The Cleveland Browns controlled the top of the board on Friday night in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they had two of the first four picks in the second round. Given their need at quarterback, there was plenty of conversation connecting them with Shedeur Sanders, but they were focused on filling out their roster with talent elsewhere.

With the 33rd overall pick, they took UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger and then followed that up by selecting Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 36 overall. Judkins, who started his career at Ole Miss before joining the Buckeyes last year for their national championship run, was considered one of the two best backs left on the board alongside his teammate Treyveon Henderson, and will make the short drive from Columbus to Cleveland to begin his career.

However, Judkins was the last person at his draft party to find out he was headed to the Browns because when Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns war room called him to let him know they were taking him, Judkins happened to be in the bathroom.

When you gotta go, you gotta go, but the video of Judkins family picking up the phone as it rang and trying to figure out exactly what to do is very funny. When the man of the moment did come back in the room, everyone was already up celebrating as a somewhat bewildered Judkins arrived and was handed a phone, trying to figure out exactly what was happening. Once he realized who was on the other end of that video call, he asked for everyone to quiet down just a bit so he could talk to Berry and the Browns, who for their part were also laughing about it in Cleveland.