The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their wide receiver room on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the No. 58 overall pick, the club selected TCU wide receiver Jack Bech, who was one of the more inspirational prospects throughout the pre-draft process.

Bech's brother, Martin "Tiger" Bech, was among the 14 killed in the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day. Martin was a football player himself and played at Princeton University as a tight end. After his passing, Jack donned his brother's No. 7 at the Senior Bowl, where he earned MVP honors after catching the game-winning touchdown.

"My brother, if he could tell me one thing, it would be to get my ass ready, to keep on going, to keep pushing," Bech said back in late January. "It's just given me that extra motivation to come out here and chase greatness each day in his name and continue to live his legacy."

As for Bech the prospect, the 6-foot-1, 214-pounder ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in CBS Sports' prospect rankings and was No. 71 overall. His NFL comparison is former NFL receiver Jerricho Cotchery, thanks to his plus size and quickness with good burst off the snap.

Bech initially began his collegiate career at LSU but transferred to TCU in 2023 and enjoyed a breakout campaign last season. In 12 games, he tallied 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns for the Horned Frogs. That production helped him earn second-team All-Big 12 honors.

He now joins a Raiders team that has gone through an overhaul this offseason, hiring Pete Carroll as head coach and trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Bech is also part of some much-needed injection of talent on the offensive side of the ball, with Las Vegas also adding Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick on Day 1.

On top of Bech, the Raiders' receiver room is currently headlined by Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, with second-year tight end Brock Bowers also a key figure in the pass-catching rotation.