft board, there are plenty of NFL Draft longshots worth evaluating as well. Which 2025 NFL Draft picks could lead to a huge payday? Before locking in any 2025 NFL Draft prop bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 718-623-37 on his NFL ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he puts together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis.

This is the same expert who, in 2022, hit five of his eight best bets at +200 or shorter odds, including Sauce Gardner to be a top-five pick at -120, Panthers to take an offensive lineman first at +110, Over 2 first-round safeties selected at +125, Aidan Hutchinson Over pick 1.5 at +140 and Kenny Pickett to be the first QB drafted at +140. He also hit on the Texans going defensive back first at +350,

Last year, White nailed Michael Penix Jr.'s selection in his longshot article. He touted Penix as a top-10 pick at +2800 and going eighth overall at +8500, and the Falcons ended up taking the quarterback with the No. 8 pick. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2025 NFL Draft and has revealed his 12 best longshot prop bets.

Top 2025 NFL Draft longshot prop picks

One of the 2025 NFL Draft longshot prop bets White recommends: Back the Steelers drafting a running back with their first pick at +800 odds at DraftKings. Pittsburgh moved on from Najee Harris during free agency, protecting Jaylen Warren with a second-round tender. The Steelers also signed Kenneth Gainwell to a one-year deal, but they do not appear to be done heading into the NFL Draft.

They have reportedly been doing running back scouting in preparation for the Draft, which contains a deep class at that position. Pittsburgh used a first-round pick on Harris in 2021, and it holds the No. 21 selection this year. The Steelers' next pick is in the third round, so White thinks they could go after a running back with their first pick.

"The Steelers could have a shot at Omarion Hampton with their first pick, so if they decide not to go with a quarterback, I could definitely see running back being in play after they used nine of their 30 top-30 visits on the position," White said. See which other NFL Draft longshot props White loves here.

