The Chicago Bears have arguably had one of the best offseasons in the NFL. Not only did they land head coach Ben Johnson, but also worked quickly to improve the trenches by trading for offensive guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, while adding center Drew Dalman in free agency. Chicago also snagged another former Falcon in defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and signed a pass rusher to operate opposite of Montez Sweat in Dayo Odeyingbo.

As we know, real teams are built through the draft, and general manager Ryan Poles will have the opportunity to add more young talent that could get Chicago over the hump. The Bears' first pick in the draft comes at No. 10 overall. Which direction will the front office go? Could the Bears add yet another offensive lineman, or will they opt for a pass rusher? Maybe Chicago is targeting a new weapon for Caleb Williams -- which could be a wide receiver or even a running back. Let's examine the top five prospects for the Bears to consider next month at No. 10 overall.

5. EDGE Shemar Stewart

The Texas A&M pass rusher caught the attention of everyone at the NFL Scouting Combine by posting a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.99. Stewart is tied in having the eighth-most pressures in the SEC over the past two seasons with 65, but never recorded more than 1.5 sacks in each of his three collegiate seasons. He wasn't the most productive player in college football, but he's viewed as having a very high ceiling. Maybe working with Sweat and Odeyingbo will help Stewart reach his potential.

4. OT Armand Membou

Membou is a right tackle, but could he make the switch over to the left side? Some view him as the best tackle in this entire class, and if he's available at No. 10 overall, the Bears could bite. Membou was a major combine winner, recording a 34-inch vertical and 9-foot-7 broad jump. He also quite literally screamed his way to a 4.91 40-yard dash time in what was one of the most memorable runs of the year. He allowed three sacks in 984 career pass-blocking snaps, and will become the first Missouri offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round since John Clay in 1987. Membou is not some lock to make the switch over to left tackle, but he's a talented offensive lineman the Bears should have some interest in.

3. LT Will Campbell

The LSU left tackle was a 2024 Consensus All-American that has 2,456 career snaps to his name. Campbell allowed five sacks on 1,508 career pass-blocking snaps, and just turned 21 years old. People have concerns about his arm length, but Campbell recently made a great point to reporters when asked about how it could affect his stock.

"For two years nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play," Campbell said. "So now all of a sudden an arm length decides if I'm a good player or not? I think it's BS. But any decision-makers in the NFL, they don't really care. It's all people who don't coach, and they don't coach for a reason."

Campbell is CBS Sports' No. 6 overall prospect in this class, so grabbing him as Braxton Jones insurance would be nice. Worst-case scenario, Campbell could be a long-term starter on the inside.

2. WR Tetairoa McMillan

Chicago has added multiple offensive linemen thus far, so let's consider a weapon. The top two wide receivers in this class, if we ignore Travis Hunter, are probably Tet McMillan and Matthew Golden. The former is a big-bodied vertical target, while the latter is a burner who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. McMillan may be the better option for Chicago, and could replace Keenan Allen. He was named a 2024 Consensus All-American after recording 1,319 receiving yards last season, which ranked third most in the FBS. McMillan's 3,423 career receiving yards were the most in the FBS from 2022-24, and also set an Arizona program record. McMillan is listed at 6-foot-5. If he's selected at No. 10, he would tie as the tallest receiver ever selected in the top 10 in the common draft era. He's not the fastest player in the world, but McMillan can make contested catches and create big plays.

1. RB Ashton Jeanty

Not a big surprise here, but Jeanty would be a nice fit in Chicago. Drafting running backs this high is still taboo to some, but Jeanty was one of the most exciting players in college football last year, and we saw how important the Detroit Lions running backs were for Johnson's scheme.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last year. He reached 100 yards rushing in all 14 games played, and came just 28 yards shy of surpassing Barry Sanders' record of 2,628 rushing yards set back in 1988. Jeanty's 13 rushes of 50 yards were more than any other FBS TEAM. It's possible Jeanty is selected before No. 10 overall, but if he lasts this long, the Bears would make for an intriguing fit.